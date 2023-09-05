Official website of the New England Patriots

NFL Notes: Some passing thoughts before Pats kickoff

Former Patriots earn nominations for Senior Bowl's 75th Anniversary Team

10 former Patriots and former Senior Bowl players are eligible for the Bowl's 75th anniversary team.

Sep 05, 2023
Mike Dussault

Former safety Devin McCourty (32) is one of 10 Patriots to earn nominations for Senior Bowl's 75th Anniversary Team.

The Senior Bowl will celebrate its 75th anniversary this year and to mark the occasion a "75th Team" will be selected to honor some of the all-time greats who began their journey to the NFL in Mobile, Alabama.

The post-season all-star game is a fixture of the draft process and traditionally features some of the most talented college players from across the country. The Patriots have been no stranger to selecting players from the game, including Keion White, Marte Mapu, Jake Andrews, Chad Ryland, and Bryce Baringer as draft selections this year and quarterback Malik Cunningham as an undrafted rookie addition.

This past season, defensive line coach Demarcus Covington also served as the American's team defensive coordinator, as New England continues to have intimate ties with the valuable week of practice and game.

Only players who were on NFL rosters between 1998-2023 are eligible for selection to the 75th Team as the Senior Bowl committee has narrowed down a list of 175 names that includes 10 former Patriots for consideration by fans.

Kevin Faulk: Faulk played 13 seasons for the Patriots and won three Super Bowls. He was one of the best third-down running backs in team history. He's a member of the Patriots Hall of Fame.

Daniel Graham: A 2002 first-round pick, Graham played five seasons for the Patriots and won two Super Bowls.

Ben Watson: A 2004 first-round pick, Watson initially played six seasons with the Pats, departing in 2010 but returning in 2019 for the final season of his career.

Bruce Armstrong: A 1987 first-round pick, Armstrong played 14 years with the Patriots as a stalwart tackle. He is also a member of the Patriots Hall of Fame.

Matt Light: A 2001 second-round pick, Light immediately started as a rookie at left tackle for the Pats, holding the important position down for 11 seasons. Light is the third Patriots on the list already inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

Logan Mankins: A 2005 first-round pick, Mankins played nine years for New England earning six Pro Bowls and one All Pro selection.

Devin McCourty: McCourty was selected in the first round of the 2010 draft and went on to win three Super Bowls with the Patriots. He played 13 years and made two Pro Bowls.

Curtis Martin: The Patriots took Martin in the third round of the 1995 draft and had him for only three seasons until he went on to a Hall of Fame career with the Jets.

Nick Folk: A recent departure, Folk stabilized the kicking game upon his arrival in 2019 and turned in four strong seasons that rarely saw him miss.

Ted Washington: Washington only had one season with the Patriots but it was a big one, anchoring the middle of the defensive line to their victory in Super Bowl 38.

The online fan vote is now live on seniorbowl.com. You can vote for your favorite Patriots players here.

