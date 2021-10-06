Week 5: Patriots - Texans Injury Report

The New England Patriots (1-3) and the Houston Texans (1-3) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 6, 2021
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (1-3)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
DL Henry Anderson - Pectoral; Placed on IR
T Trent Brown, Calf
G Shaq Mason, Abdomen
LB Kyle Van Noy, Groin
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Shoulder
DB Cody Davis, Knee
S Kyle Dugger, Hamstring
K Nick Folk, Left Knee
CB Jonathan Jones, Ankle
DB Jalen Mills, Hamstring
LB Ronnie Perkins, Ankle
FULL AVAILABILITY
No Players Listed.
HOUSTON TEXANS (1-3)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
OL Justin Britt, Knee
RB Rex Burkhead, Hip
OL Marcus Cannon, Back
WR Chris Conley, Not Injury Related (Personal Matter)
WR Brandin Cooks, Not Injury Related (Resting Player)
QB Deshaun Watson, Not Injury Related (Personal Matter)
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
WR Danny Amendola, Thigh
FULL AVAILABILITY
DB, Jimmy Moreland, Illness
RB, Scottie Phillips, Illness
Bold indicates a change from the previous day's report.
PRACTICE PARTICIPATION
Did Not Participate in Practice
Limited Availability = Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Availability = 100% of a player's normal repetitions
GAME STATUS DEFINITIONS:
Out = Player will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain as to whether the player will play