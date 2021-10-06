Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Wed Oct 06 | 12:00 AM - 11:55 AM

Game Preview: Patriots at Texans

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Texans

Notebook: McDaniels looks to get ground game on track

Meet Schwartzie from Ashland, the Patriots fan, Renegades announcer behind viral meme

NFL Notes: Belichick not kicking himself after Bucs loss

Patriots Mailbag: Fallout from 'The Return'

Breaking down Patriots' red zone progress vs. Bucs

Game Observations: Maybe not a classic, but memorable nonetheless 

5 Keys from Patriots loss to Buccaneers

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Buccaneers presented by CarMax

Mac Jones 10/3: "I think we're moving in the right direction"

Bill Belichick 10/3: "Just fell a little bit short"

Game Notes: Patriots defense holds Tampa Bay to 19 points

Patriots All Access: Buccaneers Preview

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Preview, Lawrence Guy One-on-One

Week 4: Patriots - Buccaneers Injury Report

Notebook: Pats locked and loaded for Buccaneers

J.J. Taylor ready if opportunity knocks

Player 1-on-1 with Devin McCourty

Press Pass: Ramping up for prime time matchup 

Game Preview: Patriots at Texans

Oct 06, 2021 at 09:00 AM
medium_icon
headshot-paul-perillo-final
by New England Patriots & Paul Perillo
pdc_20211010_game_preview_texans

WEEK 5 · Sun 10/10 · 1:00 PM EDT

Patriots

New England Patriots

AT

Texans

Houston Texans

CBS / WBZ
98.5 FM The Sports Hub
NRG STADIUM
GAME CENTER
Presented by

PATRIOTS: Game Release (PDF) - Roster - Depth Chart - Stats - Watch Games
TEXANS: Roster - Depth Chart - Stats

For the third straight year, the New England Patriots will travel to the Houston Texans, as they begin two consecutive games against Texas teams. The Patriots will host Dallas the following week.

The Patriots will play Houston for the seventh straight season despite not being in the same division. That mark is tied for the second-longest streak of games against a non-division opponent for New England. The Patriots faced Indianapolis for 10 straight seasons (2003-12) and Denver for seven straight seasons (2011-17). The only other non-division teams to meet at least seven consecutive seasons since 2002 were Buffalo and Kansas City, who played eight straight seasons from 2008-15.

SCOUTING THE MATCHUPS

By Paul Perillo

Houston's defense will give the Patriots opportunities so it's imperative that the offense converts in the red zone

When the Patriots run - Edge: Patriots

After facing two of the league's stingiest run defenses the last two weeks the Patriots should get a chance to crank things up on the ground Sunday in Houston. The Texans rank 28th in league against the run, allowing 137 yards per game. That total isn't just the product of the Texans early struggles as a team, either, as opponents have averaged 4.5 yards per rush, which ranks 21st in the league as well. Perhaps even more telling is the eight rushing touchdowns the Texans allowed over the first four weeks, so the Patriots should be able to get Damien Harris cranked up in this one. The last two weeks have been tough sledding as a combination of the offensive line struggling and the Saints and Bucs being tough to run on has limited Harris to a total of 10 yards in two games. He should crack that total on the first series as Josh McDaniels may look to get some more balance to the attack. Harris may get some help from Rhamondre Stevenson this week after the rookie was a healthy scratch the last three games following an opening day fumble and missed assignment on a blitz pickup. With James White on IR some felt Stevenson would return against the Bucs, but considering the game plan didn't figure to call for many rushing attempts (the Patriots ran it just eight times) the need for a backup ball carrier wasn't great. Look for Harris to get going early, and also for him to get some red zone work as the Patriots need to improve their ground attack.

When the Patriots pass - Edge: Patriots

The Texans secondary hasn't been much better than the guys up front. Houston plays a soft two-deep zone, leaving plenty of opportunities for the types of short, underneath passes Mac Jones has completed with great efficiency. Terrance Mitchell, Desmond King, Tavierre Thomas and Vernon Hargreaves see time at corner while Lonnie Johnson, Justin Reid and Eric Murray work at safety. While there is some individual talent in this group, collectively it has struggled at times, especially over the past two weeks with little to no support from its offense while quarterback Tyrod Taylor is out. Jones has been willing to take the quick throws that have resulted in modest gains as the Patriots have had some success moving the ball at times. The problem has been pass protection as Jones has been sacked 10 times and hit 34 additional times. Veteran Whitney Mercilus is a solid pass rusher and has 3 sacks on the season to lead the Texans in that department. Kendrick Bourne, Nelson Agholor and Jakobi Meyers all contributed against the Bucs last week, as did tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith. The latter two showed up in the red zone with a touchdown apiece, which is a welcome sight for an offense that has struggled in that department. The Texans made life difficult in that area against Buffalo, forcing field goals the first four times the Bills got close before collapsing in the fourth quarter. The offense's ability to convert will be a key in this one.

When the Texans run - Edge: Patriots

On paper the Texans should be able to control the ball a bit with a capable stable of backs at its disposal. Veterans Mark Ingram, David Johnson, Phillip Linsey and Rex Burkhead have the ability to keep opponents on their heels with their running. And the fact that the Patriots haven't been particularly stout this season stopping the run is another factor in Houston's favor. But the Texans ground game has been simply awful. They rank last in the league, averaging 3.2 yards per carry, and 26th with 83 yards per game. The absence of Taylor has played a huge role in those numbers, and Taylor won't play Sunday as he remains on IR with a pulled hamstring. That leaves rookie Davis Mills at the helm, and his presence allows opponents to stack the box and stop the run. So, even though the Patriots rank 19th against the run, allowing 122 yards per game, New England should be able to contain this limited attack. Davin Godchaux, Lawrence Guy and Christian Barmore improved in that area as the game progressed Sunday night, and look for that group to continue to progress against a Houston team that hasn't been able to muster much production on the ground so far this season.

When the Texans pass - Edge: Patriots

Mills showed some promise in his first start, a Thursday night loss to Carolina in Week 3, before collapsing with a four-pick outing in Buffalo on Sunday. Prior to the Bills game Mills showed a lot of the same qualities we've seen in Jones, getting rid of the ball quickly and showing some accuracy and poise after replacing Taylor in Week 2 in Cleveland and against the Panthers. He figures to return to that level back home without the weather concerns he dealt with in Buffalo. He'll look to keep Brandin Cooks involved as the former Patriots is far and away the Texans top target with 28 catches for 369 yards and a touchdown thus far. No one else has more than eight receptions as Chris Conley, Danny Amendola and Anthony Miller haven't been consistent threats. The Patriots secondary turned in its strongest effort of the season against the high-powered Bucs as J.C. Jackson in particular did a nice job covering Mike Evans. Jalen Mills and Jonathan Jones also competed well while safeties Devin McCourty, Adrian Phillips and Kyle Dugger provided help over the top. The rookie Mills will face some looks from Bill Belichick that he likely hasn't seen, and the Patriots defense should be able to contain what has been a very limited passing attack.

Special Teams - Edge: Texans

There haven't been many positive moments for the Patriots special teams this season and some of those problems persisted on Sunday. Two more penalties in the kicking game, one of which prevented a possible turnover, as well as a muffed punt return that could have been disastrous were added to the list. Nick Folk hasn't been part of the problem even though his streak of 36 straight made field goals came to an end when he hit the left upright from 56 yards out. But the Patriots have been sloppy and Houston has a dangerous return man in Andre Roberts to contend with. Belichick has often chosen to kick away from Roberts in the past, so it will be interesting to see how they approach things on Sunday. Houston's Joey Slye had made 4 of 5 field goals and 7 of 8 PATs this season in place of the injured Ka'imi Fairbairn, who returned on Sunday in Buffalo. Cameron Johnston averages over 47 yards a punt and has just one touchback in 21 kicks. Jake Bailey showed some improvement after an uncharacteristically slow start, pinning the Bucs inside their 20 twice in four punts on Sunday. The Patriots need to get better in the kicking game

TALE OF THE TAPE

Table inside Article
2021 Regular Season New England Houston
Record 1-3 1-3
Divisional Standings 2nd (T) 2nd (T)
Total Yards Gained 1,247 1,053
Total Offense (Rank) 311.8 (26) 263.3 (30)
Rush Offense 68.5 (31) 83.0 (26)
Pass Offense 243.3 (17T) 180.3 (29)
Points Per Game 17.8 (27) 16.8 (28T)
Total Yards Allowed 1,227 1,607
Total Defense (Rank) 306.8 (5) 401.8 (28)
Rush Defense 121.8 (19) 137.0 (28)
Pass Defense 185.0 (4) 264.8 (22)
Points Allowed/Game 17.5 (6) 29.0 (28)
Possession Avg. 29:28 26:30
Sacks Allowed/Yards Lost 10/84 9/52
Sacks Made/Yards 10/69 7/46
Total Touchdowns Scored 6 8
Penalties Against/Yards 26/245 31/279
Punts/Avg. 17/46.4 21/47.3
Turnover Differential -2 (24T) -1 (18T)

SERIES HISTORY

The Patriots will face Houston for the seventh straight year in the regular season and for the third straight year in Houston. The Patriots have lost the last two seasons in Houston, including a 27-20 loss on Nov. 22, 2020. The Patriots are 4-2 against the Texans over the six previous regular season games.

In 2016, the Patriots and Texans played two times with New England taking a 27-0 victory on Sept. 22 and a 34-16 win in the Divisional Playoffs. Both of those games were played at Gillette Stadium.

Overall, the Patriots have met Houston 13 times and hold an 10-3 advantage since Houston entered the NFL in 2002, including 8-3 in the regular season and 2-0 in the postseason.

The Patriots are 3-3 overall against the Texans when playing in Houston.

Before the Texans joined the league, the Patriots and the Houston Oilers were foes dating back to the days of the American Football League, playing twice a year from 1960-69 and 33 times overall before the Oilers moved to Tennessee following the 1996 season.

CONNECTIONS

FORMER PATRIOTS

  • WR Danny Amendola (2013-17)
  • DB Terrence Brooks (2019-20)
  • RB Rex Burkhead (2017-20)
  • G Marcus Cannon (2011-19)
  • GM Nick Caserio (2001-20)
  • WR Brandin Cooks (2017)
  • Sr. Advisor Romeo Crennel (DC/DL 2001-2004) (DLC 1993-96)
  • VP of Football Ops Jack Easterby – Team Development and Character Coach (2013-18)
  • OL Hjalte Froholdt (2019-20)
  • LB Kamu Grugier-Hill (2016 draft pick)
  • CB Cre'Von LeBlanc (2016 rookie free agent)
  • DB A.J. Moore (2018 rookie free agent)
  • DE Derek Rivers (2017-20)
  • STC Frank Ross (2011-17)
  • Offensive Consultant Carl Smith (1997-99)

FORMER TEXANS

  • QB Brian Hoyer (2015)
  • OL James Ferentz (2014-15)

WHAT TO LOOK FOR...

  • The Patriots have gone 90 straight games (regular and postseason) scoring in the first half, an NFL record. The Patriots also own the second-longest streak at 82 games with a first-half score (2006-11). The last time the Patriots failed to score in the first half was a 16-0 loss at home against Buffalo on Oct. 2, 2016.
  • Jakobi Meyers has totaled at least eight receptions in his last two games, with nine receptions vs. New Orleans, followed by eight receptions vs. Tampa Bay.
  • Matt Judon has recorded a sack in three straight games. If Judon records a sack against the Texans, he will become the first Patriots player with a sack in four straight games since Jamie Collins and Chase Winovich, who both had sacks in four straight games in 2019.
  • The last Patriots player with at least eight receptions in three straight games was Julian Edelman in 2016.
  • Mac Jones has passed for 1,012 yards during the first four games and is on pace for 4,301 passing yards. He has more passing yards than the other two rookie quarterbacks with four starts.
  • Matthew Slater will play in his 194th regular season game this week. He needs to play in seven more games to become the fifth Patriots player with 200 career regular season games.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TELEVISION: This week's game will be broadcast by CBS and can be seen locally on WBZ-TV Channel 4. Andrew Catalon will handle play-by-play duties with James Lofton as the color analyst. Amanda Balionis will work from the sidelines. The game will be produced by Steve McKee and directed by Andy Goldberg.

LOCAL RADIO: 98.5 The Sports Hub is the flagship station for the Patriots Radio Network. A complete listing of the network's 35 stations can be found here. Play-by-play broadcaster Bob Socci will call the action along with former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak, who will provide color analysis. The games are produced by Marc Cappello.

Related Content

news

Game Preview: Buccaneers at Patriots

The New England Patriots host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for an NFL Week 4 game at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at 8:20pm ET.
news

Game Preview: Saints at Patriots

The New England Patriots host the New Orleans Saints at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, September 26 at 1:00 PM.
news

Game Preview: Patriots at Jets

The New England Patriots take on the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
news

Game Preview: Dolphins at Patriots

The New England Patriots host the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium.
news

Game Preview: Patriots at Giants

The New England Patriots will close out the 2021 preseason against the New York Giants.
news

Game Preview: Patriots at Eagles

The New England Patriots travel to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles.
news

Game Preview: Washington Football Team at New England Patriots

The New England Patriots will open the 2021 preseason by hosting the Washington Football Team on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. ET.
news

Game Preview: Jets at Patriots

The New England Patriots host the New York Jets in the 2020 regular season finale. 
news

Game Preview: Patriots vs. Bills

The New England Patriots host the Buffalo Bills this week on Monday Night Football and will try to avenge a 24-21 loss in the first meeting between the two teams in Buffalo.
news

Game Preview: Patriots at Dolphins

The New England Patriots will travel to South Florida for their final regular season road game to face the Miami Dolphins.
news

Game Preview: Patriots at Rams

The Patriots will remain on the West Coast to prepare for a Thursday Night Football matchup against the L.A. Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Franklin's Eian Bain Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Analysis: Pats missed their window with Gilmore

Report: Patriots to release Stephon Gilmore

Game Preview: Patriots at Texans

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Texans

Report: Jamie Collins returning for third Patriots stint

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

New England Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.

Coffee with the Coach: Switching focus to the Houston Texans

In this week's edition of Coffee with the Coach, Scott Zolak and Coach Belichick discuss the Patriots week 4 loss to the Tampa Bay Bucs and look ahead to the Patriots week 5 matchup with the Houston Texans.

Brian Belichick on the defense 10/5: "It all needs to be better"

Patriots Safeties coach Brian Belichick addresses the media on Tuesday, October 5, 2021.

Cam Achord on the weather 10/5: "There is a lot that goes into the conditions, it is not just the rain and the kick"

Patriots special teams coordinator Cameron Achord addresses the media on Tuesday, October 5, 2021.

Josh McDaniels 10/5: "Our goal is to win the game"

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels addresses the media on Tuesday, October 5, 2021.

N'Keal Harry 10/4: "I would love to make an impact"

Patriots wide receiver N'keal Harry addresses the media on Monday, October 04, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Wilfork among 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame nominees

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced 122 modern-era nominees with a host of former Patriots players.

Long shot to long career: How Cardona became Patriots long snapper 

By his own admission, Joe Cardona was an unlikely college football player, let alone a professional one. So, how has he won the job as New England's long snapper for seven seasons, and how did he even get into long snapping in the first place?

A Langi story: Patriots LB's faith-filled life 

Surviving a horrific car accident is only one of Patriots linebacker Harvey Langi's many blessings.

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.
Advertising