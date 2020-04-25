Experts react to Patriots 2020 NFL Draft Day 2 picks

Official website of the New England Patriots

See what the experts had to say about the Patriots second and third round draft picks from the 2020 NFL Draft.

See what the experts had to say about the Patriots second and third round draft picks from the 2020 NFL Draft.

Round 2, Pick 5 (37 overall): Kyle Dugger, DB - Lenoir-Rhyne

2021_headshots_recropped__0061_Dugger_Kyle_2021

Kyle Dugger

#23 DB

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 220 lbs
  • College: Lenoir-Rhyne

Paul Perillo, Patriots.com: Kyle Duggar is a dynamic athlete ... a bit raw coming out of Division II but some versatility to his game. 6 punt return TDs on his resume

Mike Dussault, Patriots.com: Dugger was 32nd on my big board. Good fit, immediate punt return potential.

Phil Perry, NBC Sports Boston: Kyle Dugger was a no-star recruit. Never received an FCS offer. Took his only offer from Lenior-Rhyne. Was 5-11, 170 as a high school senior. Gained almost 50 pounds by the time he left college. Turned himself into a legitimate pro prospect. Patriots want grinders. He's grinded.

Mike Giardi, NFL Network: Patriots take Kyle Dugger at #37. They needed a young safety. He is a project in a sense, coming out of Division II. Lateral quicks like you wouldn't believe. Likely the Pat Chung replacement. Senior Bowl participant and he opened eyes there.

Mike Reiss, ESPN: The Patriots select safety Kyle Dugger, of Lenoir-Rhyne (Division II, located in Hickory, North Carolina). Dugger is listed at 6-0, 217 pounds. Ran a 4.49 time in the 40. Projects as box safety/linebacker type, a la Patrick Chung.

Courtney Fallon, WEEI: "Kyle Dugger is a stud. High potential to be a star. Small school and relative unknown. Tremendous talent. Even better he'll learn and won't have to start this year." - NFL executive text just now.

Ryan Clark, ESPN: This dude is a monster... Been talking about Kyle Dugger since before the Senior Bowl. Dude still has so much growth too. Gonna be a surprise baller

Ben Volin, Boston Globe: Patriots draft S Kyle Dugger from Division II Lenoir-Rhyne. A four-year starter and punt returner (6 TDs) who was invited to the Senior Bowl. Stands 6-0, 217 and projects as a strong safety similar to Patrick Chung.

Matt Bowen, ESPN: Going back to S Kyle Dugger to the #Patriots...Has the traits to play multiple roles in the NE system at 6-foot-1, 217. Range in the post, roll down as a "robber" safety, match to TEs...

Steve Muench, ESPN: Devin McCourty and Patrick Chung return but they both turn 33 in August. While New England signed Adrian Phillips, he has never been a full-time starter, and the Patriots traded Duron Harmon to the Lions. They also frequently play three safeties at once and value players who can create turnovers like Dugger, who was a playmaker in college. He should also compete for the job of returning punts. Read More

NFL.com: A small-school standout with exceptional physical tools, Dugger displays cornerback-like skills as a safety but also shows enough toughness and physicality to play within the box. As an outstanding punt returner, he could make significant contributions as a two-phase playmaker for the Patriots. Read More

Round 2, Pick 28 (60 overall): Josh Uche, LB - Michigan

2021_headshots_recropped__0008_Uche_Josh_2021

Josh Uche

#55 LB

  • Height: 6-3
  • Weight: 245 lbs
  • College: Michigan

Mike Giardi, NFL Network: Josh Uche is the Patriots selection as they trade up to #60. They also get #129 in exchange for #71 and #98. A blur off the edge, Uche didn't start a game until his final season at Michigan.

Doug Kyed, NESN: Josh Uche can play linebacker or as a pass rusher in the Patriots' defense. Think Kyle Van Noy or Jamie Collins. Super athletic. He can fill multiple roles in the Patriots' defense. Shorter but super long arms.

Evan Lazar, CLNS Media: Uche!!! The #Patriots pair Chase Winovich with former Michigan teammate Josh Uche. Explosive edge rusher with the versatile to play off the ball as well. Love it.

Mike Reiss, ESPN: The Patriots select LB Josh Uche (Michigan) in the second round (No. 60, via trade). Uche is 6-foot-1, 245 pounds. Considered a versatile player, with pass-rush skills. Has a bit of a Tedy Bruschi-type profile when Bruschi was coming out of Arizona.

Ben Volin, Boston Globe: Patriots trade up to 60 and draft Michigan DE Josh Uche. Undersized for an edge rusher at 6-1, 245 pounds. Seems like he could be similar to Van Noy, who was drafted as a pass rusher but became a linebacker

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network: Josh Uche is a similar player to Kyle Van Noy coming out of college

Zack Cox, NESN: Only played 52 percent of snaps for the Wolverines last season (and far fewer in the years before that) but was a crazy productive pass rusher. Ranked second in FBS in pressure rate last season, per PFF.

Chris Simms, NBC Sports: Love this pick by the patriots. Josh Uche is a perfect fit for there defense. Uche can play d end. mlb. Or olb. Freak athlete

Chris Sprow, ESPN: The Patriots got after the passer at a pretty high rate last season (a pass rush sixth in DVOA), but there's a problem: Kyle Van Noy and Jamie Collins ranked first and third in pressures, respectively, and they've departed. Uche in Round 2 as an upside pick fits the classic Patriots program, because he's a developmental pick more than a proven commodity, the kind of player you feel more optimistic about because of where he just landed. Read More

NFL.com: Speed rusher with plenty of juice off the edge, Uche is a dynamic player with enough versatility to play as a traditional outside linebacker or as a situational pass rusher. He has significant sack production (16.5 sacks) but has only logged nine career starts. Read More

Round 3, Pick 23 (87 overall): Anfernee Jennings, DE - Alabama

2021_headshots_recropped__0045_Jennings_Anfernee_2021

Anfernee Jennings

#59 LB

  • Height: 6-3
  • Weight: 259 lbs
  • College: Alabama

Mike Dussault, Patriots.com: Had Anfernee Jennings just above Dugger at 31 on my Top 50. Tough, clear fit for the defensive edge.

Greg Bedard, Boston Sports Journal: It's almost like Anfernee Jennings (run D, read and react) and Josh Uche (sub rusher) are a combo package.

Mike Giardi, NFL Network: The Patriots take another edge player, Anfernee Jennings out of Alabama. 6'2", 255. First team All-SEC and led the team in tackles for loss and sacks. Yes, highly productive. Strong at the point of attack. Strong base.

Doug Kyed, NESN: Anfernee Jennings is 6-3, 259 pounds. He had 44 pressures on 294 pass-rush snaps in 2019, per @PFF. They had him graded equally well as a pass rusher and run defender. More of a traditional edge defender than Josh Uche, who's more of a hybrid.

Ben Volin, Boston Globe: At 87 the Patriots draft Alabama LB Anfernee Jennings, listed at 6-2, 256. A three-year starter known more for setting the edge in the run. Sounds like a Ninkovich or John Simon

Mike Reiss, ESPN: The Patriots select Alabama LB Anfernee Jennings with their initial third-round pick (No. 87). The 6-foot-2, 256-pound Jennings projects as a 3-4 outside linebacker. Viewed as a physical player. Bill Belichick-Nick Saban connection.

Chris Sprow, ESPN: Edge defenders are a big need in New England, and Jennings could work his way into the rotation given his experience and that he possesses a trait Bill Belichick likes: He's a strong edge defender who plays his assignment -- think Rob Ninkovich. So what you won't get in sack totals you get back in defending the run. Read More

NFL.com: A heavy-handed LB with pass rushing skills, Jennings wins with power off the edge and plays with a high-revving motor. He is the kind of hard-nosed player that typically fares well in the Patriots' scheme. Read More

Round 3, Pick 27 (91 overall): Devin Asiasi, TE - UCLA

2021_headshots_recropped__0080_Asiasi_Devin_2021

Devin Asiasi

#86 TE

  • Height: 6-3
  • Weight: 257 lbs
  • College: UCLA

Doug Kyed, NESN: Devin Asiasi has a nice combination of size and speed at tight end. Ran a 4.73 40 at 6-3, 257.

Mike Giardi, NFL Network: After trading up to #91 (and #159 for 101, 139 and 172)), the Patriots tab TE Devin Asiasi from UCLA. Catches it in traffic and shows his numbers to the QB. Improving as a blocker. @MoveTheSticks said he's a seam stretcher.

Mike Reiss, ESPN: The Patriots trade up to 91 and select TE Devin Asiasi (UCLA). The 6-foot-3, 257-pound Asiasi has a chance to make an immediate impact, joining Matt LaCosse and Ryan Izzo on the depth chart. Asiasi is a 1-year starter who has combination profile -- blocking and pass-catching.

Evan Lazar, CLNS Media: Oh hell yeah, Belichick. Patriots draft Devin Asiasi, one of my favorite tight ends in the draft. Burst and speed to get vertical up the seam and change of direction. Pass-catcher.

Steve Muench, ESPN: New England tight ends combined for a league-low 37 catches and tied for last with two touchdowns last season. Rob Gronkowski is a Buccaneer and Ben Watson retired. The Pats haven't drafted a tight end earlier than the fifth round since they took Gronkowski in the second round in 2010. Asiasi is the best tight end on the roster day one, and he has good upside. Read More

NFL.com: The Patriots grab a big-bodied pass catcher with soft hands and sneaky athleticism. Asiasi could slide into the TE1 role as a young player with outstanding talent and potential. Read More

Round 3, Pick 37 (101 overall): Dalton Keene, TE - Virginia Tech

2021_headshots_recropped__0039_Keene_Dalton_2021

Dalton Keene

#44 TE

  • Height: 6-4
  • Weight: 251 lbs
  • College: Virginia Tech

Evan Silva, Establish The Run: Patriots doubled down on high-ceiling TEs in Round 3. No. 101 pick Dalton Keene is the highest SPARQ-score tight end in this year's draft. No. 91 overall pick Devin Asiasi might have been the most underrated.

Evan Lazar, CLNS Media: Another tight end for the Patriots: Dalton Keene was the best tester at tight end at the combine this year.

Christopher Price, Boston Globe: Prediction: Dalton Keene will become a cult hero in New England.

Mike Reiss, ESPN: The 6-foot-4, 253-pound Keene entered the draft after his junior season. He runs well (4.71 in the 40) and is viewed as a versatile athlete.

Steve Muench, ESPN: It's not surprising that the Patriots took tight ends with consecutive picks considering how much of a need they had at the position and the success they've had when they have had depth there, i.e., Rob Gronkowski and Martellus Bennett. But it is surprising that they took Keene over Dayton tight end Adam Trautman. Keene is a good player who will help New England, but Trautman is the better prospect.

NFL.com: Keene's a versatile TE prospect with the potential to thrive as an H-back/fullback as a pro. He displays soft hands as a pass catcher while also showing enough scrappiness and grit to be an effective blocker in the running game.

