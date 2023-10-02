Game Notes: Patriots extend streak to 23 straight games with a sack

S Kyle Dugger registered a career-high 15 total tackles. It is the highest tackle output by a Patriots player since LB Ja'Whaun Bentley had 17 total tackles on Jan. 9, 2022 at Miami. It is the most tackles by a Patriots defensive back since Logan Ryan had 17 total tackles on Oct. 2, 2016 vs. Buffalo. It is the third time that Dugger has finished with a 10-tackle game. He had 12 tackles on Nov. 15, 2020 vs. Baltimore and 10 tackles at Houston on Oct. 10, 2021.