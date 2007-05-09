Official website of the New England Patriots

live
Patriots Playbook Wed Nov 24 | 02:00 PM - 04:00 PM

Bill Belichick 11/24: "They are a physical team in all three phases of the game"

WBZ's Game Day Forecast for Patriots vs. Titans

How the Patriots gave back this Thanksgiving

Carrying On: Through good times or bad, family keeps Harris on track

Three Patriots lead early Pro Bowl voting

Game Preview: Titans at Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Titans at Patriots

Patriots sign punter Corliss Waitman to the practice squad

Red sleeves, red hot take: Matthew Judon hates macaroni and cheese

Notebook: Pats defense hopes for post-Thanksgiving peak

Pats-Colts primed for Saturday night slot

Patriots - Colts Week 15 Game Time and Date Announced

NFL Notes: Pats possibilities on the rise

Patriots Mailbag: Patriots fans thankful for huge AFC clash vs. Titans

Lawrence and Andrea Guy host baby shower for single mothers at Gillette Stadium

Sights and Sounds: Week 11 vs Atlanta Falcons

Mac Jones on WEEI 11/22: "You have to heighten your focus and really lock in"

Pats will need their best vs. Titans in key AFC contest

Patriots slide into first

Josh McDaniels 11/22: "We always try to look at some of the things that have given us issues"

Falcons' Petrino thinks Vick will be cleared

May 09, 2007 at 02:30 AM

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (May 9, 2007) -- Bobby Petrino has known Michael Vick for only a few months. That's long enough for the Atlanta Falcons' coach to believe his biggest star wasn't involved in an alleged dog-fighting operation.

Petrino said he hopes the star quarterback will soon be cleared of any connection to the dozens of dogs found last month at a home he owns in Virginia.

"I need to believe in Michael," said Petrino, who was hired by the Falcons in January to replace Jim Mora. "Since I've been here, a couple of situations have come up and we've talked about them. His track record with me is that he's told me the truth. I'm going to believe what Michael tells me."

In a couple of interviews given during the NFL draft, Vick blamed wayward relatives for taking advantage of his generosity and insisted that he's rarely at the house in Smithfield, Va., where the dogs were found -- even though he's the owner.

While those are Vick's only public comments on the matter, he has met with Petrino, general manager Rich McKay and Falcons owner Arthur Blank.

"Michael is working very closely with his attorney to resolve the situation in Virginia," Petrino said. "I've certainly spoken to Michael about it. We're hoping for a positive and quick outcome."

The new coach clearly wants to get the issue off his plate as soon as possible. The Falcons hold a three-day minicamp this weekend, a crucial phase in the installation of Petrino's offensive scheme and the chance to break in several key rookies.

"This weekend is a situation where we have to focus everything on football," Petrino said. "That's what I'm going to talk about over the weekend. We only have five practices and one mandatory minicamp. We've got to take all the distractions, put them on the shelf and concentrate on football. I'm going to instruct our team to do that."

Clearly, Petrino's message has gotten across with his players. Two of the team's most prominent leaders, running back Warrick Dunn and safety Lawyer Milloy, shied away from questions about Vick.

"It's still up to the individual to make their choices," Milloy said. "They reap the benefits when they make good choices. They suffer the consequences when they make bad choices. That's all I'm going to say about that."

Added Dunn, "Right now, everybody is just concentrating on football and not really talking about anything that's been dealt to our quarterback. Obviously, those are his issues. He has to deal with them."

Vick has been a big part of the Falcons' offseason program -- working out with his teammates, meeting with the coaches and studying film of the new scheme, which will require him to take a more active role in the offense.

"Every day he comes to work and tries to leave all that behind him," Dunn said. "There are new expectations for him, a new system. He's maturing in the game of football now that he understands his role. He knows he doesn't have to do it all by himself. If he can really learn the system, get comfortable with it and utilize his teammates, we should be fine. Other than that, his personal life, he has to handle that."

The Falcons say they can't comment on the specifics of the dog-fighting case until officials in Virginia reach a decision on whether to file charges. The prosecutor handling the case and the sheriff who oversaw the raid have not responded to repeated requests for interviews during the past two weeks.

Vick's cousin, who lived at the home, was the target of a drug case that led authorities to search the property. Investigators reported finding dozens of dogs -- some of them injured and malnourished -- along with items associated with organized fighting, such as treadmills for training, jaw-prying sticks, veterinary drugs commonly used to treat wounds and blood-soaked carpeting.

"We believe there is a chance for a positive outcome," Petrino said. "But it's really an ongoing investigation and there is not much more we can say about it. We'll let it play itself out."

Petrino said the case actually seems to have strengthened Vick's resolve to prove his detractors wrong. Last season, he became the first quarterback in NFL history to rush for 1,000 yards but ranked near the bottom of the league's passing statistics as the Falcons missed the playoffs for the second straight year.

"It's given him a chance to focus more," Petrino said. "Since the incident happened, he's been in the building more. He's spent more time watching video, throwing the football and working out. He comes here with a chance to do what he loves doing. He's taken it upon himself to learn the offense.

"Maybe it's motivated him to be the opposite of being a distraction."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Seymour, Wilfork named Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalists

Two Patriots make the final pool of 26 players selected as semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
news

How the Patriots gave back this Thanksgiving

Lawrence Guy, Davon Godchaux, Matthew Judon, Carl Davis and the Patriots Foundation all hosted events in the community for Thanksgiving. 
news

Carrying On: Through good times or bad, family keeps Harris on track

With Thanksgiving upon us again, Patriots running back Damien Harris pauses to express gratitude for the women in his life who made him the man he is today.
news

Three Patriots lead early Pro Bowl voting

Three standout Patriots have jumped out to an early lead in the 2022 Pro Bowl fan vote.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Seymour, Wilfork named Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalists

How the Patriots gave back this Thanksgiving

Carrying On: Through good times or bad, family keeps Harris on track

Three Patriots lead early Pro Bowl voting

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/24

Game Preview: Titans at Patriots

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Bill Belichick 11/24: "They are a physical team in all three phases of the game"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Wednesday, November 24, 2021.

Hunter Henry 11/24: "It's been fun these last few weeks but we gotta keep it up"

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry addresses the media on Wednesday, November 24, 2021.

WBZ's Game Day Forecast for Patriots vs. Titans

WBZ Meteorologist Zack Green gives us a detailed weather forecast for Sunday's game between the Patriots and the Titans at Gillette Stadium.

Kendrick Bourne 11/24: "Everything we do is trying to do it as perfect as we can"

Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne addresses the media on Wednesday, November 24, 2021.

Lawrence Guy 11/24: "If you buy into the brotherhood there's nothing you can't achieve"

Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy addresses the media on Wednesday, November 24, 2021.

Patriots host 28th Annual Thanksgiving-in-a-Basket

The New England Patriots and Goodwill partner up for the 28th time to provide Thanksgiving meals to local families in need.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

A Gentleman and an Officer: King cherishes his Army spouse

Patriots special teams star Brandon King couldn't be prouder of his wife, a U.S. Army officer, for her service to him and our country.

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith credits the many painful sacrifices made by some of his closest family and friends for the success he's now enjoying.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.
Advertising