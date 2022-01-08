Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered and Patriots Playbook Fri Jan 07 - 12:00 AM | Sun Jan 09 - 01:55 PM

Notebook: Belichick talks film study evolution

Expert Predictions: Week 18 picks for Patriots at Dolphins

EmBOLDENed: Sentimental number change helps give veteran Patriots RB renewed vigor

10 Players to Watch: Patriots at Dolphins

Notebook: Bourne looks for strong finish to stellar season

NFL Week 18: Patriots - Dolphins Injury Report

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Dolphins

Game Preview: Patriots at Dolphins

McDaniels: Handling Dolphins' disguise and pressure a major key

Sights and Sounds: Week 17 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Belichick Breakdown: Key plays vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Josh McDaniels 1/4: "When you get positive results you gain confidence as a group"

Ben Coates selected to Black College Football Hall of Fame

Coffee with the Coach: How much different is it to prepare for a left-handed QB?

Patriots Mailbag: Scouting offensive evolution, potential playoff matchups

NFL Notes: Mission accomplished for Patriots

NFL Playoff Scenarios for Week 18

McCourty sees a playoff-like battle brewing in Miami

Pats headed back to playoffs

Damien Harris explains the heartfelt reason he gives footballs to fans in the crowd

Game Day Roster Update: Hightower to miss Dolphins game

Jan 08, 2022 at 05:34 PM
headshot-erik-scalavino
Erik Scalavino

Patriots.com Writer

Patriots LB Dont'a Hightower (54).
Patriots LB Dont'a Hightower (54).

A lingering knee injury is going to keep linebacker Dont'a Hightower out of the regular season finale against the Dolphins Sunday. Late Saturday, the Patriots declared an originally questionable Hightower out for the meeting in Miami.

It's been clear that the playmaking linebacker hasn't been quite his usual self on the field of late. The Friday before the Jaguars game, for instance, he didn't practice at all because of the injury and subsequently only appeared for 14 snaps in the win over Jacksonville.

He did manage a sack on the second play of the game last weekend, but thereafter, his time on the field was reduced significantly. All this week in practice, he was limited as well, as has been the case most of the past few weeks. 

Meanwhile, with safety Kyle Dugger ruled out for this game on Friday, it's no surprise that New England promoted a similar kind of player, Sean Davis, from the practice squad. Dugger apparently suffered a hand injury during last week's win over the Jags and didn't practice all week as a result. For Davis, this will likely mark his second appearance in a game as a Patriot (he was active in the Monday night win over Buffalo a few weeks back).

Also, it seems Kristian Wilkerson's run of practice squad promotions is over for the time being. He was a star in the victory last weekend, but with regular contributor Nelson Agholor having been cleared from concussion protocol this week, Wilkerson's services apparently won't be needed. He was promoted both weeks that Agholor had to sit out.

As always, more moves must be made before kickoff Sunday for the Patriots to reduce their game-day roster down to 48 active players. We'll dissect whatever those are once we hear about them around 90 minutes before the start of the game. Stay tuned for further analysis on Sunday.

Related Content

news

Inactive Analysis: Despite Friday listings, Dugger, Phillips to play 

A rapid-reaction examination of who will and won't suit up for the Patriots in Week 17 against the Jaguars.
news

Game Day Roster Update: Judon, Bentley removed from COVID list

Analyzing the last-minute roster shuffling the Patriots have done in advance of their 2021 Week 17 game with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
news

Inactive Analysis: Harris set to return

A rapid-reaction examination of who will and won't suit up for the Patriots in Week 16 against the Bills.
news

Game Day Roster Update: A busy Christmas for Patriots 

Analyzing the last-minute roster shuffling the Patriots have done in advance of their 2021 Week 16 game with the Buffalo Bills.
news

Inactive Analysis: Dugger's return a boost to secondary

A rapid-reaction examination of who will and won't suit up for the Patriots in Week 15 against the Colts.
news

Game Day Roster Update: RBs thin with Harris out

Analyzing the last-minute roster shuffling the Patriots have done in advance of their 2021 Week 15 game with the Indianapolis Colts.
news

Inactive Analysis: Dugger out, but Collins returns

A rapid-reaction examination of who will and won't suit up for the Patriots in Week 13 against the Bills.
news

Inactive Analysis: Brown, Stevenson, Barmore set to go 

A rapid-reaction examination of who will and won't suit up for the Patriots in Week 12 against the Titans.
news

Inactive Analysis: Harris, Olszewski return

A rapid-reaction examination of who will and won't suit up for the Patriots in Week 11 against the Falcons.
news

Inactive Analysis: Smith to sit, Stevenson cleared 

A rapid-reaction examination of who will and won't suit up for the Patriots in Week 10 against the Browns.
news

Game Day Roster Update: Multiple moves alter Patriots active roster

Analyzing the last-minute roster shuffling the Patriots have done in advance of their 2021 Week 10 game with the Cleveland Browns.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Game Day Roster Update: Hightower to miss Dolphins game

Patriots Elevate Three Players to the Active Roster

Expert Predictions: Week 18 picks for Patriots at Dolphins

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Dolphins

10 Players to Watch: Patriots at Dolphins

Game Preview: Patriots at Dolphins

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Patriots Flying to Florida, 1-on-1 with Hunter Henry

Paul Perillo, Erik Scalavino, Tamara Brown and Mike Dussault discuss the performance from the Patriots against Jacksonville. They also discuss what's at stake in Miami with the playoffs just days away. Tamara Brown also goes one on one with Hunter Henry.

Patriots This Week: Jaguars Lookback and Dolphins Preview

On this edition of Patriots This Week, Bob Socci, Scott Zolak and Levan Reid discuss the Patriots win against the Jacksonville Jaguars. They also preview the week 18 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

Patriots All Access: Dolphins Preview

In this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, we'll revisit why Miami has been such a tough place to play for the Patriots. In addition, Bill Belichick highlights a Dolphins defense that may look familiar to Patriots fans, and Steve Burton goes one-on-one with Brandon Bolden. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

Matthew Slater 1/7: "I'm thankful for the opportunity to be playing football and competing with my teammates"

Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater addresses the media on Friday, January 7th, 2022

David Andrews on the Miami Dolphins 1/7: "They're a good football team"

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media on Friday, January 7th, 2022

Jakobi Meyers 1/7: "The coaches have pointed me in the right direction"

Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers addresses the media on Friday, January 7th, 2022
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

American Dreamer: German fullback Johnson feeling at home in New England

Fullback Jakob Johnson, a native of Germany, is living his improbable American dream as a member of the Patriots.

Three Patriots selected to NFL Pro Bowl

New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson, linebacker Matthew Judon and special teams captain Matthew Slater have been selected to represent the New England Patriots in the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
Advertising