Former Patriots Offensive Lineman Shelby Jordan Passes Away

Jordan spent 12 seasons in the NFL with the New England Patriots (1975-82) and the Los Angeles Raiders (1983-86). Jordan originally entered the NFL as a seventh-round draft pick by the Houston Oilers in the 1973 NFL Draft out of Washington University in St. Louis and later signed with New England as a free agent in 1974. Jordan played in 95 games with 87 starts at right tackle during his eight seasons with the Patriots. He finished his career with the Raiders and was a member of the Super Bowl XVIII Championship team in 1983. In 2013, Jordan was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.