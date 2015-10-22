Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Tue Nov 08 | 02:00 PM - 11:58 PM

NFL Notes: Taking stock at the midway point

Unfiltered Mailbag: Looking for answers over the bye week

After Further Review: Breaking Down Patriots Offense, Mac Jones's Struggles and Defensive Standouts vs. Colts

Mac Jones on WEEI: "We understand the challenges ahead of us"

Best Game Photos, Presented by CarMax: Patriots vs. Colts

Is Patriots defense primed to peak over final eight-game gauntlet?

Bill Belichick on WEEI: "We'll try to do the best with the time we have"

Salute to Service: Why Patriots honoring TAPS families was personal for Joe Cardona

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Colts presented by CarMax

Bill Belichick 11/7: "We know a lot more about our team after nine games"

Game Notes: Patriots defense has season-high nine sacks, ties for most in Belichick era

4 Keys from Patriots win over the Colts

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Blowout Victory Over the Colts

Colts vs. Patriots Highlights | NFL Week 9

Jones zips a 29-yard dart to Hunter Henry

Judon flies off the edge for his third sack of Ehlinger

Can't-Miss Play: Rhamondre Stevenson makes one-handed TD catch at pylon

Jonathan Jones Blocks Colts Punt, Brenden Schooler Recovers

Folk connects on a second 40+ yard FG to extend Pats' lead

Nick Folk's 49-yard FG opens scoring in Colts-Patriots

Former Patriots teammates respect Revis; 10/22 notes

News and notes from Patriots locker room interviews and practice.

Oct 22, 2015 at 09:31 AM
headshot-erik-scalavino
Erik Scalavino

Patriots.com Writer

There's no denying how integral Darrelle Revis was to New England's championship season last year. So, it will be bittersweet for many Patriots to see him this Sunday on the opposite sideline. It will mark Revis's first return to Foxborough since rejoining his original club, the New York Jets, during the offseason.

"Yeah, I liked playing with him. There's no doubt about that," QB Tom Brady acknowledged this week. "I obviously love keeping great players. That helps our team win, and unfortunately people have to move on at times and it didn't work out.

"He's a supremely talented player," Brady emphasized. "He's got such a great skill set and knowledge of the game. He's just got great instincts and his ability to shadow receivers and play the ball. He's had a bunch of plays this year. He's really been a great playmaker for this [Jets] team this year. It's tough to get open on him, and he usually draws the toughest matchup."

Having had a year with Revis as a teammate gave the Patriots an enviable opportunity to work against one of the game's best defenders each day in practice. It will be intriguing to see how that manifests itself on Sunday when they face each other again as rivals. Could Revis match up against Julian Edelman?

"I mean, [Revis] made me a better player," wide receiver Julian Edelman declared. "He's an elite corner. I'd say he's probably one of the best in the league. And going against him definitely made me a better receiver. It was good to have him."

"You know, [Julian] and Darrelle had a lot of great practice interactions last year where they were going one-on-one against one another," Brady added, "so he's a guy who's definitely a huge playmaker for us and we're going to need [Edelman] to make a bunch of plays on Sunday."

It's unlikely that Revis will be asked to cover Rob Gronkowski, but the two of them worked one-on-one frequently in training camp last year while the All-Pro tight end was working his way back from a knee injury.

"He was a great player, so every time in practice last year you can go up against a player with such a skill set you just try and get better as a player," Gronkowski recalled. "He just comes in ready to work. He's a professional, and he's always ready to play the game."

"One of the best corners to ever play the game," Brady reiterated. "Now we've got to go against him, so we've got to try to figure out ways to get our guys open. And hopefully we can go out there and compete hard and make some plays when we need to."

Opportunity for Fleming

Last Sunday in Indy, Marcus Cannon was asked to start at left tackle in place of injured regular and co-captain Nate Solder. However, after just one series, Cannon suffered a toe injury and couldn't continue.

That prompted the Patriots to move right tackle Sebastian Vollmer to the left and insert second-year man Cameron Fleming at right tackle. Fleming had been toiling on the practice squad until Solder's injury, when the club promoted him as insurance. As it turns out, New England had to put a claim in on that policy.

Fleming is now expected to start this Sunday against a formidable New York Jets front seven.

"I'm just preparing the best I can and trying to fulfill any role that they give me out there," the lineman said Thursday.

A fourth-round draft choice in 2014, Fleming saw action in seven games as a rookie, starting two of them as a blocking tight end, and now that injuries have mounted at his position, he's getting a chance to see significant playing time in the weeks ahead. An example of patience and hard work paying off?

"Yeah, you could say that," said the 23-year-old Houston native. "It's more about staying prepared and being ready to contribute when you're called upon. You don't stop being competitive. I was always prepared if they were ever to call on me. That was my main focus, just to get ready to play."

Practice Report

No setbacks, it seems, for wide receiver Brandon LaFell (physically unable to perform list with a foot issue) and center Bryan Stork (short-term injured reserve due to a concussion). Both players suited up for their second consecutive practice as they attempt to bounce back from their respective medical problems.

Not-so-good prognosis, however, for rookie guard Shaq Mason, who missed his second straight session with a knee injury. Ditto for the aforementioned Cannon and DE Jabaal Sheard (ankle). LB Rufus Johnson hasn't yet practiced this week due to an unspecified illness.

Wide receiver Keshawn Martin and running back Brandon Bolden, meanwhile, both came down with hamstring injuries during Thursday's practice.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Die Patriots kommen nach München!

Am Wochenende des NFL-Spiels in München (13. November 2022) sind auch die New England Patriots in Bayerns Landeshauptstadt vertreten. Hier erfährst du alle Infos zum Programm und unseren Aktivitäten.

news

Unfiltered Mailbag: Looking for answers over the bye week

Patriots fans are wondering how to get their team on track during the bye and what lies ahead in the team's final eight games.

news

NFL Notes: Taking stock at the midway point

With the bye week upon us, it's time to take a look at some midseason award winners around the league.

news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/8

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Unfiltered Mailbag: Looking for answers over the bye week

NFL Notes: Taking stock at the midway point

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/8

After Further Review: Breaking Down Patriots Offense, Mac Jones's Struggles and Defensive Standouts vs. Colts

Salute to Service: Why Patriots honoring TAPS families was personal for Joe Cardona

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/7

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Bill Belichick 11/8: "The biggest games are yet to come"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

Sights and Sounds: Week 9 vs. Indianapolis Colts

Get an inside look at the Patriots 26-3 win against the Indianapolis Colts on this week's edition of Sights and Sounds.

Defensive Highlights: Stacking Sacks

Watch defensive highlights from the Patriots win over the Colts with player commentary and radio play-by-play from the game.

PSA: Get Out And Vote!

Devin McCourty, Matthew Slater and Ja'Whaun Bentley urge you to get out and vote on Tuesday, November 8.

Patriots Locker Room Celebration After Win Over Colts

Go inside the Patriots locker room following their 26-3 victory against the Indianapolis Colts.

Kyle Dugger 11/7: "I'm ready to compete and it's going to be exciting"

Patriots defensive back Kyle Dugger addresses the media on Monday, November 7, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Photos: Patriots In Red Throwback Jerseys

View photos of the Patriots wearing red throwback jerseys, which they'll be wearing for their upcoming game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising