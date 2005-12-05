Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Thu Jul 13 - 03:45 PM | Tue Jul 18 - 11:55 AM

Training Camp Positional Snapshot: Tight Ends

Training Camp Positional Snapshot: Defensive Line

Robert Kraft, Stanley Morgan, Frank 'Bucko' Kilroy named semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024

Two Former Football Champions Announce Partnership; Will Host Each Other at Training Facilities this Fall

The Case for Robert Kraft

Training Camp Positional Snapshot: Offensive Line

NFL Notes: Hopefully Parker, Bentley extensions are just the start

Gillette Stadium officials provide updates on renovations and improvements

Patriots Mailbag: Getting an early start on roster battles

Training Camp Positional Snapshot: Specialists

PHOTOS: 2023 Patriots Official Player Headshots

Lazar's Roster Projection 2.0: A Post-Minicamp and OTAs Reset of the Patriots Roster

Scarnecchia honored for his excellence in Canton

Report: Ja'Whaun Bentley latest to receive extension

Report: Patriots Sign WR DeVante Parker to Three-Year Contract Extension

Patriots Mailbag: Are Recent Contract Extensions Related to Pursuit of DeAndre Hopkins, Other Free-Agent Targets?

Fanatics Day of Giving

Patriots Rookies Visit FCAS

David Andrews helps crown best breakfast in Boston on 'Good Morning America'

Statement on the Passing of Ryan Mallett

Favre left banged up from Packers' loss

Brett Favre is bruised, battered and still trying. Favre suffered a cut on his right hand, his right forearm was bruised and he felt "overall kind of beat up" after a 19-7 loss to Chicago on Dec.

Dec 05, 2005 at 01:38 AM

GREEN BAY, Wis. (Dec. 5, 2005) -- Brett Favre is bruised, battered and still trying.

Favre suffered a cut on his right hand, his right forearm was bruised and he felt "overall kind of beat up" after a 19-7 loss to Chicago on Dec. 4.

"He played with it. And it doesn't seem to be any worse today than it was yesterday so I think he is going to be OK," coach Mike Sherman said Dec. 5. "But I am not sure 100 percent."

The 36-year-old three-time MVP, who has started an NFL-record 217 consecutive games, was unavailable Dec. 5. The Packers (2-10) play Detroit at Lambeau Field on Dec. 11.

Sherman may have a banged-up quarterback who has thrown an NFL-leading 21 interceptions on a team that is suffering its first losing season in years, but he has no plans to sit Favre any time soon.

Asked whether it was time to give rookie Aaron Rodgers, the No. 1 pick from California, a chance, Sherman said: "We have been in every single ball game and playing every game to win. Brett Favre is our quarterback and gives us our best chance to win."

Rodgers might get a shot "when we don't have a chance to win," the coach said.

The Bears (9-3) got their first home victory against the Packers since 1993 and extended their winning streak to eight -- their longest since the 1985 Super Bowl team started 12-0. The Bears also prevented Favre from throwing a TD pass against them -- he'd done so in an NFL-record 26 straight games.

Favre's decision-making is coming under fire after he threw two interceptions -- one late in the first half and another at the end of the game -- that led to 10 Chicago points.

Sherman acknowledged Favre made some bad throws, including the one Nathan Vasher intercepted and returned 45 yards for a TD to seal the win for Chicago.

"Brett threw behind the receiver. It wasn't a great throw," Sherman said.

On the interception that Charles Tillman returned 95 yards just before halftime to set up one of four of Robbie Gould 's field goals, Favre was trying to throw the ball out of bounds after he couldn't execute a shovel pass on a draw-like play because the Bears rushed him too quickly, snuffing out the play with an unexpected blitz.

"There are no (pass) routes on that play. We are blocking on that play," Sherman said. "They guessed right and I didn't, and they made the play of the game."

Sherman insisted Favre is not the team's problem because of all the injuries.

"He has always been somewhat of a risk-taker his entire career," Sherman said. "He is taking his shots and he has made his fair share of shots. I would hate to say that based on our current situation that would accelerate. I think he has to take his calculated shots."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mac Jones starts training camp early with receivers from local YMCA

In a private skills clinic hosted by NOBULL and the Patriots Foundation at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, quarterback Mac Jones warmed up his arm for training camp with kids from the MetroWest YMCA.

news

Training Camp Positional Snapshot: Tight Ends

In the lead-up to Training Camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the tight ends.

news

Training Camp Positional Snapshot: Defensive Line

In the lead-up to 2023 training camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the defensive line.

news

Two Former Football Champions Announce Partnership; Will Host Each Other at Training Facilities this Fall

Six-time Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots and four-time World Cup Champion German National Team to host each other prior to respective matches in October and November.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Mac Jones starts training camp early with receivers from local YMCA

Training Camp Positional Snapshot: Tight Ends

Training Camp Positional Snapshot: Defensive Line

Two Former Football Champions Announce Partnership; Will Host Each Other at Training Facilities this Fall

The Case for Robert Kraft

Robert Kraft, Stanley Morgan, Frank 'Bucko' Kilroy named semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Adrian Phillips talks defense and Mac Jones' growth on 'NFL Total Access'

In an interview on 'NFL Total Access' with NFL Network's Maurice Jones-Drew and Mike Yam, New England Patriots safety Adrian Phillips talks about the growth of Patriots quarterback Mac Jones as the young signal caller enters his third year in the league.

Mac Jones Hosts Football Skills Clinic

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones along with NOBULL hosted a football skills clinic where kids from the Metrowest YMCA participated in running drills, football exercises and group activities.

Gillette Stadium officials provide updates on renovations and improvements

Go behind-the-scenes as Gillette Stadium continues renovations in Foxborough on the lighthouse, the largest outdoor stadium video board in the country, new hospitality and concession locations, the Row of Honor and more ahead of the 2023 New England Patriots regular season.

Fanatics Day of Giving

Watch Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft and Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin host the Fanatics Merch Madness event on June 27 in the Socios.com Field House at Gillette Stadium.

Former NFL QB Ryan Mallett passes away at age 35

Ryan Mallett, a former quarterback for the Houston Texans, New England Patriots, and Baltimore Ravens, passes away at the age of 35.

Patriots Rookies Visit FCAS

Go behind the scenes at Gillette Stadium, where class is in session, with the 2023 Patriots rookies and owner Robert Kraft.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Lazar's Roster Projection 2.0: A Post-Minicamp and OTAs Reset of the Patriots Roster

With the Patriots heading into the summer break after the offseason program, here's our latest attempt at an initial 53-man roster projection.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Patriots to honor Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium at 2023 home opener

New England Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft announced a tribute to Tom Brady for the 2023 home opener at Gillette Stadium.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

2023 New England Patriots Schedule Release: Devin McCourty Enters the Patriots Retirement House

Devin McCourty enters the New England Patriots retirement house to reveal the 2023 NFL schedule. After McCourty's 13 seasons in Foxboro, he looks to enjoy retirement accompanied by former teammates and franchise legends such as Andre Tippett, James White, Ernie Adams and more.

Patriots 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies to be Held at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 21

Induction ceremonies for Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia are free and open to the public.

Advertising