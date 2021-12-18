Game Day Roster Update: RBs thin with Harris out

Official website of the New England Patriots

Dec 18, 2021
Erik Scalavino

Patriots.com Writer

The last time the Patriots suited up for a game, they ran the ball almost every play. Granted, the blustery Buffalo weather forced their hand, if you will, but that notwithstanding, the running game remains a significant component of the New England's offense.

Thus, when the Patriots downgraded top ball carrier Damien Harris from questionable to out for Saturday's visit to Indianapolis, it placed a greater burden on the backfield. Harris has been dealing with a hamstring issue since that Bills game in Week 13, just before the bye week, and has been limited in his practice activity.

As a result, rookie Rhamondre Stevenson and veteran Brandon Bolden should be prepared to see plenty of action against the Colts. Second-year player J.J. Taylor remains unavailable due to his COVID reserve listing, and besides fullback Jakob Johnson, the only other running back on the roster is practice squad newcomer Devine Ozigbo, who could be promoted in time for this game in Indianapolis if the team sees fit to bolster the backfield depth chart.

If not, Stevenson and Bolden, who rank second and third, respectively, behind Harris in terms of yardage gained on the ground for the Patriots this season, will be relied upon heavily, in all likelihood.

More transactions will be forthcoming as New England must get down to a maximum of 48 active players for kickoff. So, stay tuned for further roster updates and analysis prior to Saturday night's game.

