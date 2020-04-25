Experts react to Patriots 2020 NFL Draft Day 2 picks

Steve Muench, ESPN: It's not surprising that the Patriots took tight ends with consecutive picks considering how much of a need they had at the position and the success they've had when they have had depth there, i.e., Rob Gronkowski and Martellus Bennett. But it is surprising that they took Keene over Dayton tight end Adam Trautman. Keene is a good player who will help New England, but Trautman is the better prospect.