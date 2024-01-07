Official website of the New England Patriots

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways as the Patriots Season Ends with a Loss to the Jets in Week 18

Patriots Projected to Third Overall Pick in 2024 NFL Draft

5 Keys from Patriots Season-Ending Loss to Jets

Patriots 2024 Opponents Set

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 1/7

Game Notes: DL Christian Barmore has career-high 10 tackles

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.

Jan 07, 2024 at 06:46 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots
Christian_Barmore

TEAM NOTES

  • Jets end the Patriots' 15-game win streak in the series rivalry.
  • Patriots have two players with 10 tackles for second straight week.
  • DL Christian Barmore has career-high 10 tackles.
  • RB Kevin Harris returns a kickoff for first time in his career.

TEAM NOTES

PATRIOTS 15-GAME WIN STREAK AGAINST THE JETS ENDED TODAY

The Patriots had their 15-game series win streak against the Jets snapped with today's loss.

PATRIOTS HAVE TWO PLAYERS WITH DOUBLE-DIGIT TACKLES FOR SECOND STRAIGHT WEEK

LB Ja'Whaun Bentley and DL Christian Barmore both finished with 10 total tackles. It marked the second straight week the team had two players finish with at least 10 total tackles. S Kyle Dugger and LB Jahlani Tavia each had 10 total tackles at Buffalo on Dec. 31.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

BARMORE HAS CAREER-HIGH IN TACKLES

DL Christian Barmore had his first 10-tackle game after finishing with 10 total tackles against the Jets.

BENTLEY HAS THIRD 10-TAKCLE GAME OF THE SEASON

LB Ja'Whaun Bentley had his third 10-tackle game of the 2023 season and the 13th of his career. He led the Patriots in tackles in 2023 with 114. It was his third straight year eclipsing 100 total tackles.

SECOND STRAIGHT SEASON A RUNNING BACK LED THE TEAM IN RECEPTIONS

RB Ezekiel Elliott finished with 5 receptions against the Jets to push his 2023 season totals to a team-leading 51 receptions. It is the second straight season that a running back has led the team in receptions and the 10th time in team history that a running back as led the Patriots in receptions.

BARINGER HAD AT LEAST ONE 50-YARD PUNT IN ALL 17 GAMES

Rookie P Bryce Baringer has at least one 50-yard punt in all 17 games to extend his team record for the longest single season streak in team history (at any point of the season) after a 63-yard punt in the first quarter. Zoltan Mesko had a 12-game streak in 2011.

BARINGER HAS THIRD GAME IN 2023 WITH AT LEAST TWO 60-YARD PUNTS

Baringer had 63 and a 60-yard punt in the first quarter, his third game in 2023 with at least two 60-yard punts. He had a 60 and 63-yard punt at Miami on Oct. 29 and a 79-yard and 65-yard punt vs. Indianapolis in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12. He is the only Patriots punter with at least at least two games with two 60-yard punts.

BARINGER SET THE TEAM RECORD FOR MOST PUNTS INSIDE THE 20 IN A SEASON

Baringer placed one of his punts inside the 20-yard line to push his 2023 total to 37, the most in a season for the Patriots. Jake Bailey had 36 punts inside the 20-yard line in 2019.

REAGOR HAS FIRST RUSHING ATTEMPT WITH THE PATRIOTS

WR Jalen Reagor had a 17-yard run in the fourth quarter on a reverse, his first rushing attempt as a member of the Patriots.

CODY DAVIS HAS 10TH CAREER GAME WITH AT LEAST TW0 SPECIAL TEAMS TACKLES

DB Cody Davis had his 10th career game with at least two special teams tackles and his third as a member of the Patriots.

HARRIS HAS FIRST CAREER KICKOFF RETURN

RB Kevin Harris returned a fourth quarter kickoff 20 yards for his first career kickoff return. He had never returned a kick in college or in high school.

BOARD REACHED DOUBLE-DIGIT SPECIAL TEAMS TACKLES

LB Chris Board finished with two special teams tackles against the Jets to push his 2023 total to 10 special teams tackles, the fourth time in his career and third straight season that he has registered at least 10 special teams tackles in a season.

ROOKIE RECEPTIONS TRACKER

Rookie WR Demario Douglas had 2 receptions for 13 yards to finish the season with 49 receptions for a team-leading 561 yards. He has the most receptions (49) and receiving yards (561) by a rookie wide receiver under Bill Belichick.

LINEUP NOTES

  • OL Jake Andrews made his first NFL start after being inserted into the lineup at left guard. Andrews was drafted by New England in the fourth-round of the 2023 NDL Draft out of Troy.
  • S Jabrill Peppers returned to action after missing two games due to injury.
  • TE Matt Sokol made his first NFL start when the Patriots opened the game in a three-tight end package.
  • DB Marco Wilson played in his first game in a New England uniform when he entered the game on defense in the second quarter.
  • Late in the game when starting left tackle Vederian Lowe left with an injury, OL Sidy Sow moved from right guard to left tackle, and OL Atonio Mafi entered the game at right guard. Sow saw action at right tackle in the preseason, but started 12 games at right guard. Mafi started five games in 2023 at left guard and saw action at right guard at Miami on Oct. 29.

