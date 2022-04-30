Analysis: Belichick may be putting faith in returning LBs

In the second round Belichick chose to move up from 54 to 50 thanks to a trade with Kansas City. He chose Thornton instead of opting for help on defense. Montana State linebacker Troy Anderson (58), Nebraska cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (60) and edge players Drake Jackson (61) from USC and Nik Bonitto (64) from Oklahoma were all available.

But before we panic over the lack of apparent help on the defensive side of the ball, let's take a look at some of the options Belichick has on his current roster that he may have more faith in than any of these rookies. Specifically, there's a corps of young linebackers who are unproven who could very well be poised to step into significant roles in 2022.

Josh Uche, Cameron McGrone, Ronnie Perkins, Raekwon McMillan and Anfernee Jennings haven't played much – or in McMillan's case not at all – but it's time to see what they can do. All but McMillan were drafted over the last three years and Belichick has spent time working with them in practice, watching them develop and may feel they're ready to go.

Uche has the most playing experience of the group and he could be a factor as a pass rusher with an expanded role. Perkins spent most of his rookie season on the sidelines dealing with injuries, but he projects as an option on the edge as well. Jennings has the bulk to be an edge setter but has yet to stay healthy and establish a role for himself. McGrone entered the league coming off a torn ACL and 2021 amounted to a redshirt year for the Michigan product while McMillan, who signed with the Patriots last season as a free agent, also is coming off a torn ACL.

This group needs to provide some playmaking ability to the middle of the defense, and based on Belichick's decision to overlook that area in the first two days of the draft, it's possible he believes that will be the case. Uche projects as the most likely candidate to make an impact but clearly the coaches have at least some level of expectation for the group, otherwise there would have been more of an effort to address the spot in the draft.