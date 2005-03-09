Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Wed Feb 02 | 12:00 AM - 11:55 PM

Congratulations Tom!

Statement from Robert Kraft on Tom Brady's Retirement

Brady may be gone, but he'll always be a Patriot

Patriots Mailbag: Replacing McDaniels, draft plans and more

NFL Notes: Josh McDaniels will be missed

15 Potential Patriots to watch at Senior Bowl

Brandon King named New England Patriots 2021 Ed Block Courage Award Winner

Mac Jones named to 2022 Pro Bowl

Reports: Tom Brady retiring

At home with David Andrews: 10 tidbits from his Instagram Q&A

Patriots 2021 Rookie Review

Bill Belichick Selected 2021 Pro Football Writers of America Executive of the Year

Robert Kraft's decision to go with Bill Belichick changed the Patriots forever

Photos: Best Patriots Action Shots of 2021 

2001 Flashback: Special win in Pittsburgh showcased winning team formula

2021 Season In Review: Inside the Numbers

Patriots Mailbag: Crafting an offseason Patriots plan

Two Patriots named to PFWA All-Rookie team

NFL Notes: Have we seen the last of Brady?

Celebrating 28 Years of Kraft Family Ownership of the New England Patriots

Falcons sign former Eagles LB Reese

Mar 09, 2005 at 04:00 PM

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (March 9, 2005) -- Free-agent linebacker and Pro Bowl special-teams player Ike Reese signed a contract with the Atlanta Falcons, leaving the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles.

The 6-foot-2, 222-pound Reese, who spent seven seasons in Philadelphia, is considered one of the best special-teams players in the NFL. He earned his spot in the Pro Bowl with a team-best 33 tackles last season and has 139 in his career.

As a nickel linebacker, Reese made 36 tackles with one sack, five quarterback pressures, two interceptions and one forced fumble.

For his career, Reese has 210 tackles, 6½ sacks, five forced fumbles, one recovered fumble and two interceptions in 112 games.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cody Davis launches gaming program to help patients at children's hospitals

While Cody's Gamers is temporarily a local partnership with Boston Children's Hospital, Cody Davis plans for the program to evolve into larger events involving multiple kids, celebrities and athletes playing on Twitch to raise money for hospitals.
news

NFL All-Stars Take Center Stage at 2022 Pro Bowl

Pro Bowl Week Culminates with AFC-NFC Matchup at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
news

Der Super-Bowl-Fantalk mit Sebastian Vollmer + Special Guest

Deine Chance, zwei Patriots-Stars im Live-Call am Freitag (04.02.22) mit Fragen zu löchern.
news

Mac Jones to represent AFC in Pro Bowl Skills Showdown

The Patriots quarterback will be part of the AFC team that competes in Thursday's Pro Bowl Skills Competition.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Cody Davis launches gaming program to help patients at children's hospitals

NFL All-Stars Take Center Stage at 2022 Pro Bowl

Mac Jones to represent AFC in Pro Bowl Skills Showdown

Statement from Robert Kraft on Tom Brady's Retirement

Brady may be gone, but he'll always be a Patriot

Patriots Mailbag: Replacing McDaniels, draft plans and more

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Congratulations Tom!

We look back at the legendary and unforgettable football moments from Tom Brady's 20 years in New England.

Every Tom Brady playoff touchdown NFL Throwback

Watch every touchdown by Tom Brady in the playoffs during his epic career.

Willie McGinest reacts to Tom Brady's official retirement announcement

NFL Network's Willie McGinest reacts to the official retirement announcement of his former New England Patriot teammate Tom Brady.

Lawrence Guy surprises family visiting Gillette Stadium

You won't believe the surprise Lawrence Guy has, for a deserving family visiting Gillette Stadium.

Patriots 2001 Lookback: Game Highlights from the AFC Championship Game Patriots at Steelers

Watch full highlights from New England's AFC Championship Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, January 27, 2002.

Top 10 Patriots plays 2021 season

Watch the 10 best highlight plays made by the New England Patriots in the 2021 NFL season.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

We take an early look ahead to next regular season now that every Patriots opponent has been determined.

Patriots locked into 21st overall pick

With the close of the NFL's Wild Card round, the order of the draft's first round is getting closer to set.

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Do Your Job: Patriots Team Plane

Welcome aboard AirKraft, the Patriots team plane, used primarily to transport the New England Patriots to road games since 2017, but also the vehicle for goodwill missions across the region, country, and world. Explore the plane's construction, purpose, and journey in the latest episode of Do Your Job presented by Bose.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
Advertising