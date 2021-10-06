Game Preview: Patriots at Texans

SCOUTING THE MATCHUPS

By Paul Perillo

Houston's defense will give the Patriots opportunities so it's imperative that the offense converts in the red zone

When the Patriots run - Edge: Patriots

After facing two of the league's stingiest run defenses the last two weeks the Patriots should get a chance to crank things up on the ground Sunday in Houston. The Texans rank 28th in league against the run, allowing 137 yards per game. That total isn't just the product of the Texans early struggles as a team, either, as opponents have averaged 4.5 yards per rush, which ranks 21st in the league as well. Perhaps even more telling is the eight rushing touchdowns the Texans allowed over the first four weeks, so the Patriots should be able to get Damien Harris cranked up in this one. The last two weeks have been tough sledding as a combination of the offensive line struggling and the Saints and Bucs being tough to run on has limited Harris to a total of 10 yards in two games. He should crack that total on the first series as Josh McDaniels may look to get some more balance to the attack. Harris may get some help from Rhamondre Stevenson this week after the rookie was a healthy scratch the last three games following an opening day fumble and missed assignment on a blitz pickup. With James White on IR some felt Stevenson would return against the Bucs, but considering the game plan didn't figure to call for many rushing attempts (the Patriots ran it just eight times) the need for a backup ball carrier wasn't great. Look for Harris to get going early, and also for him to get some red zone work as the Patriots need to improve their ground attack.

When the Patriots pass - Edge: Patriots

The Texans secondary hasn't been much better than the guys up front. Houston plays a soft two-deep zone, leaving plenty of opportunities for the types of short, underneath passes Mac Jones has completed with great efficiency. Terrance Mitchell, Desmond King, Tavierre Thomas and Vernon Hargreaves see time at corner while Lonnie Johnson, Justin Reid and Eric Murray work at safety. While there is some individual talent in this group, collectively it has struggled at times, especially over the past two weeks with little to no support from its offense while quarterback Tyrod Taylor is out. Jones has been willing to take the quick throws that have resulted in modest gains as the Patriots have had some success moving the ball at times. The problem has been pass protection as Jones has been sacked 10 times and hit 34 additional times. Veteran Whitney Mercilus is a solid pass rusher and has 3 sacks on the season to lead the Texans in that department. Kendrick Bourne, Nelson Agholor and Jakobi Meyers all contributed against the Bucs last week, as did tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith. The latter two showed up in the red zone with a touchdown apiece, which is a welcome sight for an offense that has struggled in that department. The Texans made life difficult in that area against Buffalo, forcing field goals the first four times the Bills got close before collapsing in the fourth quarter. The offense's ability to convert will be a key in this one.

When the Texans run - Edge: Patriots

On paper the Texans should be able to control the ball a bit with a capable stable of backs at its disposal. Veterans Mark Ingram, David Johnson, Phillip Linsey and Rex Burkhead have the ability to keep opponents on their heels with their running. And the fact that the Patriots haven't been particularly stout this season stopping the run is another factor in Houston's favor. But the Texans ground game has been simply awful. They rank last in the league, averaging 3.2 yards per carry, and 26th with 83 yards per game. The absence of Taylor has played a huge role in those numbers, and Taylor won't play Sunday as he remains on IR with a pulled hamstring. That leaves rookie Davis Mills at the helm, and his presence allows opponents to stack the box and stop the run. So, even though the Patriots rank 19th against the run, allowing 122 yards per game, New England should be able to contain this limited attack. Davin Godchaux, Lawrence Guy and Christian Barmore improved in that area as the game progressed Sunday night, and look for that group to continue to progress against a Houston team that hasn't been able to muster much production on the ground so far this season.

When the Texans pass - Edge: Patriots

Mills showed some promise in his first start, a Thursday night loss to Carolina in Week 3, before collapsing with a four-pick outing in Buffalo on Sunday. Prior to the Bills game Mills showed a lot of the same qualities we've seen in Jones, getting rid of the ball quickly and showing some accuracy and poise after replacing Taylor in Week 2 in Cleveland and against the Panthers. He figures to return to that level back home without the weather concerns he dealt with in Buffalo. He'll look to keep Brandin Cooks involved as the former Patriots is far and away the Texans top target with 28 catches for 369 yards and a touchdown thus far. No one else has more than eight receptions as Chris Conley, Danny Amendola and Anthony Miller haven't been consistent threats. The Patriots secondary turned in its strongest effort of the season against the high-powered Bucs as J.C. Jackson in particular did a nice job covering Mike Evans. Jalen Mills and Jonathan Jones also competed well while safeties Devin McCourty, Adrian Phillips and Kyle Dugger provided help over the top. The rookie Mills will face some looks from Bill Belichick that he likely hasn't seen, and the Patriots defense should be able to contain what has been a very limited passing attack.

Special Teams - Edge: Texans