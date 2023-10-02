Game Notes: Patriots extend streak to 23 straight games with a sack

Official website of the New England Patriots

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Cowboys in Dallas

5 Keys from Patriots lopsided loss to Dallas

Bill Belichick 10/1: "We're a lot better team than we showed tonight"

Deatrich Wise 10/1: "Got to go back to the film and see what we did wrong"

Mac Jones 10/1: "Definitely disappointed in myself"

Bailey Zappe 10/1: "There's always things you can look back on and learn from"

Hunter Henry 10/1: "We didn't play good at all"

David Andrews 10/1: "Learn from it and move on"

Patriots vs. Cowboys Highlights | NFL Week 4

Gillette Stadium Lighthouse's 360-degree observation deck now open to public 

Can't-Miss Play: Hunter Henry makes insane one-handed catch while being tackled

Josh Uche brings the boom on Dak with third-down sack

Demario Douglas caps 42-yard catch and run with filthy spin move

Inactives Analysis: Davon Godchaux, Christian Barmore Officially Active for Patriots vs. Cowboys on Sunday

Week 4 Inactives: Patriots at Cowboys

Analysis: Patriots Downgrade CB Jonathan Jones, G Cole Strange to Out; Elevate DL Jeremiah Pharms for Sunday's Game vs. Cowboys

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Cowboys

Patriots Gameplan: Keys to Victory and Marquee Matchups in Sunday's Showdown vs. the Cowboys in Dallas

Analysis: Patriots List Five Players as Questionable for Sunday's Game vs. Cowboys 

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.

Oct 01, 2023 at 09:04 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots
Patriots linebacker Jahlani Tavai (48) and defensive back Kyle Dugger (23).
Photo by Eric J. Adler
TEAM NOTES

  • Patriots extend streak to 23 straight games with a sack.
  • S Kyle Dugger has career-high 15 total tackles.
  • WR Demario Douglas connects on a 42-yard reception to help set up a field goal.

TEAM NOTES

PATRIOTS EXTEND STREAK TO 23 STRAIGHT GAMES WITH A SACK

The Patriots extended their streak to 23 straight games with a sack with LB Josh Uche's 10-yard sack in the second quarter. The last game the Patriots did not record a sack was on Dec. 26, 2021 vs. Buffalo. The streak is tied with Carolina, behind Kansas City (23 before tonight's game) and Baltimore (25).

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

DUGGER REGISTERS CAREER-HIGH 15 TOTAL TACKLES

S Kyle Dugger registered a career-high 15 total tackles. It is the highest tackle output by a Patriots player since LB Ja'Whaun Bentley had 17 total tackles on Jan. 9, 2022 at Miami. It is the most tackles by a Patriots defensive back since Logan Ryan had 17 total tackles on Oct. 2, 2016 vs. Buffalo. It is the third time that Dugger has finished with a 10-tackle game. He had 12 tackles on Nov. 15, 2020 vs. Baltimore and 10 tackles at Houston on Oct. 10, 2021.

QB BAILEY ZAPPE SEES FIRST ACTION IN 2023

QB Bailey Zappe entered the game with just over three minutes to play in the third quarter. His first pass attempt resulted in an 11-yard gain to WR DeVante Parker.

ROOKIE DEMARIO DOUGLAS AND MAC JONES CONNECT ON A 42-YARD PASS

Rookie WR Demario Douglas and QB Mac Jones connected on a 42-yard pass play to convert a third-and-6 situation in the first quarter. That play helped set up K Chad Ryland's 29-yard field goal.

LINEUP NOTES

  • OL Atonio Mafi made his second NFL start at left guard in place of Cole Strange, who was out due to an injury. Mafi started at left guard in the season-opener vs. Philadelphia on Sept. 10.
  • DB Shaun Wade made his first NFL start when the Patriots opened with three cornerbacks.
  • OL Sidy Sow returned to action after missing two games due to injury, seeing action on the field goal unit.
  • DL Jeremiah Pharms Jr. was elevated to the active roster from the practice squad and played in his first NFL game.

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Cowboys in Dallas

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 10/1

5 Keys from Patriots lopsided loss to Dallas

Game Notes: Patriots extend streak to 23 straight games with a sack

Dallas Cowboys Postgame Quotes 10/1

Gamebook: Patriots at Cowboys Week 4

Trending Video

Bill Belichick 10/1: "We're a lot better team than we showed tonight"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, October 1, 2023.

Deatrich Wise 10/1: "Got to go back to the film and see what we did wrong"

Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, October 1, 2023.

Patriots vs. Cowboys Highlights | NFL Week 4

Watch full highlights from the New England Patriots game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, October 1, 2023.

Zappe zips 20-yard pass to Bourne in fourth quarter

New England Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe zips a 20-yard pass to Kendrick Bourne in the fourth quarter.

Zappe shows touch on 22-yard back-shoulder loft to Parker

New England Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe shows touch on a 22-yard back-shoulder loft to wide receiver DeVante Parker.

Deatrich Wise's sack of Prescott forces turnover on downs in fourth quarter

New England Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise's sack of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott forces a turnover on downs in the fourth quarter.
