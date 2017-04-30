Experts react to Patriots 2017 NFL Draft picks

Paul Perillo, Patriots Football Weekly

"The 6-4, 248-pounder fills what many believed to be one of the team's rare needs as a pass rusher, and his speed could be welcome addition on the edge if he develops."

"Coming from an FCS school, Rivers is far from a finished product but he has a couple of factors working in his favor. First, his coach with the Penguins was Bo Pelini, the former Nebraska boss who spent nine years in the NFL including three as linebackers coach with the Patriots from 1997-99 under Pete Carroll. Belichick has a good relationship with Pelini and that background surely helped in his evaluation, and having an experienced NFL coach certainly helped Rivers with his development. Rivers also performed well at the Senior Bowl, which allowed talent evaluators to assess his abilities against solid competition." More

Mike Mayock, NFL Network

"Derek Rivers can get to the quarterback. I thought he was best suited to play 3-4 outside linebacker. What coach Bill Belichick likes is versatility in players. He can stand up off the ball as an inside linebacker and in sub-packages kick down." More

MIKE REISS, ESPN

"Given how often the Patriots are in sub-packages (as much as 80 percent of the snaps in some years), and how the Patriots adopted a four-man rotation at the end of last season, Rivers has the chance to be an immediate contributor. At the least, because of how well he runs (4.63 in the 40-yard dash), he should factor into the special-teams mix from Day 1." More

Josh Liskiewitz, Pro Football Focus

"Derek Rivers impressed us during Senior Bowl practices, and further helped his draft stock by posting a sack and three total QB pressures during the game in Mobile. He has an outstanding first step off the snap, and also shows the ability to play with great leverage against the run. The Patriots will be able to play him situationally as a rookie, but he has the all-around skill-set to potentially be an every-down player in time." More

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports

"Some scouts liked him as a first-round talent, others didn't like him much at all. I think he's going to a good spot to learn." More

CHRIS BURKE, SI.COM

"The wait through 82 picks (including a trade down Friday) was a long one for the Patriots. Landing Rivers could make it worthwhile. He's a hard-working edge rusher who will provide the defending champs some depth on passing downs. There were some folks who thought he could sneak into Round 1, so mid-Round 3 is a decent spot to find him." More

