Expert Predictions: Week 6 picks for Patriots at Browns

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 6 matchup against the Cleveland Browns.
Mike Reiss, ESPN:
Pick: Patriots 23, Browns 20
It all starts with stopping the run, with the Browns averaging a league-high 192.4 rushing yards per game. The Patriots' bounce-back performance in that area in a Week 5 win over the Lions sparks confidence they will find a way.
Matt Bowen, ESPN: Patriots
Mike Clay, ESPN: Patriots
Domonique Foxworth: Browns
Dan Graziano, ESPN: Patriots
Jason Reid, ESPN: Patriots
Seth Wickersham, ESPN: Patriots
Jeremy Fowler, ESPN: Browns
Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com
Pick: Patriots 24, Browns 23
The Patriots will miss Damien Harris, but there's every reason to believe they'll still run early and often with Rhamondre Stevenson against the Browns' soft rush defense. The Patriots have improved weekly and know how to make Jacoby Brissett hesitate. Last year's 45-7 Patriots win is enough for me to believe Bill Belichick gives New England a coaching advantage, with or without Mac Jones.
Pete Prisco, CBS Sports:
Pick: Browns 27, Patriots 26
There is a chance Mac Jones could be back at quarterback for the Patriots. If not, it's Bailey Zappe again. The way the Browns defense is playing, it might not matter. Cleveland will use its running attack again to move the football, but the New England defense is coming off a shutout. I think the Patriots will stay close in this game -- no matter who plays quarterback.
Jake La Canfora CBS Sports: Browns
Will Brinson, CBS Sports: Patriots
Dave Richard, CBS Sports: Browns
Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Browns
John Breech, CBS Sports: Patriots
Jamey Eisenberg, CBS Sports:
Jared Dubin, CBS Sports: Patriots
Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk:
Pick: Patriots 24, Browns 20
The Patriots are getting better. The Browns are becoming too inconsistent.
Michael David Smith, Pro Football Talk:
Pick: Browns 24, Patriots 17
The Browns have a good offense that should be able to move the ball against the Patriots, and I don't trust rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe to put many points on the board even against a bad Cleveland defense.
Paul Perillo, Patriots.com:
Pick: Patriots 24, Browns 20
Old-school football with both teams wanting to establish the run. The difference is another forced turnover for the Patriots defense.
Mike Dussault, Patriots.com:
Pick: Patriots 27, Browns 13
Nick Chubb and the Cleveland ground game will provide an excellent test for the Patriots defensive front, while New England should have some success of their own on the ground. The Patriots are starting to find a winning formula despite their quarterback issues.
Evan Lazar, Patriots.com:
Pick: Patriots 24, Browns 21
I like the Patriots in this matchup for two reasons. One, an inferior Chargers offensive line flat-out dominated the Browns defensive front last week. I expect another mismatch with the Pats interior O-Line making giant holes for Rhamondre Stevenson. Two, I like Belichick's ability to game plan Cleveland's running game and force Jacoby Brissett to beat him. Ultimately, those two things should be enough for the Patriots to win.