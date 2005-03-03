Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Thu Feb 09 - 03:20 PM | Tue Feb 14 - 11:55 AM

Lazar's Patriots Mock Draft 1.0: Pats Upgrade the Offensive Line With Multiple Selections

Matthew Judon looks back on the first-ever NFL Pro Bowl Games

Bill Belichick appears on Tom Brady's "Let's Go" SiriusXM podcast

NFL Notes: Ready for awards season

Quick-Hit Thoughts on Every Player on the Patriots Roster During the 2022 Season

Patriots Mailbag: An Early Look at the Pats First-Round Options in the Draft and a Free Agency Wish List

Six Takeaways as the Patriots Coaching Staff Leads West Team to a Victory in the Shrine Bowl

A Position-by-Position Rundown of Patriots Fits at the Senior Bowl

Robert Kraft open to one-day contract for Brady

Patriots, NFL react to legendary quarterback Tom Brady's retirement announcement

Senior Bowl Notebook: Promising prospects turning heads in Mobile

Robert Kraft on Tom Brady's Retirement

Statements from Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick on Tom Brady's Retirement

Jonathan Jones in for busy offseason between free agency, fixing a dam and learning to fly

Congratulations Tom!

Eight Takeaways After Spending a Week at the Shrine Bowl With the Patriots

NFL Notes: Elite QB play remains the secret to success

Patriots Mailbag: Patriots offseason priorities, targets and potential splash moves

Potential Patriots to watch at 2023 Senior Bowl

Boston College WR Zay Flowers Impresses With Patriots West Squad at Shrine Bowl

Free-agent QB Warner meets with Bears

Kurt Warner was in town to visit with officials of the Chicago Bears, the second stop on a three-team tour for the two-time NFL MVP.

Mar 03, 2005 at 04:00 PM

CHICAGO (March 4, 2005) -- Kurt Warner was in town to visit with officials of the Chicago Bears, the second stop on a three-team tour for the two-time NFL MVP.

"The visits are about trying to find what he thinks is the best place. He's ready to play," agent Mark Bartelstein said. "He had a terrific season with the Giants and is healthy as he can be. He's looking for the right situation."

Warner was in Arizona on March 3 and will be in Detroit on March 5.

Warner, who had been bothered by injuries in recent years, completed 174-of-277 passes for 2,054 yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions last season with the Giants. He led New York to a 5-2 start before the team lost its next two games and turned the starting quarterback job over to top draft pick Eli Manning.

He has said he wants to be a starter and knows Bears head coach Lovie Smith, the former Rams defensive coordinator, from the time both were in St. Louis. Warner led the Rams to two Super Bowls.

Rex Grossman, the Bears' projected starter, was knocked out in the third game last season with a torn knee ligament and Chicago went through a series of backups -- Jonathan Quinn, Craig Krenzel and Chad Hutchinson. Quinn was released last week. Krenzel and Hutchinson are still on the roster. Grossman is expected to be ready by training camp.

Chicago made a quick splash in free agency, signing wide receiver Muhsin Muhammad to a six-year deal to upgrade the league's worst offense from a year ago. They subsequently cut former first-round pick David Terrell.

The Bears also are expected to meet next week with two other free agent quarterbacks, Brad Johnson and Jay Fiedler.

AP NEWS
The Associated Press News Service

Copyright 2005, The Associated Press, All Rights Reserved

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Robert Kraft on Patriots QB Mac Jones: "I'm a Strong Believer in Him and His Development"

Patriots owner Robert Kraft appeared on Fox Business to discuss Tom Brady's retirement, his support for quarterback Mac Jones, and more.

news

Lazar's Patriots Mock Draft 1.0: Pats Upgrade the Offensive Line With Multiple Selections

The Patriots select their left tackle of the future and address their three biggest needs in this seven-round mock draft.

news

2023 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Quick-Hit Thoughts on Every Player on the Patriots Roster During the 2022 Season

A note on all 68 players who played a snap for the Patriots this season.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Robert Kraft on Patriots QB Mac Jones: "I'm a Strong Believer in Him and His Development"

Lazar's Patriots Mock Draft 1.0: Pats Upgrade the Offensive Line With Multiple Selections

2023 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Quick-Hit Thoughts on Every Player on the Patriots Roster During the 2022 Season

Matthew Judon looks back on the first-ever NFL Pro Bowl Games

Cody Davis brings 'Cody's Gamers' full circle with hospital visit

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Mic'd Up: Matthew Judon at the Pro Bowl Games

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon was mic'd up during the 2023 Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas.

Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2023 announced at NFL Honors

Various members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame introduce cornerback Ronde Barber, head coach Don Coryell, linebacker Chuck Howley, defensive tackle Joe Klecko, cornerback Darrelle Revis, cornerback Ken Riley, left tackle Joe Thomas, linebacker Zach Thomas, and outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware as the newest members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2023 at the 2023 NFL Honors.

Mic'd Up: Matthew Judon at Pro Bowl Games Practice

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon was mic'd up during practices for the Pro Bowl games.

Patriots WR coach Troy Brown discusses coaching West team to Shrine Bowl victory

New England Patriots wide receivers coach Troy Brown discusses coaching the West team to a Shrine Bowl victory in the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl.

Troy Brown on Tom Brady's Retirement

Troy Brown reflects on the news of Tom Brady retiring, and looks back at his storied football career.

Robert Kraft on Tom Brady's Retirement

Robert Kraft reflects on Tom Brady announcing his retirement on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Lazar's Patriots Mock Draft 1.0: Pats Upgrade the Offensive Line With Multiple Selections

The Patriots select their left tackle of the future and address their three biggest needs in this seven-round mock draft.

Quick-Hit Thoughts on Every Player on the Patriots Roster During the 2022 Season

A note on all 68 players who played a snap for the Patriots this season.

2023 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

NFL Announces Two 2023 International Games in Germany

The National Football League (NFL) today announced there will be two 2023 International Games in Germany next season. The Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots will make their debuts in Germany as designated teams, following the inaugural international game in Munich in 2022.

Patriots set 2023 opponents

With the conclusion of their 2022 season, the Patriots 2023 slate of opponents has been set.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

Advertising