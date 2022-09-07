Former Patriots offensive lineman and coach Guy Morriss passes away

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of former Patriots offensive lineman and assistant offensive line coach Guy Morriss. Morriss passed away on Tuesday, September 6 at the age of 71.

Morriss spent 15 seasons in the NFL as an offensive lineman with the Philadelphia Eagles (1973-83) and the New England Patriots (1984-87). Morriss was a member of the 1985 New England team that advanced to the team's first Super Bowl. He was utilized as a guard, center and as a long snapper during his career.

He was originally drafted by Philadelphia in the second round of the 1973 NFL Draft out of Texas Christian and then joined New England in 1984. Overall, Morriss played in 217 regular season NFL games.