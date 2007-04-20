Fins can RB coach Williams

MIAMI (April 20, 2007) -- The Miami Dolphins fired running backs coach Bobby Williams.
The Dolphins said they would begin to search for a replacement immediately, but did not disclose why they fired Williams three months after new coach Cam Cameron took over for the departed Nick Saban.
"We want to thank Bobby for his time with the Dolphins and wish him nothing but the best in the future," Cameron said.
Williams came to Miami from LSU with Saban, who returned to college to coach Alabama after two seasons in which the Dolphins missed the playoffs. Williams is a former head coach at Michigan State.