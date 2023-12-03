Game Notes: Patriots defense allows just 29 yards rushing for a 1.2-yard average

TEAM NOTES
- Patriots defense allows just 29 yards rushing for a 1.2-yard average.
- Bill Belichick moves past Don Shula into third place for most games coaching with one franchise (424 games).
- Belichick ties George Halas for second all-time with 506 career games coached.
- QB Bailey Zappe makes first start of the season.
- WR Tyquan Thornton records second-longest run by a Patriots wide receiver in franchise history.
PATRIOTS ALLOW 10 POINTS OR LESS FOR THIRD STRAIGHT GAME
The Patriots have held their last three opponents to 10 points or less, but have lost each of those games.
THE PATRIOTS DEFENSE ALLOWS JUST 29 YARDS RUSHING
The Patriots held the Chargers to just 29 yards on 24 carries for a 1.2-yard average. It is the fewest rushing yards allowed since holding Miami to 15 yards on Oct. 29, 2015. The Patriots are 16-1 under Bill Belichick when holding a team under 40 yards.
1.21 RUSHING AVERAGE IS LOWEST BY AN OPPONENT SINCE 2014
The Chargers rushed 24 times for 29 yards for a 1.21 rushing average, the lowest since a game at Indianapolis on Nov. 16, 2014 when the Colts rushed 16 times for 19 yards for a 1.9-yard average.
INDIVIDUAL NOTES
BELICHICK TIES HALAS FOR SECOND ALL-TIME
Belichick coached his 506th game overall to tie George Halas for second all-time, behind the 526 games coached by Don Shula.
ZAPPE MAKES FIRST START OF THE SEASON
QB Bailey Zappe made his first start of the season, his third overall. He finished 13-of-25 for 141 yards.
THORNTON HAS SECOND-LONGEST RUN EVER BY A PATRIOTS RECEIVER
WR Tyquan Thornton had a 39-yard run in the fourth quarter, the second longest run ever by a Patriots wide receiver. WR Julian Edelman had a 47-yard run in the fourth quarter vs. Indianapolis on Nov. 18, 2012. Thornton's previous long was a 19-yard touchdown run at Cleveland on Oct. 16, 2022.
BENTLEY ON A HIGH PACE
LB Ja' Whaun Bentley led the team with 8 total tackles to push his season totals to 79 total tackles and is on pace to finish the season with 112 total tackles for his third straight season of more than 100 tackles.
BARINGER GETS OFF A 70-YARD PUNT IN THE FIRST QUARTER
Rookie P Bryce Baringer had his second 70-yard punt of the season with a 70-yard punt in the first quarter. He had a 79-yard punt vs. Indianapolis on Nov. 12 in Frankfurt, Germany.
BARINGER TIES TEAM MARK WITH 12 STRAIGHT GAMES WITH AT LEAST ONE 50-YARD PUNT
Baringer has at least one 50-yard punt in all 12 games to tie the for the longest single season streak in team history (at any point of the season). Zoltan Mesko had a 12-game streak in 2011. Last season, Johnny Hekker (Carolina), Ryan Stonehouse (Tennessee) and Cameron Johnston (Houston) all had at least one 50-yard punt in all 17 games. Johnston also accomplished the feat in 2017.
LINEUP NOTES
- DL Keion White started at defensive end in place of Deatrich Wise Jr., who was inactive due to injury. It is his fourth start of the season.
- QB Bailey Zappe made his first of the season.
- DB Myles Bryant returned punts in place of WR Demario Douglas, who was out due to injury.
- WR Jalen Reagor lined up to return kickoffs in the first half for the first time.