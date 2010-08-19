 Skip to main content
Advertising

Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Tue Feb 06 - 02:00 PM | Thu Feb 08 - 09:55 AM

Key dates on the 2024 NFL and Patriots Calendar

International Women in Sports Day: Maya Ann Callender's journey to Patriots scouting staff

NFL and USAA Announce New England Patriots Long Snapper Joe Cardona as Recipient of 13th Annual Salute to Service Award

Film Review: How Will the Patriots Offense Look Under New Offensive Coordinator Alex Van Pelt?

Patriots Sign WR Kawaan Baker to a Futures Contract

Patriots Unfiltered 2/6: Coaching staff taking shape, Latest Patriots and NFL news

Patriots Mailbag: To QB or not QB?

NFL Notes: Mayo putting the pieces in place

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

2003: The Super Sequel Part II

Analysis: Pats hope they've found right coordinator mix

Patriots Greats Chronicle Jerod Mayo's Journey to Head Coach

Matt Groh and Camren Williams Detail the Process for the Patriots Scouting Department at the Senior Bowl

Patriots Unfiltered 2/2: Reaction to Patriots Coordinators Announcement

Patriots Announce New Group of Coordinators

Patriots Unfiltered 2/1: Senior Bowl Standouts, NFL Draft Talk, Coaching Staff Updates

Tom Brady tees off with Keegan Bradley at 2024 Pebble Beach Pro-Am revealing golf handicap

Legacy & Brotherhood: Jabrill Peppers, Deatrich Wise Jr. reflect on impact of 'Divine Nine' during Black History Month

Senior Bowl Day 2 Debrief: QB Performances and Other Standouts

Patriots Catch-22 1/31: Takeaways from Senior Bowl Practices, NFL Draft, Coaching Staff Updates

Falcons Postgame Quotes - 8/19/2010

Atlanta Falcons players and head coach Mike Smth comment on their preseason game against the New England Patriots at the Georgia Dome on Thursday, August 19, 2010.

Aug 19, 2010 at 03:20 PM

Matt Ryan, QB

On facing the Patriots and their ability to keep the ball away from the defense...

"I think that they had a pretty good time of possession tonight, but that's kind of their M.O.. They do a really good job with that. Their defense is good. [Patriots Head Coach] Bill Belichick always has those guys ready to go with a good scheme. I think we did some things pretty well and we have a lot of positives to draw from. Now it's about getting back to work, continuing to improve and make sure that we're peaking at the right time."

On advice to the younger players...

"The biggest thing is to keep hustling, keep working hard and continue to improve. One of the things I think we've done pretty well is we haven't made the same mistakes twice, especially in the first unit. When you have good guys, I think that's the sign of a good team and a good offense. Trying not make those mistakes twice. That's some of the things that you tell those young guys."

On having a combined practice followed by a pre-season game with the Patriots...

"I thought it worked really well. I thought that we had two really productive practices with New England earlier this week and then we went out and played tonight. Again, there were some positive things that we can draw from it. All in all, I thought it was a good experience and it gave us some really good work against a 3-4 [defense], which is going to be prevalent for us at the beginning of the season. I think that work that we had with them is going to pay dividends throughout the year."

Mike Peterson, LB

On the play of the defense in the first half...

"It definitely wasn't up to our standards for a Falcon defense. We had a chance to go up against one of the elite offenses in the League and get a chance to use them as a measuring stick. Tomorrow and Saturday, it's back to work for us and we have a lot of work to do."

On the impact of the roughing the kicker penalty in the first half that extended a Patriots drive...

"It was definitely a momentum shift, especially being the last drive for all of the starters out there. We wanted to go out on a good note. All the mistakes that we had are correctable, which is a good thing. We'll go back to the drawing board and go back to work."

On the Patriots' game plan and their push up front...

"They were able to run the ball. You have to tip your hats to them. They're a pass-happy team and I think that everybody on the defensive side of the ball and everyone in the stands think that they're going to throw the ball. When they come out and run it, sometimes it's a shocker to you. That's not an excuse but it's just great game planning and a great scheme by them."

Curtis Lofton, LB

On the play of the Patriots' running backs and third down situations:
"They had a really good plan for us. Usually teams pass the ball in those situations, but they ran it. It kind of caught us off guard. We just have to be more ready to squeeze the gaps down and stop the run."

On improvements that can be made going into next week:
"We're going to have to see it on film. Off the top of my head, I can't really think of too many. I know that we have to stop the run. That's first and foremost. We can't have people run the ball against us."

Harry Douglas, WR

On what you thought progressed in the game:
"Just learn from the things I did, I thought I was a little rusty. Other people may not, but I know how things are supposed to be. Just learn from it and try to progress each day, and each week and have no setbacks. Try to just progress and keep progressing."

On the importance of getting reps in a real game:
"I think it's real important. You can't really imitate a game, you can't really imitate when you are going against a team. You can practice against yourself, but when you're going against another team it's a big difference. The reps I took tonight were great for me, to get back in the swing of things."

*On how he feels after the game:
*"I'm feeling pretty good. I'm not sore, the knees not hurting at all. I take it as a plus, my knee progressed."

Mike Smith, Head Coach

Opening Statement:

"Alright guys, tonight we obviously didn't play anywhere near the level we need to play if we're going to be the football team that we want to be. It is the preseason, but we still didn't play at the level in any phase of the game where we want to be. We made mistakes in all three phases. There's a lot of hard work to do and a lot of evaluations we have to make so that we can play better and improve as a team. Some of the things that stood out, we couldn't get off the field on third downs. They converted on some third and 12, third and fourteens. Actually one of the touchdowns they scored was on a third down and twelves. It was our Achilles heel in the previous season and it's something that we have got to get fixed."

On the offenses inability to get into the end zone:

"We started fast, moved the ball down and got on the plus side of the 50 and then we stalled out in these first two games. It's definitely something that we are going to have to improve on. It's something that we're going to have to address. Again, I think in all three phases we were not very efficient."

On QB John Parker Wilson and his extended playing time:

"I thought that he did make some good decisions. I think he was 14 of 25 for 98 yards. The one interception was there right before halftime, it was a fourth down situation he was just trying to make a play there. I thought he made some pretty good decisions. That was one of the things that we wanted to do in this game, give him an opportunity to play against some of the seconds before we put him in a mop up situation."

On DE Kroy Biermann and his performance:

"I thought Kroy had a big play, the ball was on the ground and we didn't get the ball. It was a sack, caused fumble and we don't get the ball. It was a big play. I think he's changed his body since he's gotten here. He's worked very hard with our Athletic Performance team and I think he's going to continue to improve. I've liked what I've seen from Kroy in these firsy two preseason games."

On if Biermann is competing for a starting spot:

"There's no doubt about it. Production is what it's all about and Kroy is definitely making a statement with his play in these first two ballgames."

On the back-up quarterback situation:

"I don't believe that you can have too many quarterbacks. Chris (Redman) is an experienced quarterback, he's played in this League and started games. John Parker Wilson was a college free agent and we felt that it was very important for us this preseason to get him some game experience to see where he fits in terms of our quarterback depth."

On if he saw anything in particular on all the third downs New England converted:

"Before watching the films, one of the things that I think is that we were not convergent on the football very well. We were not taking the grass, which is something that you've got to do to be successful on defense. I thought we were breaking down, we were too cautious. We weren't playing with very good leverage. Those are all things that are correctable and I can assure you starting tomorrow those things will be emphasis points with our entire defensive unit."

On the injury to DT Corey Peters:

"That I don't know guys. In terms of the injuries I don't know anything. I have not had an opportunity to speak with the trainers or the doctors. I think we'll have a much better feel sometime tomorrow on where these guys are at."

On if there are any similarities in the five offensive series by the first team in terms of the inability to get in the end zone:

"I don't know that there's any real common thread. We've been looking at different things in terms of what we wanted to do. We wanted to start the game off last week running the football. Our first two plays this week were throwing the football. We wanted to try to get going in the passing game. I think what's happened is when we've gotten into certain field positions we haven't been as effective. You've got to convert on third downs and we had some makeable third downs. I felt like some third and fives, some third and sixes, and those are really tilted towards the offense."

On the status of players returning from injuries next week:

"Yes, again we're on track for those guys to come back and play next week barring any unforeseen setbacks in the next couple of days. It's going to be nice to see when we have our full compliment of players out there. CB Dunta (Robinson) has not participated since early on in training camp so it's going to be good to see him back out there. I know he is itching to get back out there."

On whether or not DB William Moore will play next week:

"We're hoping that William Moore will play as well. We think that most of the guys we've been holding out, we've been targeting this third preseason game. Again, that's going to depend on how they respond and the next couple of days."

On the decision to go for it on fourth and long rather than kick the long field goal:

"Well, K Michael Koenen has kicked long field goals. It was a decision that at first we thought we'd go out there and try out. Then I thought better of it and felt like it was the more prudent thing to work on our fourth down and thirteen play, you just never know if it's going to come up during the season."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Key dates on the 2024 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2024.
news

NFL and USAA Announce New England Patriots Long Snapper Joe Cardona as Recipient of 13th Annual Salute to Service Award

Cardona's commitment to supporting service members, veterans and their families to be recognized at NFL Honors.
news

Patriots Announce New Group of Coordinators

The New England Patriots announced today three new additions to Jerod Mayo's staff. DeMarcus Covington has been promoted to defensive coordinator, Jeremy Springer will serve as special teams coordinator and Alex Van Pelt will serve as offensive coordinator.
news

Finalists Announced for the 13th Annual NFL Salute to Service Award Presented by USAA

The NFL and USAA, an official NFL Salute to Service partner, announced Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones, San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle, and New England Patriots long snapper Joe Cardona as finalists for the 13th annual Salute to Service Award presented by USAA.
news

Patriots Formally Introduce Jerod Mayo As the 15th Head Coach in Team History

The New England Patriots introduced Jerod Mayo as their new head coach at a press conference at Gillette Stadium today. He becomes the 15th head coach in franchise history.
news

Patriots to Host an Introductory Press Conference to Announce the Promotion of Jerod Mayo as the 15th Head Coach in Franchise History

The Patriots have called an introductory press conference at noon on Wednesday, Jan. 17 at 12 PM to formally introduce Jerod Mayo as the team's 15th head coach in franchise history.
news

The Patriots and Bill Belichick Have Mutually Agreed to Part Ways

The New England Patriots and Bill Belichick have mutually agreed to part ways, concluding his 24-year tenure as head coach of the Patriots. 
news

Patriots Named Center David Andrews and Cornerback Jonathan Jones Co-Recipients of Team's 2024 Ed Block Courage Award

New England Patriots center David Andrews and cornerback Jonathan Jones have been selected as co-recipients of the team's 2024 Ed Block Courage Award.
news

The Kraft Family and Gillette Award $100,000 to Nonprofits During Pregame Ceremony on Sunday, Jan. 7

The New England Patriots Foundation announced $100,000 in grants to 17 local nonprofits in honor of each Patriots Difference Maker named during the 2023 Celebrate Volunteerism initiative.
news

Future Patriots Opponents: 2024 through 2027

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2024 through 2027.
news

NFL Week 18 Update: Patriots - Jets Game to Be Played on Sunday, January 7 at 1 PM

The NFL has announced the NFL Week 18 game between the Patriots and the Jets will be played on Sunday, January 7th at 1 PM.
news

Gillette Stadium Will Host the 2023 Army-Navy Game Presented by USAA for the First Time Ever This Saturday, Dec. 9

Important ticketholder information for America's Game at Gillette Stadium
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Key dates on the 2024 NFL and Patriots Calendar

International Women in Sports Day: Maya Ann Callender's journey to Patriots scouting staff

NFL and USAA Announce New England Patriots Long Snapper Joe Cardona as Recipient of 13th Annual Salute to Service Award

Film Review: How Will the Patriots Offense Look Under New Offensive Coordinator Alex Van Pelt?

Patriots Sign WR Kawaan Baker to a Futures Contract

Patriots Mailbag: To QB or not QB?

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

NFL Network: Top 10 Patriots plays 2023 season

Watch a countdown of the 10 best highlight plays made by the New England Patriots in the 2023 NFL season.

Ezekiel Elliott's top plays 2023 season

New England Patriots running back Ezekiel Elliott's top plays from the 2023 season.

Demario Douglas' top plays 2023 season

New England Patriots wide receiver Demario Douglas' top plays from the 2023 season.

Rhamondre Stevenson's top plays 2023 season

New England Patriots runing back Rhamondre Stevenson's top plays from the 2023 season.

2003 Pro Bowl QB Challenge with Tom Brady | Throwback Highlights

Check out former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady competing at the 2003 NFL Pro Bowl at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii. See the New England Patriots legend compete in a variety of throwing competitions against Hall of Famers Peyton Manning, Ray Lewis and more NFL stars.

Senior Bowl Day 2 Debrief: QB Performances and Other Standouts

Tamara Brown and Evan Lazar break down what has stood out from two days of Senior Bowl practices.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots Formally Introduce Jerod Mayo As the 15th Head Coach in Team History

The New England Patriots introduced Jerod Mayo as their new head coach at a press conference at Gillette Stadium today. He becomes the 15th head coach in franchise history.

Future Patriots Opponents: 2024 through 2027

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2024 through 2027.

Key dates on the 2024 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2024.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.
Advertising