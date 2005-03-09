Falcons sign former Eagles LB Reese

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (March 9, 2005) -- Free-agent linebacker and Pro Bowl special-teams player Ike Reese signed a contract with the Atlanta Falcons, leaving the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles.
The 6-foot-2, 222-pound Reese, who spent seven seasons in Philadelphia, is considered one of the best special-teams players in the NFL. He earned his spot in the Pro Bowl with a team-best 33 tackles last season and has 139 in his career.
As a nickel linebacker, Reese made 36 tackles with one sack, five quarterback pressures, two interceptions and one forced fumble.
For his career, Reese has 210 tackles, 6½ sacks, five forced fumbles, one recovered fumble and two interceptions in 112 games.