Experts react to Patriots 2022 NFL Draft Day 2 Picks

See what the experts had to say about the Patriots Day 2 draft picks from the 2022 NFL Draft.
Round 2, Pick 50: Tyquan Thornton, WR - Baylor
Paul Perillo, Patriots.com: Thornton is an absolute burner ... intrigued by this pick. I kinda like it.
Mike Reiss, ESPN: Patriots select Baylor WR Tyquan Thornton at No. 50
🏈 Fast -- 4.21 in the 40
🏈 6-foot-2, 181 pounds
🏈 3-year starter
🏈 Took late top-30 visit to team
🏈 62 catches for 942 yards, 10 TDs in '21
🏈 Was projected mid-round pick by media analysts
Mark Daniels, Providence Journal: Wow. Patriots draft WR Tyquan Thornton from Baylor. He ran a 4.28 40-yard dash. he's 6-foot-2 and had 62 rec for 948 yards last season
Mike Dussault, Patriots.com: For those looking for a long receiver dripping with speed who can separate, Thornton looks like he fits the bill. There are some questions about his frame and size that could affect his durability, but Mac Jones has to be happy to have a sub-4.3 receiver who can make plays downfield or pull away and take short catches to the house. Thornton brings some needed youth to the position group and now looks to find a way into the lineup by learning the offensive system and earning the trust of his coaches and quarterback.
Robert Griffin III, former NFL quarterback: LOVE the Tyquan Thornton pick for Mac Jones. Pushing the ball down the field will be a priority for New England and Thornton is a premier deep threat with great hands. Some guys run fast by grunting it out and then there are guys like Thornton who can simply fly.
Lance Zierlein, NFL.com: There is a lot to like about Thornton's game, including his instincts, long speed and ability to create separation on the move. He's a vertical threat with the speed and poise to win deep and has an excellent feel for maintaining spacing when working against zone coverage. He's skinny and linear, which is a bad combination in defeating strong press-man corners on the next level. The poise and catch radius will work in his favor, but the success rate on contested catches will be lower than teams like, based upon his history and physical traits. Wideouts with his size profile have struggled mightily to succeed in the league, but Thornton's speed and talent make him worthy of a shot on Day 3.
Phil Perry, NBC Sports Boston: What a detail on Thornton from @dpbrugler in The Beast. (Go get it.) "Skinniest wrists in the draft (6 1/8 inches)." Patriots clearly attacking speed at WR. Thornton lighter than most highly-drafted NE receivers. Couldn't threaten down the field last year. Maybe Thornton helps.
Mike Giardi, NFL Network: Wide receiver Tyquan Thornton is the pick. Ran a 4.28 40 at combine. Speed translates on the field. 3 year starter. Good hands. Not strong physically. 6'2", 185 lbs.
Ben Volin, Boston Globe: A receiver. Speed. Patriots fill a need.
Jeff Howe, The Athletic: The Patriots traded up to select Baylor WR Tyquan Thornton, who ran a blazing 4.28 40 at the combine.
Ari Meirov, Pro Football Focus: The #Patriots will select Baylor WR Tyquan Thornton with pick No. 50. A speedy weapon for Mac Jones. He ran a blazing 4.28-second 40.
Henry Coffey McKenna, USA Today / Patriots Wire: Baylor WR Tyquan Tyquan Thornton
4.28-second 40-yard dash💨
130-inch broad jump🧨
36.5-inch vertical
An extremely impressive athlete.
Doug Kyed, Pro Football Focus: New #Patriots WR Tyquan Thornton was highest drafted @ShrineBowl player since 2012. And from multiple sources, it sounds like trading up for Thornton was necessary for NE. At least one team had him as their top WR on the board today. Notable that two WRs went immediately after.
Round 3, Pick 85: Marcus Jones, CB - Houston
Mike Dussault, Patriots.com: Marcus Jones was college's most versatile player as a plus kickoff and punt returner as well as a sticky coverage player who consistently made plays on the ball. His size could keep him from being an outside cornerback or lining up on bigger receivers, but his ball production and ability as a returner should give him an immediate chance to make some plays for the Patriots in a variety of ways.
Mike Reiss, ESPN: Patriots select Houston CB Marcus Jones at No. 85:
🏈 5-8, 174 pounds
🏈 Versatile defender and returner
🏈 48 tackles, 13 PBU, 5 INT in '21
🏈 Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy identified him as Patriots fit: " He's very much like Troy Brown, just more slanted [toward] defense."
Mark Daniels, Providence Journal: With the 85th pick, the Patriots are taking Houston CB Marcus Jones. He's a 5-foot-8 slot cornerback who's an elite return man. Jones had 18 pass breakups and 5 INTs last season. He returned 2 kickoffs for TDs and 2 punts for TDs
Phil Perry, NBC Sports Boston: Patriots are able to land Houston corner Marcus Jones at No. 85. Small but one of the best fits for the Patriots left at the position on Day 2.
Mike Giardi, NFL Network: The #Patriots go corner. Marcus Jones. 5'8", 177 lbs but has speed to spare and hits hard. Gifted returner. Smells like a slot corner to me.
Doug Kyed, Pro Football Focus: New #Patriots CB Marcus Jones had 12 touchdowns in his college career. One on defense, two on offense, six on kick returns and three on punt returns. Allowed a 53.5 passer rating in 2021.