Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Wed Feb 10 | 12:00 AM - 11:55 PM

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: How to get the Patriots back to the playoffs?

2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

The Journey Comes Full Circle

Crafting a 2021 Patriots offseason plan via advanced stats

Do Your Life: Brandon Copeland

10 Senior Bowl standouts who could help Patriots

Patriots Pro Bowlers surprise local football programs with donations

NFL Notes: Quarterback carousel already turning

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: How blockbuster QB deal could reverberate 

Analysis: NFL's quarterback carousel worth watching

Patriots look to reload again at Senior Bowl

2020 Patriots Rookie Review

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Trade for a QB?, Young leaders stepping up, NFL Draft talk

NFL Notes: Conference Championship Edition

Analysis: Is Stafford sweepstakes worth winning?

Report: Matt Patricia returns to Patriots coaching staff

10 Takeaways from Dante Scarnecchia on Pats from the Past podcast

All-Pro/Pro Bowler Bailey reflects on 2020, eager for '21 

2021 Senior Bowl will be the key scouting event of the offseason

NFL Notes: Divisional Round Edition

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: In search of a quarterback

Belichick, Brady and Tippett share their letters to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee on Richard Seymour

Report: Josh McDaniels to interview with Eagles

Brown, Covington named 2021 East-West Shrine Bowl coaches

After Further Review: Closing out the 2020 Patriots

Former Patriots TE Willie Scott Passes Away

Feb 09, 2021 at 02:43 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

NEP2021_Memoriam_TW_willie-scott

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of former Patriots tight end Willie Scott. Scott passed away on Monday, Feb. 8, at the age of 61.

Scott played three of his eight NFL seasons with the Patriots after joining the team in 1986 following a trade from Kansas City during training camp, where he spent the first five years of his career (1981-85). Scott played 25 games with two starts for the Patriots during his three seasons (1986-88) and caught 14 passes for 84 yards and one touchdown.

Scott was originally drafted by Kansas City in the first round of the 1981 NFL Draft with the 14th overall pick out of South Carolina. He played in 97 NFL games with 42 starts and caught 89 passes for 766 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Related Content

news

Former NFL coach and Boston Patriot Marty Schottenheimer Passes Away

Former NFL head coach and player Marty Schottenheimer passed away on Monday due to complications from Alzheimer's disease. He was 77. 
news

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.
news

Devin McCourty Named Patriots Nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award Presented by Nationwide

Winner to be Announced at NFL Honors During the Week of Super Bowl LV.
news

Kraft Family to Use Patriots Plane to Transport Vaccinated HealthCare Superheroes from Across New England to Super Bowl LV

Seventy-six additional healthcare heroes have been selected for this once-in-a-lifetime trip as a way to thank them for their dedication throughout the pandemic and to spread the message on the importance of getting vaccinated.
news

Patriots Invite Eight Local Healthcare Superheroes to Attend Super Bowl LV as their Guests in Appreciation of their Tireless Service

The Patriots today announced they have selected eight local healthcare heroes to attend Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Fla., as their guests on Sunday, Feb. 7. 
news

Joe Cardona announced as one of three finalists for Salute to Service Award

The NFL and USAA, an Official NFL Salute to Service Partner, announced AMB Sports and Entertainment CEO STEVE CANNON, New England Patriots Long Snapper JOE CARDONA, and San Francisco 49ers General Manager and NFL Legend JOHN LYNCH as the finalists for the tenth annual Salute to Service Award presented by USAA.
news

Devin McCourty and James White Named New England Patriots 2020 Ed Block Courage Award Winners

Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty and running back James White have been selected as the recipients of the 2020 Ed Block Courage Award.
news

Statement from Bill Belichick on Nick Caserio

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick issued the following statement on Nick Caserio.
news

A statement from Patriots players, coaches and personnel

As our 2020 season comes to a close on the field today, we – the New England Patriots players, coaches and personnel staff – are proud to share information about our efforts off the field this season to learn from and support the New England community, a community that has given us such incredible support over the years.
news

Future Patriots Opponents: 2021 through 2024

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2021 through 2024.
news

Patriots Release Offensive Lineman Earl Watford From The Practice Squad

The New England Patriots announced today that they released OL Earl Watford from the practice squad. Watford was signed by New England to the practice squad on Dec. 15.

Latest News

Former Patriots TE Willie Scott Passes Away

Former NFL coach and Boston Patriot Marty Schottenheimer Passes Away

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

NFL Notes: Brady's seventh the most impressive of all

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: How to get the Patriots back to the playoffs?

2021 NFL Draft First Round Order

MORE LATEST NEWS

Trending Video

Bringing Cheer to the Pandemic 

With the conclusion of the 2020 season, New England Patriots cheerleaders reflect on the game-day experience during the COVID-19 pandemic and share what cheering means to them.

Slater: 'The quest here will always be about winning'

Matthew Slater's powerful words from his end of season media availability provide inspiration for the Patriots 2021 season

The Journey Comes Full Circle

Jonathan Kraft, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker, Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater and two of the 76 vaccinated healthcare workers traveling to Super Bowl LV talk about their trip to Tampa. Ten months after the team plane brought essential PPE for healthcare workers in April 2020, the plane takes another journey, bringing 76 vaccinated healthcare workers to the Super Bowl.

Legends of the Playoffs: Julian Edelman and the legend of Super Bowl LI

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman retells the story of the team's legendary 25-point comeback in Super Bowl LI from his intimate perspective.

Memorable Moment: Patriots bring home third Lombardi

Watch the highlights from the Patriots thrilling 24-21 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl XXXIX. From Rodney Harrison's two interceptions to Mike Vrabel's touchdown catch, re-live all the best moments from Super Bowl XXXIX.

Memorable Moments: The Greatest Comeback of All-Time

Watch the highlights from the Patriots thrilling 34-28 overtime victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI. From Dont'a Hightower's strip sack to Julian Edelman's incredible catch and James White's super performance, re-live all the best moments from SBLI.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO

Advertising