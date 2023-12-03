Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Sun Dec 03 - 05:55 PM | Mon Dec 04 - 07:30 AM

5 Keys from Patriots shutout loss to Chargers

Head Coach Bill Belichick 12/3: "We couldn't play the complementary game we needed to play"

Bailey Zappe 12/3: "I've got to throw the ball better"

Chargers vs. Patriots Highlights | NFL Week 13

Hunter Henry 12/3: "We weren't able to move the ball effectively"

David Andrews 12/3: "You've got to generate points to win"

Jahlani Tavai 12/3: "We gave our all"

Tyquan Thornton goes downtown for 39-yard gain

J.C. Jackson's blanket coverage vs. Johnston sparks PBU

Josh Uche brings the boom on Ekeler for major backfield stop

Jalen Mills bats away Herbert's potential TD strike to Everett

Elliott unleashes variety of moves on 23-yard pickup

Week 13 Inactives: Patriots vs. Chargers

Inactive Analysis: Patriots Quarterbacks Bailey Zappe, Mac Jones, and Malik Cunningham Officially Active vs. Chargers 

How to Watch/Listen: Chargers at Patriots

Analysis: Patriots Elevate QB Malik Cunningham From Practice Squad for Sunday's Game vs. Chargers

Analysis: Coach Belichick on Bailey Zappe's Progress, Patriots Rule Two Players Out in Final Injury Report vs. Chargers

Game Preview: Chargers at Patriots

Patriots Gameplan: What Will the Pats Offense Look Like if Bailey Zappe Starts at Quarterback vs. the Chargers?

Patriots vs. Chargers: 10 Deciding Factors to Watch

Game Notes: Patriots defense allows just 29 yards rushing for a 1.2-yard average

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.

Dec 03, 2023 at 06:02 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots
Patriots linebacker Josh Uche (55) and defensive lineman Keion White (99).
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Patriots linebacker Josh Uche (55) and defensive lineman Keion White (99).

TEAM NOTES

  • Patriots defense allows just 29 yards rushing for a 1.2-yard average.
  • Bill Belichick moves past Don Shula into third place for most games coaching with one franchise (424 games).
  • Belichick ties George Halas for second all-time with 506 career games coached.
  • QB Bailey Zappe makes first start of the season.
  • WR Tyquan Thornton records second-longest run by a Patriots wide receiver in franchise history.

TEAM NOTES

PATRIOTS ALLOW 10 POINTS OR LESS FOR THIRD STRAIGHT GAME

The Patriots have held their last three opponents to 10 points or less, but have lost each of those games.

THE PATRIOTS DEFENSE ALLOWS JUST 29 YARDS RUSHING

The Patriots held the Chargers to just 29 yards on 24 carries for a 1.2-yard average. It is the fewest rushing yards allowed since holding Miami to 15 yards on Oct. 29, 2015. The Patriots are 16-1 under Bill Belichick when holding a team under 40 yards.

1.21 RUSHING AVERAGE IS LOWEST BY AN OPPONENT SINCE 2014

The Chargers rushed 24 times for 29 yards for a 1.21 rushing average, the lowest since a game at Indianapolis on Nov. 16, 2014 when the Colts rushed 16 times for 19 yards for a 1.9-yard average.

Related Links

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

BELICHICK TIES HALAS FOR SECOND ALL-TIME

Belichick coached his 506th game overall to tie George Halas for second all-time, behind the 526 games coached by Don Shula.

ZAPPE MAKES FIRST START OF THE SEASON

QB Bailey Zappe made his first start of the season, his third overall. He finished 13-of-25 for 141 yards.

THORNTON HAS SECOND-LONGEST RUN EVER BY A PATRIOTS RECEIVER

WR Tyquan Thornton had a 39-yard run in the fourth quarter, the second longest run ever by a Patriots wide receiver. WR Julian Edelman had a 47-yard run in the fourth quarter vs. Indianapolis on Nov. 18, 2012. Thornton's previous long was a 19-yard touchdown run at Cleveland on Oct. 16, 2022.

BENTLEY ON A HIGH PACE

LB Ja' Whaun Bentley led the team with 8 total tackles to push his season totals to 79 total tackles and is on pace to finish the season with 112 total tackles for his third straight season of more than 100 tackles.

BARINGER GETS OFF A 70-YARD PUNT IN THE FIRST QUARTER

Rookie P Bryce Baringer had his second 70-yard punt of the season with a 70-yard punt in the first quarter. He had a 79-yard punt vs. Indianapolis on Nov. 12 in Frankfurt, Germany.

BARINGER TIES TEAM MARK WITH 12 STRAIGHT GAMES WITH AT LEAST ONE 50-YARD PUNT

Baringer has at least one 50-yard punt in all 12 games to tie the for the longest single season streak in team history (at any point of the season). Zoltan Mesko had a 12-game streak in 2011. Last season, Johnny Hekker (Carolina), Ryan Stonehouse (Tennessee) and Cameron Johnston (Houston) all had at least one 50-yard punt in all 17 games. Johnston also accomplished the feat in 2017.

LINEUP NOTES

  • DL Keion White started at defensive end in place of Deatrich Wise Jr., who was inactive due to injury. It is his fourth start of the season.
  • QB Bailey Zappe made his first of the season.
  • DB Myles Bryant returned punts in place of WR Demario Douglas, who was out due to injury.
  • WR Jalen Reagor lined up to return kickoffs in the first half for the first time.

Related Content

news

Game Notes: RB Rhamondre Stevenson has third straight game with 100-yards from scrimmage

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
news

Game Notes: DB Myles Bryant has first interception of the season

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
news

Game Notes: RB Rhamondre Stevenson has career-long 64-yard touchdown run

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
news

Game Notes: DB Kyle Dugger sets up first Patriots TD with his first pick of the season

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
news

Game Notes: Bill Belichick becomes third NFL coach with 300 career regular season wins

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
news

Game Notes: Bill Belichick coaches in his 500th career game

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
news

Game Notes: CB J.C. Jackson makes his return to the Patriots

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
news

Game Notes: Patriots extend streak to 23 straight games with a sack

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
news

Game Notes: Patriots extend streak to 15 straight wins over the New York Jets

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
news

Game Notes: Christian Gonzalez records first NFL interception

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
news

Game Notes: Mac Jones sets career highs in completions

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Game Notes: Patriots defense allows just 29 yards rushing for a 1.2-yard average

5 Keys from Patriots shutout loss to Chargers

Gamebook: Patriots vs. Chargers Week 13

Week 13 Inactives: Patriots vs. Chargers

Inactive Analysis: Patriots Quarterbacks Bailey Zappe, Mac Jones, and Malik Cunningham Officially Active vs. Chargers 

How to Watch/Listen: Chargers at Patriots

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Head Coach Bill Belichick 12/3: "We couldn't play the complementary game we needed to play"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 6-0 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

Hunter Henry 12/3: "We weren't able to move the ball effectively"

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 6-0 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

Bailey Zappe 12/3: "I've got to throw the ball better"

Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 6-0 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

Jahlani Tavai 12/3: "We gave our all"

Patriots linebacker Jahlani Tavai addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 6-0 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

David Andrews 12/3: "You've got to generate points to win"

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 6-0 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

Chargers vs. Patriots Highlights | NFL Week 13

Watch the Week 13 matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and the New England Patriots.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023/24 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023 and 2024.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 
Advertising