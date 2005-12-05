Favre left banged up from Packers' loss

GREEN BAY, Wis. (Dec. 5, 2005) -- Brett Favre is bruised, battered and still trying.

Favre suffered a cut on his right hand, his right forearm was bruised and he felt "overall kind of beat up" after a 19-7 loss to Chicago on Dec. 4.

"He played with it. And it doesn't seem to be any worse today than it was yesterday so I think he is going to be OK," coach Mike Sherman said Dec. 5. "But I am not sure 100 percent."

The 36-year-old three-time MVP, who has started an NFL-record 217 consecutive games, was unavailable Dec. 5. The Packers (2-10) play Detroit at Lambeau Field on Dec. 11.

Sherman may have a banged-up quarterback who has thrown an NFL-leading 21 interceptions on a team that is suffering its first losing season in years, but he has no plans to sit Favre any time soon.

Asked whether it was time to give rookie Aaron Rodgers, the No. 1 pick from California, a chance, Sherman said: "We have been in every single ball game and playing every game to win. Brett Favre is our quarterback and gives us our best chance to win."

Rodgers might get a shot "when we don't have a chance to win," the coach said.

The Bears (9-3) got their first home victory against the Packers since 1993 and extended their winning streak to eight -- their longest since the 1985 Super Bowl team started 12-0. The Bears also prevented Favre from throwing a TD pass against them -- he'd done so in an NFL-record 26 straight games.

Favre's decision-making is coming under fire after he threw two interceptions -- one late in the first half and another at the end of the game -- that led to 10 Chicago points.

Sherman acknowledged Favre made some bad throws, including the one Nathan Vasher intercepted and returned 45 yards for a TD to seal the win for Chicago.

"Brett threw behind the receiver. It wasn't a great throw," Sherman said.

On the interception that Charles Tillman returned 95 yards just before halftime to set up one of four of Robbie Gould 's field goals, Favre was trying to throw the ball out of bounds after he couldn't execute a shovel pass on a draw-like play because the Bears rushed him too quickly, snuffing out the play with an unexpected blitz.

"There are no (pass) routes on that play. We are blocking on that play," Sherman said. "They guessed right and I didn't, and they made the play of the game."

Sherman insisted Favre is not the team's problem because of all the injuries.