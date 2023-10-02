Game Notes: Patriots extend streak to 23 straight games with a sack

TEAM NOTES
- Patriots extend streak to 23 straight games with a sack.
- S Kyle Dugger has career-high 15 total tackles.
- WR Demario Douglas connects on a 42-yard reception to help set up a field goal.
PATRIOTS EXTEND STREAK TO 23 STRAIGHT GAMES WITH A SACK
The Patriots extended their streak to 23 straight games with a sack with LB Josh Uche's 10-yard sack in the second quarter. The last game the Patriots did not record a sack was on Dec. 26, 2021 vs. Buffalo. The streak is tied with Carolina, behind Kansas City (23 before tonight's game) and Baltimore (25).
INDIVIDUAL NOTES
DUGGER REGISTERS CAREER-HIGH 15 TOTAL TACKLES
S Kyle Dugger registered a career-high 15 total tackles. It is the highest tackle output by a Patriots player since LB Ja'Whaun Bentley had 17 total tackles on Jan. 9, 2022 at Miami. It is the most tackles by a Patriots defensive back since Logan Ryan had 17 total tackles on Oct. 2, 2016 vs. Buffalo. It is the third time that Dugger has finished with a 10-tackle game. He had 12 tackles on Nov. 15, 2020 vs. Baltimore and 10 tackles at Houston on Oct. 10, 2021.
QB BAILEY ZAPPE SEES FIRST ACTION IN 2023
QB Bailey Zappe entered the game with just over three minutes to play in the third quarter. His first pass attempt resulted in an 11-yard gain to WR DeVante Parker.
ROOKIE DEMARIO DOUGLAS AND MAC JONES CONNECT ON A 42-YARD PASS
Rookie WR Demario Douglas and QB Mac Jones connected on a 42-yard pass play to convert a third-and-6 situation in the first quarter. That play helped set up K Chad Ryland's 29-yard field goal.
LINEUP NOTES
- OL Atonio Mafi made his second NFL start at left guard in place of Cole Strange, who was out due to an injury. Mafi started at left guard in the season-opener vs. Philadelphia on Sept. 10.
- DB Shaun Wade made his first NFL start when the Patriots opened with three cornerbacks.
- OL Sidy Sow returned to action after missing two games due to injury, seeing action on the field goal unit.
- DL Jeremiah Pharms Jr. was elevated to the active roster from the practice squad and played in his first NFL game.