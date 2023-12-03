Game Notes: Patriots defense allows just 29 yards rushing for a 1.2-yard average

BELICHICK TIES HALAS FOR SECOND ALL-TIME

Belichick coached his 506th game overall to tie George Halas for second all-time, behind the 526 games coached by Don Shula.

ZAPPE MAKES FIRST START OF THE SEASON

QB Bailey Zappe made his first start of the season, his third overall. He finished 13-of-25 for 141 yards.

THORNTON HAS SECOND-LONGEST RUN EVER BY A PATRIOTS RECEIVER

WR Tyquan Thornton had a 39-yard run in the fourth quarter, the second longest run ever by a Patriots wide receiver. WR Julian Edelman had a 47-yard run in the fourth quarter vs. Indianapolis on Nov. 18, 2012. Thornton's previous long was a 19-yard touchdown run at Cleveland on Oct. 16, 2022.

BENTLEY ON A HIGH PACE

LB Ja' Whaun Bentley led the team with 8 total tackles to push his season totals to 79 total tackles and is on pace to finish the season with 112 total tackles for his third straight season of more than 100 tackles.

BARINGER GETS OFF A 70-YARD PUNT IN THE FIRST QUARTER

Rookie P Bryce Baringer had his second 70-yard punt of the season with a 70-yard punt in the first quarter. He had a 79-yard punt vs. Indianapolis on Nov. 12 in Frankfurt, Germany.

BARINGER TIES TEAM MARK WITH 12 STRAIGHT GAMES WITH AT LEAST ONE 50-YARD PUNT