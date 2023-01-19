Five takeaways from Devin McCourty's interview with Peter King 

"I told myself during the year that once the season ended to not rush, and really just give it some time," McCourty said. "With the season ending, now I'm trying to test out that next phase and see what it's like doing the TV stuff. I went down to New York and did CBS. I want to go to L.A. and do NFL Network just to kind of see how all of that feels and how it works. Then I'm just going to take time, go on vacation with my wife and kids, and just relax and try to see what's next. I'm not 100% sure either way, but I know I want to take my time. You do something for 13 years, I don't want to rush to make a decision. I have time and I'm just trying to figure everything out."