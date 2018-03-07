Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Best of Patriots.com Radio Wed Dec 27 - 04:00 PM | Thu Dec 28 - 09:55 AM

Sights and Sounds: Week 16 vs. Denver Broncos

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays from the Win over the Broncos

Bailey Zappe 12/27: "It's going to be fun to get out there and play against that great team"

Coach Bill Belichick on the Buffalo Bills: "Big challenge for us this week"

Experience Helping Mack Wilson Grow into Pass-Rushing Role for Patriots

Game Preview: Patriots at Bills

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Bills

NFL Notes: Some Pats fans not happy with Santa

Patriots Mailbag: Draft plans, QB thoughts and more

Locker Room Celebration: Matthew Slater's Huddle Break Down, Coach Belichick's Speech and More

After Further Review: Breaking Down Bailey Zappe, Christian Barmore and More From the Patriots Win Over the Broncos

Resilient Patriots Playmakers Come Through in Clutch vs. Broncos

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Upset Win Over the Broncos on Christmas Eve in Denver

6 Keys from Patriots last-second win over Broncos

Game Notes: DL Christian Barmore has first career three-sack game

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 12/24

Patriots at Broncos Full Highlights | NFL Week 16

Coach Bill Belichick 12/24: "Good to come out here and win"

Bailey Zappe 12/24: "I'm on cloud nine"

Can't-Miss Play: Ryland channels Vinatieri on 57-yard, go-ahead FG in final seconds

Free Agent Forecast: QB, RB, Specialists

Scanning the horizon of 2018 free agency.

Mar 07, 2018 at 05:03 AM
headshot-erik-scalavino
Erik Scalavino

Patriots.com Writer

The new NFL year begins Wednesday, March 14, and with it, the advent of 2018's free agent marketplace. Leading up to that first day, we'll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective, continuing with a grouping of potentially important positions for New England: quarterback, running back, and specialists.

PATRIOTS FREE AGENTS

Rex Burkhead (RB), Dion Lewis (RB), Matthew Slater (special teams captain)

OTHER NOTABLE NFL FREE AGENTS

Quarterbacks: Drew Brees (New Orleans Saints), Kirk Cousins (Washington Redskins)

Running Backs: LeGarrette Blount (Philadelphia Eagles), Frank Gore (Indianapolis Colts)

Fullbacks: John Kuhn (New Orleans Saints), Anthony Sherman (Kansas City Chiefs)

Kickers: Chandler Catanzaro (NY Jets), Cody Parkey (Miami Dolphins), Ryan Succop (Tennessee Titans), Chris Boswell (Pittsburgh Steelers, restricted free agent)

Punters: Dustin Colquitt (Kansas City Chiefs), Shane Lechler (Houston Texans)

Long Snappers: Jon Condo (Oakland Raiders), John Denney (Miami Dolphins), Andrew DePaola (Chicago Bears), J.P. Ladouceur (Dallas Cowboys), Jake McQuaide (LA Rams), Don Muhlbach (Detroit Lions)

POSSIBLE PATRIOTS

Quarterbacks: None

Running Backs: Burkhead, Lewis, Kenjon Barner (Philadelphia Eagles), Alfred Blue (Houston Texans), Isaiah Crowell (Cleveland Browns), Orleans Darkwa (New York Giants), Carlos Hyde (San Francisco 49ers), Jerick McKinnon (Minnesota Vikings), Damien Williams (Miami Dolphins)

Fullbacks: None

Kickers: None

Punters: None

Long Snappers: None

ANALYSIS                                       

All the potential drama surrounding New England's QB position – which many of us thought might surface this offseason – evaporated when the Patriots dealt Jimmy Garoppolo to San Francisco on Halloween. Tom Brady will remain the starting quarterback here for the foreseeable future, and given the crop of mediocre passers on the market this month, New England will likely stick with solid veteran backup Brian Hoyer and possibly select a rookie in the April NFL Draft.

Things could get interesting at running back, however. Lewis and/or Burkhead could be back in Foxborough, but their return is far from guaranteed. If they elect to sign elsewhere, New England might look to replace their production with the likes of Barner (who also doubles as a kick and punt return specialist) or McKinnon.

Last offseason, the Patriots also tried to insert Mike Gillislee in Blount's former role, but the results didn't turn out quite as expected when the regular season arrived. If New England wants more out of the "big back" position, they might look to younger players like Crowell (5-11, 225), Hyde (6-0, 235), or Darkwa (5-11, 220), but they'd likely have to shell out some significant cash to get them here. Blue (6-2, 225) might be a more affordable, though less potent option.

Another name to consider is Williams (5-11, 225), a player the Patriots expressed interest in a year ago when he was a restricted free agent. Even though he recently underwent shoulder surgery (for an injury suffered against the Patriots last season), New England might choose to revisit their courtship of Williams now that he's unrestricted.

Meanwhile, with well-liked James Develin fresh off his first Pro Bowl recognition, the Patriots would appear not to have any need to bring in another fullback.

On special teams, co-captain Slater will likely return for at least another season, but there's some intrigue at the other positions. Kicker Stephen Gostkowski seemed to regain his confidence and form for most of the 2017 season, although occasional misses still plagued him. Punter Ryan Allen didn't have his strongest campaign, and long snapper Joe Cardona had some shaky moments, including a significant one that led to a missed Gostkowski field goal in Super Bowl LII.

If the Patriots choose to bring in competition for any or all of these three spots, more than likely it would come in the form of a draft choice or undrafted player, not a higher-priced veteran. Although, DePaola's Rutgers roots might be enough to interest at least a look by Bill Belichick. Otherwise, I wouldn't expect much activity by the Patriots in the special teams veteran market this year.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Experience Helping Mack Wilson Grow into Pass-Rushing Role for Patriots

After limited opportunities in his first season in New England, Mack Wilson is making the most of his chances in a new-found role on the Patriots defense.
news

NFL Notes: Some Pats fans not happy with Santa

Despite the dramatic win in Denver on Christmas Eve, some Patriots fans weren't thrilled with their gift.
news

After Further Review: Breaking Down Bailey Zappe, Christian Barmore and More From the Patriots Win Over the Broncos

The Patriots quarterback is making plays to elevate his supporting cast, while Barmore is rising into stardom right before our eyes. 
news

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Upset Win Over the Broncos on Christmas Eve in Denver

The Patriots stunned the Broncos at Mile High on Sunday, but what it does it mean for New England's bigger picture moving forward?
news

6 Keys from Patriots last-second win over Broncos

Here's our instant analysis from the Patriots last-second win over Denver on Christmas Eve.
news

Inactive Analysis: Matthew Slater Inactive, Trent Brown Returns to the Lineup for Sunday Night Football in Denver

The Patriots will play their first game without their special teams ace since the 2017 season on Sunday night in Denver. 
news

Analysis: Patriots Downgrade Two Players, Make Series of Roster Moves for Sunday's Game vs. the Broncos 

Henry (knee) will miss his first game as Patriot while the Patriots will need to shuffle things around on the offensive line. 
news

Analysis: Patriots Rule Out Three Players, List Nine as Questionable for Sunday's Game vs. Broncos

The Patriots will have these pass-catchers available for Sunday night's game in Denver.
news

Josh Uche Opens Up About Fourth Season With the Patriots 

The Patriots pass-rusher is still disrupting quarterbacks at a high rate as he heads into free agency in the offseason. 
news

Patriots Gameplan: How Opponents Defend Bailey Zappe, Keys to Victory, and Key Matchups vs. Broncos

With the Patriots heading to Denver on Christmas Eve, here's a breakdown of how defenses adjust to Bailey Zappe after strong first-half performances. 
news

NFL Notes: Look out for Buffalo

Their spot in the postseason is far from secure, but no one wants to see the Bills in the playoffs.
news

After Further Review: Evaluating the Patriots Offense in Bailey Zappe's Third Start of the Season in Week 15

After a promising first half where the Patriots hung with the defending champs, what went wrong in the second half for Bailey Zappe and company?
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Place RB Rhamondre Stevenson on Injured Reserve; Sign TE La'Michael Pettway to the Practice Squad

Transcript: Bailey Zappe Press Conference 12/27

Week 17 Injury Report: Patriots at Bills

Experience Helping Mack Wilson Grow into Pass-Rushing Role for Patriots

Transcript: Coach Bill Belichick Press Conference 12/27

Matthew Judon featured on hilarious episode of 'Behind The B' from recent Bruins game

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Previewing the Key Matchups Against the Buffalo Bills

Tamara Brown and Evan Lazar sit down to discuss the key matchups and keys to victory heading into the Patriots game against the Buffalo Bills.

Sights and Sounds: Week 16 vs. Denver Broncos

Go behind the scenes of the Patriots 26-23 win against the Denver Broncos on this edition of Sights and Sounds.

David Andrews on Buffalo: "It's a great place to play"

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media on Wednesday, December 27, 2023.

Jahlani Tavai 12/27: "We've got to finish strong"

Patriots linebacker Jahlani Tavai addresses the media on Wednesday, December 27, 2023.

Bailey Zappe 12/27: "It's going to be fun to get out there and play against that great team"

Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe addresses the media on Wednesday, December 27, 2023.

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays from the Win over the Broncos

Scott Zolak and Patriots head coach Bill Belichick break down to the top plays on offense and defense from New England's win over the Denver Broncos.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023/24 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023 and 2024.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 
Advertising