Game Notes: DL Christian Barmore has career-high 10 tackles

BARMORE HAS CAREER-HIGH IN TACKLES

DL Christian Barmore had his first 10-tackle game after finishing with 10 total tackles against the Jets.

BENTLEY HAS THIRD 10-TAKCLE GAME OF THE SEASON

LB Ja'Whaun Bentley had his third 10-tackle game of the 2023 season and the 13th of his career. He led the Patriots in tackles in 2023 with 114. It was his third straight year eclipsing 100 total tackles.

SECOND STRAIGHT SEASON A RUNNING BACK LED THE TEAM IN RECEPTIONS

RB Ezekiel Elliott finished with 5 receptions against the Jets to push his 2023 season totals to a team-leading 51 receptions. It is the second straight season that a running back has led the team in receptions and the 10th time in team history that a running back as led the Patriots in receptions.

BARINGER HAD AT LEAST ONE 50-YARD PUNT IN ALL 17 GAMES

Rookie P Bryce Baringer has at least one 50-yard punt in all 17 games to extend his team record for the longest single season streak in team history (at any point of the season) after a 63-yard punt in the first quarter. Zoltan Mesko had a 12-game streak in 2011.

BARINGER HAS THIRD GAME IN 2023 WITH AT LEAST TWO 60-YARD PUNTS

Baringer had 63 and a 60-yard punt in the first quarter, his third game in 2023 with at least two 60-yard punts. He had a 60 and 63-yard punt at Miami on Oct. 29 and a 79-yard and 65-yard punt vs. Indianapolis in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12. He is the only Patriots punter with at least at least two games with two 60-yard punts.

BARINGER SET THE TEAM RECORD FOR MOST PUNTS INSIDE THE 20 IN A SEASON

Baringer placed one of his punts inside the 20-yard line to push his 2023 total to 37, the most in a season for the Patriots. Jake Bailey had 36 punts inside the 20-yard line in 2019.

REAGOR HAS FIRST RUSHING ATTEMPT WITH THE PATRIOTS

WR Jalen Reagor had a 17-yard run in the fourth quarter on a reverse, his first rushing attempt as a member of the Patriots.

CODY DAVIS HAS 10TH CAREER GAME WITH AT LEAST TW0 SPECIAL TEAMS TACKLES

DB Cody Davis had his 10th career game with at least two special teams tackles and his third as a member of the Patriots.

HARRIS HAS FIRST CAREER KICKOFF RETURN

RB Kevin Harris returned a fourth quarter kickoff 20 yards for his first career kickoff return. He had never returned a kick in college or in high school.

BOARD REACHED DOUBLE-DIGIT SPECIAL TEAMS TACKLES

LB Chris Board finished with two special teams tackles against the Jets to push his 2023 total to 10 special teams tackles, the fourth time in his career and third straight season that he has registered at least 10 special teams tackles in a season.

ROOKIE RECEPTIONS TRACKER