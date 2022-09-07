Official website of the New England Patriots

Game Preview: Patriots at Dolphins

Five X-Factors for the Patriots Heading Into the Regular Season

NFL Notes: Patriots predictions and more

Patriots Mailbag: Predicting roles and stat lines, offensive process

Deatrich Wise Jr. Receives the New England Patriots 2022 Ron Burton Community Service Award

Deatrich Wise Jr. surprised with 2022 Ron Burton Community Service Award at Patriots Premiere

Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers Looking to Build on Year-Two Chemistry With Mac Jones

Do Your Job: Patriots Training Camp presented by Optum

10 Burning Questions for Patriots Regular Season Start

Patriots Sign 15 Players to the Practice Squad

Patriots QB Mac Jones Discusses Transition to Regular Season Mode

Patriots Make Roster Moves to Reach 53-Man Roster Limit

Mac Jones 8/31: "I think we've ironed out a lot of things and I feel confident"

NFL Notes: Countdown to Kickoff

Mac Jones on WEEI 8/29: "It's all about growing as an offense together"

Breaking Down the Patriots Initial 53-Man Roster: Pats Embrace Youth Movement in Several Areas

Safeties first: Depth and versatility define heart of Patriots defense

Linebackers Raekwon McMillan and Mack Wilson 'Definitely a Big Part' of Patriots Defense

Patriots Mailbag: Picking a lead back, dealing with OL issues and more

Matt Patricia Discusses the Progress Made by Patriots Offensive Line in Training Camp

Former Patriots offensive lineman and coach Guy Morriss passes away

Sep 07, 2022 at 09:09 AM
New England Patriots

Staff

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of former Patriots offensive lineman and assistant offensive line coach Guy Morriss. Morriss passed away on Tuesday, September 6 at the age of 71.

Morriss spent 15 seasons in the NFL as an offensive lineman with the Philadelphia Eagles (1973-83) and the New England Patriots (1984-87). Morriss was a member of the 1985 New England team that advanced to the team's first Super Bowl. He was utilized as a guard, center and as a long snapper during his career.

He was originally drafted by Philadelphia in the second round of the 1973 NFL Draft out of Texas Christian and then joined New England in 1984. Overall, Morriss played in 217 regular season NFL games.

Following his playing career, Morriss began a coaching career, first as an assistant offensive line coach with New England in 1988 and 1989. He coached in college for numerous schools, including serving as the head coach of Kentucky (2001-02) and Baylor (2003-07).

