Former Patriots TE Willie Scott Passes Away

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of former Patriots tight end Willie Scott. Scott passed away on Monday, Feb. 8, at the age of 61.

Scott played three of his eight NFL seasons with the Patriots after joining the team in 1986 following a trade from Kansas City during training camp, where he spent the first five years of his career (1981-85). Scott played 25 games with two starts for the Patriots during his three seasons (1986-88) and caught 14 passes for 84 yards and one touchdown.