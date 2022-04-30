Meet Ben Lepper, the Make-A-Wish kid whose life was changed by the NFL Draft

Lepper hopes to unknowingly help people in the same way broadcasters and writers helped him. He wonders how much good he can do with that.

As hard as watching the rest of his friends go on to college, he finds a silver lining in having to wait two years.

"At this point in my life, I'd realized that things are changing," Lepper said. "You know, even if I didn't have leukemia, I wasn't going be seeing these people a lot anymore. Obviously, the situation is different. I would be staying at home and getting treatment while they continued with the next chapters of their lives. I was actually okay with that because I knew it wasn't my time. It just wasn't my time. I didn't know what I wanted to do in life. I had an I had another challenge to face first."

Remission doesn't mean he's out of the woods completely, but Lepper started his freshman year at Holy Cross this past fall.

He calls games at WCHC, the university's on-campus radio station, and works closely with the football team. Quickly ascending to a sports editor position at The Spire, he's found a knack for writing op-eds about sensitive issues.

"The human aspect is what brings me here," Lepper said. "The human aspect of all these athletes enthralls me and I want to write about it. I want to talk about it. I want people to know that they are more than people who just throw a ball around for a paycheck."

Of course, that comes from first-hand experience. He feels forever indebted to the athletes, reporters and content creators who got him through cancer and inspired his future.

"Just taking my mind off what was going on in my life inspired me so much to want to pursue sportswriting and sports broadcasting, but also to just try to make the world a better place through it," Lepper said. "I came out of this with a mindset that I'd rather leave a positive impact on the world because I have a second chance now."