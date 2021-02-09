Former NFL coach and Boston Patriot Marty Schottenheimer Passes Away

Former NFL head coach and player Marty Schottenheimer passed away on Monday due to complications from Alzheimer's disease. He was 77. He played six seasons as a linebacker, including the 1969 and 1970 seasons with the Boston Patriots.
Schottenheimer was a head coach for 21 years in the NFL, leading the Cleveland Browns (1984-88), Kansas City Chiefs (1989-98), Washington Redskins (2001) and San Diego Chargers (2002-06). He is one of seven NFL coaches with 200 career regular-season victories.
Prior to his NFL coaching career, Schottenheimer played six seasons in the NFL, including the 1969-70 seasons with the Patriots after four seasons with the Buffalo Bills. He played in 23 games with the Patriots with five starts.
Schottenheimer played college football at Pittsburgh and was drafted in the seventh-round in the 1965 AFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills. He was part of the Bills' 1965 AFL Championship team.