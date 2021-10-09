Game Day Roster Update: O-line, Secondary ailing 

Cornerback Jonathan Jones (ankle), safety Kyle Dugger (hamstring), and safety/special teamer Cody Davis (knee) have also practiced on a limited basis this week with their respective health problems. All this just a few days after the team traded perhaps its best corner, Stephon Gilmore , to Carolina. Gilmore had been on the PUP (physically unable to perform lit), however, and hadn't been on the field at all this season.

Nevertheless, New England's healthy number of defensive backs is quickly diminishing. Starter J.C. Jackson and reserve Joejuan Williams are the only ones who weren't listed on the injury report this week, although Jackson played with a knee injury last week versus Tampa Bay.

In all likelihood, the Patriots will have to exercise their option to promote up to two practice squad players to augment the roster for Sunday's game in Houston. New England already ruled out two starters on the offensive line, right tackle Trent Brown (calf) and right guard Shaq Mason (abdomen), who did not practice at all this week. We continue to await definitive word on the statuses of left tackle Isaiah Wynn and left guard Mike Onwenu, both of whom were added to the COVID list this week and are, for the time being, not on the active roster.