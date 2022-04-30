Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Sat Apr 30 | 12:20 AM - 02:00 PM

'22 Draft Day 2: More dealing, more new players for Patriots

Analysis: Belichick may be putting faith in returning LBs

Experts react to Patriots 2022 NFL Draft Day 2 Picks

College Highlights: Marcus Jones, CB, Houston

Patriots select Marcus Jones with No. 85 pick in 2022 draft

Tyquan Thornton 4/29: "Getting the phone call from the Patriots was a dream come true"

Patriots select Tyquan Thornton with No. 50 pick in 2022 draft

College Highlights: Tyquan Thornton, WR, Baylor

Cole Strange: "I know for a fact I'm going to enjoy it here"

Cole Strange's first day in Foxboro

Meet Ben Lepper, the Make-A-Wish kid whose life was changed by the NFL Draft

Cole Strange introduced as Patriots 2022 first-round pick

'22 Draft Day 1: Patriots trade down, then make Strange pick

Analysis: Pats miss opportunity with trade down

Experts react to Patriots 2022 NFL Draft Day 1 Pick

Potential Patriots for Draft Day 2

Bill Belichick on Cole Strange 4/28: "He does a lot of things, has a lot of good tools to work with"

Highlights: Cole Strange, G, Tennessee-Chattanooga

Patriots Draft Party presented by Bud Light returns to Gillette Stadium

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 4/28

Analysis: Belichick may be putting faith in returning LBs

The Patriots haven't used much draft capital on defense but Bill Belichick may have his eye on players already on the roster to improve on that side of the ball.

Apr 29, 2022 at 11:19 PM
headshot-paul-perillo-final
Paul Perillo

Patriots.com Writer

2022-Draft-Temp

The Patriots limped to the finish line in 2021, losing four of their final five games including the playoff loss in Buffalo that ended the season. Among those four defeats were two dismal defensive efforts against the Bills where New England was unable to force a single punt.

Due to those late-season struggles, many felt Bill Belichick would work hard to add some speed and athleticism to the ranks to prevent a repeat in 2022. Then the first two rounds of the draft came and went without a single defensive player being chosen, waiting until Round 3 to take Houston cornerback/return man Marcus Jones. That left New England's defense with lots of question marks at all three levels.

The Patriots had problems stopping the run a year ago, ranking among the bottom 10 in that category. They also struggled to contain mobile quarterbacks, particularly Buffalo's Josh Allen, who lit them up twice with both his arm and legs in those aforementioned defeats. In addition, the Patriots lost cornerbacks Stephon Gilmore and J.C. Jackson, leaving a void in the secondary.

Still, Belichick used his first two picks on offense, taking guard Cole Strange and wide receiver Tyquan Thornton. He did that despite the presence of several quality defensive players being available in the area where the Patriots picked. In the first round Trent McDuffie, Quay Walker, Jermaine Johnson and Devin Lloyd all were selected between picks 21 and 29, where Belichick traded down to in order to take Strange.

In the second round Belichick chose to move up from 54 to 50 thanks to a trade with Kansas City. He chose Thornton instead of opting for help on defense. Montana State linebacker Troy Anderson (58), Nebraska cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (60) and edge players Drake Jackson (61) from USC and Nik Bonitto (64) from Oklahoma were all available.

But before we panic over the lack of apparent help on the defensive side of the ball, let's take a look at some of the options Belichick has on his current roster that he may have more faith in than any of these rookies. Specifically, there's a corps of young linebackers who are unproven who could very well be poised to step into significant roles in 2022.

Josh Uche, Cameron McGrone, Ronnie Perkins, Raekwon McMillan and Anfernee Jennings haven't played much – or in McMillan's case not at all – but it's time to see what they can do. All but McMillan were drafted over the last three years and Belichick has spent time working with them in practice, watching them develop and may feel they're ready to go.

Uche has the most playing experience of the group and he could be a factor as a pass rusher with an expanded role. Perkins spent most of his rookie season on the sidelines dealing with injuries, but he projects as an option on the edge as well. Jennings has the bulk to be an edge setter but has yet to stay healthy and establish a role for himself. McGrone entered the league coming off a torn ACL and 2021 amounted to a redshirt year for the Michigan product while McMillan, who signed with the Patriots last season as a free agent, also is coming off a torn ACL.

This group needs to provide some playmaking ability to the middle of the defense, and based on Belichick's decision to overlook that area in the first two days of the draft, it's possible he believes that will be the case. Uche projects as the most likely candidate to make an impact but clearly the coaches have at least some level of expectation for the group, otherwise there would have been more of an effort to address the spot in the draft.

The Patriots still have seven picks to work with on Saturday, three in the fourth (the last thanks to a trade with Carolina that also netted a 2023 third-rounder), three in the sixth and one in the seventh. Certainly some of those will be spent on defensive players, but in terms of significant pieces for the 2022 defense, the answers may already be in place.

Related Links

Related Content

news

'22 Draft Day 2: More dealing, more new players for Patriots

Recapping what the Patriots did during Rounds 2 and 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Experts react to Patriots 2022 NFL Draft Day 2 Picks

See what the experts had to say about the Patriots Day 2 draft picks from the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Cole Strange introduced as Patriots 2022 first-round pick

A day after being selected by the Pats, offensive lineman Cole Strange was introduced to the media inside Gillette Stadium.

news

Potential Patriots for Draft Day 2

After taking offensive lineman Cole Strange in the first round, here are a collection of prospects that could make sense for the Patriots on Day 2.

news

Experts react to Patriots 2022 NFL Draft Day 1 Pick

See what the experts had to say about the Patriots first round draft pick from the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

'22 Draft Day 1: Patriots trade down, then make Strange pick

Recapping what the Patriots did during Round 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Analysis: Pats miss opportunity with trade down

Despite the presence of several quality players at 21, the Patriots chose to trade down to the end of the first round.

news

Top 50 2022 Patriots Draft Fits

Scouting which 50 NFL Draft prospects would best fit the New England Patriots' needs and wants.

news

Analysis: Despite Davis' return, DL could still be a draft priority

The re-signing of veteran Carl Davis gives the Patriots their entire defensive interior line back from last season, but it remains a position of draft intrigue.

news

Patriots Unfiltered's 2022 draft forecast

Patriots Unfiltered offers some quick-hitters on the 2022 draft with picks, predictions and more.

news

NFL Notes: Patriots Unfiltered's Mock Draft

Mock drafts are always fool's errands but that won't stop us from trying to predict how things will look Thursday night.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

'22 Draft Day 2: More dealing, more new players for Patriots

Experts react to Patriots 2022 NFL Draft Day 2 Picks

Analysis: Belichick may be putting faith in returning LBs

Transcript: Marcus Jones Conference Call 4/29

Transcript: Tyquan Thornton Conference Call 4/29

Meet Ben Lepper, the Make-A-Wish kid whose life was changed by the NFL Draft

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots select Marcus Jones with No. 85 pick in 2022 draft

The New England Patriots select Houston Cougars cornerback Marcus Jones in Round 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft with the No. 85 overall pick.

Patriots select Tyquan Thornton with No. 50 pick in 2022 draft

New England Patriots defensive tackle Lawrence Guy and make-A-Wish recipient Ben Lepper announce the Patriots' selection of Baylor Bears wide receiver Tyquan Thornton in Round 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft with the No. 50 overall pick [via a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs].

College Highlights: Tyquan Thornton, WR, Baylor

Patriots selected Baylor wide receiver Tyquan Thornton in the second round (50th overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft. Watch his college highlights.

Cole Strange's first day in Foxboro

The Patriots' first pick in the 2022 NFL Draft arrived in New England where he met with Robert and Jonathan Kraft while touring Gillette Stadium.

Cole Strange: "I know for a fact I'm going to enjoy it here"

Patriots 2022 first round draft pick Cole Strange is introduced to the media and is presented with the ceremonial #1 jersey by Robert and Jonathan Kraft on Friday, April 29 on the field at Gillette Stadium.

Patriots select Cole Strange with No. 29 pick in 2022 draft

The New England Patriots select Chattanooga Mocs offensive guard Cole Strange in Round 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft with the No. 29 overall pick [via a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs].

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Top 50 2022 Patriots Draft Fits

Scouting which 50 NFL Draft prospects would best fit the New England Patriots' needs and wants.

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

With the NFL schedule set to be released on May 12, we take a look ahead to the Patriots regular season opponents for the 2022 season.

Patriots eye nine 2022 draft picks

With the close of the NFL's Wild Card round, the order of the draft's first round is getting closer to set.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising