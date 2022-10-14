Official website of the New England Patriots

Richard Seymour will receive his Pro Football Hall of Fame ring at halftime of Bears game on Oct. 24 on Monday Night Football

Patriots Sign RB Kevin Harris to the 53-Man Roster from the Practice Squad; Sign WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey to the Practice Squad

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 6 at Browns

Scouting the Browns: How the Patriots Can Slow Down Myles Garrett and Nick Chubb on Sunday

Belestrator: Previewing the Cleveland Browns Playmakers on Offense

Patriots Unfiltered: One on One With David Andrews

Patriots size up a fast, talented Browns team

What They're Saying: Cleveland Browns

Bailey Zappe 10/12: "Every day I am getting more comfortable"

Press Pass: Game Planning for Cleveland

Week 6: Patriots - Browns Injury Report

10 to Watch: Pats look to get even in Cleveland

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/12

Game Preview: Patriots at Browns

Bill Belichick on the Cleveland Browns 10/12: "This is a good, very talented group, and very well coached"

Matthew Judon Named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Browns

Belichick Breakdown: Fourth down stops vs. Lions

Sights and Sounds: Week 5 vs. Detroit Lions

Expert Predictions: Week 6 picks for Patriots at Browns

Oct 14, 2022 at 09:00 AM
2022_ExpertPredictions_16x9

Mike Reiss, ESPN:

Pick: Patriots 23, Browns 20

It all starts with stopping the run, with the Browns averaging a league-high 192.4 rushing yards per game. The Patriots' bounce-back performance in that area in a Week 5 win over the Lions sparks confidence they will find a way.

Matt Bowen, ESPN: Patriots

Mike Clay, ESPN: Patriots

Domonique Foxworth: Browns

Dan Graziano, ESPN: Patriots

Jason Reid, ESPN: Patriots

Seth Wickersham, ESPN: Patriots

Jeremy Fowler, ESPN: Browns

Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com

Pick: Patriots 24, Browns 23

The Patriots will miss Damien Harris, but there's every reason to believe they'll still run early and often with Rhamondre Stevenson against the Browns' soft rush defense. The Patriots have improved weekly and know how to make Jacoby Brissett hesitate. Last year's 45-7 Patriots win is enough for me to believe Bill Belichick gives New England a coaching advantage, with or without Mac Jones.

Read more

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports:

Pick: Browns 27, Patriots 26

There is a chance Mac Jones could be back at quarterback for the Patriots. If not, it's Bailey Zappe again. The way the Browns defense is playing, it might not matter. Cleveland will use its running attack again to move the football, but the New England defense is coming off a shutout. I think the Patriots will stay close in this game -- no matter who plays quarterback.

Read more

Jake La Canfora CBS Sports: Browns

Will Brinson, CBS Sports: Patriots

Dave Richard, CBS Sports: Browns

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Browns

John Breech, CBS Sports: Patriots

Jamey Eisenberg, CBS Sports:

Jared Dubin, CBS Sports: Patriots

Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk:

Pick: Patriots 24, Browns 20

The Patriots are getting better. The Browns are becoming too inconsistent.

Michael David Smith, Pro Football Talk:

Pick: Browns 24, Patriots 17

The Browns have a good offense that should be able to move the ball against the Patriots, and I don't trust rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe to put many points on the board even against a bad Cleveland defense.

Read more

Paul Perillo, Patriots.com:

Pick: Patriots 24, Browns 20

Old-school football with both teams wanting to establish the run. The difference is another forced turnover for the Patriots defense.

Mike Dussault, Patriots.com:

Pick: Patriots 27, Browns 13

Nick Chubb and the Cleveland ground game will provide an excellent test for the Patriots defensive front, while New England should have some success of their own on the ground. The Patriots are starting to find a winning formula despite their quarterback issues.

Evan Lazar, Patriots.com:

Pick: Patriots 24, Browns 21

I like the Patriots in this matchup for two reasons. One, an inferior Chargers offensive line flat-out dominated the Browns defensive front last week. I expect another mismatch with the Pats interior O-Line making giant holes for Rhamondre Stevenson. Two, I like Belichick's ability to game plan Cleveland's running game and force Jacoby Brissett to beat him. Ultimately, those two things should be enough for the Patriots to win.

