Pats defense readies for another tilt with Josh Allen, Bills

After Further Review: Patriots Get QB Mac Jones Back on Track With Familiar Script on Offense

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Vikings presented by CarMax

Patriots offense comes to life vs. Vikings

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Vikings on Thanksgiving Night

7 Keys from Patriots Thanksgiving loss to Vikings

Pool Report: Interview with NFL Senior VP of Officiating Walt Anderson

Patriots vs. Vikings Highlights | NFL Week 12

Bill Belichick 11/24: "We just came up short"

Mac Jones 11/24: "I thought we played with a lot of effort and toughness"

Photos: Patriots at Vikings Week 12

Rhamondre Stevenson sets up his blockers beautifully on 40-yard catch-and-run

Jones drops 40-yard bomb in a bucket to Parker

Hunter Henry shakes two Vikings defenders en route to a 37-yard TD

Nick Folk's third FG ties the game at 16 headed into halftime

DeVante Parker shows some fancy footwork on toe-tapping 14-yard reception

Jahlani Tavai lays the boom on a 2-yard TFL of Dalvin Cook

Marcus Jones weaves through special teams traffic on 46-yard kick return

Jonathan Jones sets up Pats in the red zone off of Cousins misfire

Mac Jones keeps his composure, finds Meyers for 26 yards

Fins can RB coach Williams

Apr 20, 2007 at 02:00 AM

"We want to thank Bobby for his time with the Dolphins and wish him nothing but the best in the future," Cameron said.

Williams came to Miami from LSU with Saban, who returned to college to coach Alabama after two seasons in which the Dolphins missed the playoffs. Williams is a former head coach at Michigan State.

Advertising