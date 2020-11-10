Game Notes: Patriots extend streak to nine straight wins against the Jets

CAM NEWTON BEGAN THE GAME WITH 11 STRAIGHT COMPLETIONS

Cam Newton began the game by completing his first 11 passes. That is tied for the second-best completion streak to start a game in his career. His best completion streak to start a game was 14-for-14 vs. Seattle on Nov. 25, 2018.

NEWTON MULTIPE RUSHING TD GAMES

Cam Newton scored multiple rushing touchdowns for the third time this season, tying himself, former Patriots QB Steve Grogan and three other players for most multi-rush TD games by a QB in a single season with three. He is the first QB in the Super Bowl era with eight rushing touchdowns in his first seven games played in a season.

NEWTON RUSHED FOR AT LEAST TWO TDS IN A GAME FOR THE NINTH TIME IN HIS CAREER

Newton scored two rushing touchdowns in the win at New York, the ninth time in his career that he has rushed for at least two touchdowns in a single game, extending his NFL record. Newton also has the NFL record for most rushing touchdowns by an NFL quarterback in a single season with 14 in 2011.

CAM NEWTON SCORES 65TH AND 66TH RUSHING TOUCHDOWNS OF HIS CAREER

Cam Newton scored the 65th and 66th rushing touchdowns of his career, extending his record for the most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in NFL history.

NEWTON ON RECORD-SETTING SCORING PACE

Cam Newton set the NFL record for most rushing touchdowns in a season by a quarterback with 14 in 2011 and had 10 in 2015. Newton is the only NFL quarterback with two seasons with double-digit rushing touchdowns in a season.

PATRIOTS HAVE A QB RUN FOR TWO-TDS IN A GAME FOR THE 15TH TIME IN TEAM HISTORY

Cam Newton's two touchdown runs mark the 15th time that a Patriots quarterback as rushed for at least two touchdowns in a single game.

WHITE BECOMES SECOND PATRIOTS RB TO REACH 3,000 RECEIVING YARDS

RB James White joined Kevin Faulk (1999-2011) as the only running backs in team history with 3,000 career receiving yards in the regular season.

J.C. JACKSON TIES TEAM MARK WITH A PICK IN FOURTH STRAIGHT GAME

J.C. Jackson tied a team record with an interception in his fourth consecutive game. Devin McCourty and Mike Haynes also had picks in four straight games. Jackson intercepted Jets QB Joe Flacco in the fourth quarter.

CONSECUTIVE GAMES WITH AN INTERCEPTION IN PATRIOTS HISTORY

4 - J.C. Jackson (10/18/20 – 11/9/20)

4- Devin McCourty (9/8/19 – 9/29/19)

4 - Mike Haynes (11/07/76-11/28/76)

JACKSON BECOMES FIFTH PATS PLAYER TO NET AT LEAST FIVE PICKS IN CONSEUTIVE SEASONS

Jackson becomes the first Patriot (fifth overall) since Asante Samuel (2006-07) to net at least five interceptions in consecutive seasons. Jackson totaled five interceptions last year and now has five in 2020.

JACKSON LEADS THE NFL WITH 13 INTERCEPTIONS SINCE 2018

Jackson now has the most interception among all NFL player since entering the NFL in 2018.

JAKOBI MEYERS SET CAREER HIGHS; REGISTERS FIRST 100-YARD GAME

WR Jakobi Meyers set career highs with 12 receptions and 169 yards receiving. His previous best was 74 yards receiving vs. Dallas on Nov. 24, 2019, and six receptions last week at Buffalo.