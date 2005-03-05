Free agent WR Burress to visit Giants

(March 6, 2005) -- Free agent wide receiver Plaxico Burress will visit the New York Giants on March 6 to discuss becoming the deep threat that Eli Manning so desperately needs.

Burress' agent, Michael Harrison, told The Associated Press that his client will leave from Miami the morning of March 6 and spend the afternoon in New York.

"The Giants are very much appealing to Plaxico," Harrison said. "They have some of the key things we're looking for."

Harrison said Burress, who has been talking with several teams including the Minnesota Vikings, wants to go to a team with a good tight end, good running back and good quarterback.

With Jeremy Shockey at tight end, Tiki Barber at running back and an emerging Manning throwing the ball, the Giants qualify.

Burress, who spent the list five seasons with Pittsburgh, would bring his considerable size and big-play ability to a Giants offense that sorely needs both.

Starting receivers Amani Toomer and Ike Hilliard had sub-par seasons, failing to catch a touchdown pass. Toomer is coming off a hamstring injury that bothered him for most of the season, and Hilliard was released March 3 after never fulfilling the promise he had when the Giants drafted him seventh overall out of Florida in 1997.

"They need a No. 1 receiver," Harrison said. "Plus, it's New York City and Plaxico is a very marketable guy."

Burress is the biggest name receiver left on the free-agent market. At 6-foot-5 and 226 pounds, the five-year veteran has the size and speed to get down the field and catch the fade pattern in the end zone, which no doubt is attractive to Manning heading into his first full season as a starter.

His best season came in 2002, when he had 78 catches for 1,325 yards and seven TDs. But an injury last season and quarterback inconsistencies contributed to lower numbers in 2003 and 2004.

Giants owner Wellington Mara was hugely disappointed by last season's 6-10 record, saying he was glad the season was over and the only solution appeared to be to "get better players."