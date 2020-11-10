Game Notes: Patriots extend streak to nine straight wins against the Jets

TEAM NOTES
- Patriots extend streak to nine straight wins against the Jets.
- New England defense holds Jets offense to four plays for 3 yards in the fourth quarter.
- Jets net 1:24 time of possession in final frame.
- James White becomes second Patriots RB to reach 3,000 receiving yards.
- J.C. Jackson ties team record – fourth straight game with an interception.
- Jackson leads the NFL with 13 interceptions since 2018.
- Jackson now has consecutive seasons with at least five interceptions.
- Jakobi Meyers sets career high in receptions and receiving yards on 24th birthday; seizes first career 100-yard receiving game.
PATRIOTS PLAY IN SECOND OF THREE MONDAY NIGHT GAMES
The Patriots played in their second of three Monday night games in 2020. The Patriots game at Kansas City on Oct. 5 was moved to Monday. In addition to the Jets game the Patriots will host Buffalo on Dec. 28 on Monday night. It will be the fourth season that the Patriots will play in three Monday night games. They played three Monday night games in 1980, 1997 and 1998.
PATRIOTS HAVE NOW WON NINE STRAIGHT GAMES AGAINST THE NEW YORK JETS
The Patriots have now won nine straight games against the New York Jets, the fourth longest winning streak against an opponent in team history.
LONGEST WINNING STREAKS OVER A SINGLE OPPIONENT IN PATRIOTS HISTORY
Opponent Consecutive Wins
Buffalo 15 (2003-2010)
Buffalo 11 (183-1987)
Chargers 10 (1973-2001)
Jets 9 (2016-present)
INDIVIDUAL NOTES
CAM NEWTON BEGAN THE GAME WITH 11 STRAIGHT COMPLETIONS
Cam Newton began the game by completing his first 11 passes. That is tied for the second-best completion streak to start a game in his career. His best completion streak to start a game was 14-for-14 vs. Seattle on Nov. 25, 2018.
NEWTON MULTIPE RUSHING TD GAMES
Cam Newton scored multiple rushing touchdowns for the third time this season, tying himself, former Patriots QB Steve Grogan and three other players for most multi-rush TD games by a QB in a single season with three. He is the first QB in the Super Bowl era with eight rushing touchdowns in his first seven games played in a season.
NEWTON RUSHED FOR AT LEAST TWO TDS IN A GAME FOR THE NINTH TIME IN HIS CAREER
Newton scored two rushing touchdowns in the win at New York, the ninth time in his career that he has rushed for at least two touchdowns in a single game, extending his NFL record. Newton also has the NFL record for most rushing touchdowns by an NFL quarterback in a single season with 14 in 2011.
CAM NEWTON SCORES 65TH AND 66TH RUSHING TOUCHDOWNS OF HIS CAREER
Cam Newton scored the 65th and 66th rushing touchdowns of his career, extending his record for the most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in NFL history.
NEWTON ON RECORD-SETTING SCORING PACE
Cam Newton set the NFL record for most rushing touchdowns in a season by a quarterback with 14 in 2011 and had 10 in 2015. Newton is the only NFL quarterback with two seasons with double-digit rushing touchdowns in a season.
PATRIOTS HAVE A QB RUN FOR TWO-TDS IN A GAME FOR THE 15TH TIME IN TEAM HISTORY
Cam Newton's two touchdown runs mark the 15th time that a Patriots quarterback as rushed for at least two touchdowns in a single game.
WHITE BECOMES SECOND PATRIOTS RB TO REACH 3,000 RECEIVING YARDS
RB James White joined Kevin Faulk (1999-2011) as the only running backs in team history with 3,000 career receiving yards in the regular season.
J.C. JACKSON TIES TEAM MARK WITH A PICK IN FOURTH STRAIGHT GAME
J.C. Jackson tied a team record with an interception in his fourth consecutive game. Devin McCourty and Mike Haynes also had picks in four straight games. Jackson intercepted Jets QB Joe Flacco in the fourth quarter.
CONSECUTIVE GAMES WITH AN INTERCEPTION IN PATRIOTS HISTORY
4 - J.C. Jackson (10/18/20 – 11/9/20)
4- Devin McCourty (9/8/19 – 9/29/19)
4 - Mike Haynes (11/07/76-11/28/76)
JACKSON BECOMES FIFTH PATS PLAYER TO NET AT LEAST FIVE PICKS IN CONSEUTIVE SEASONS
Jackson becomes the first Patriot (fifth overall) since Asante Samuel (2006-07) to net at least five interceptions in consecutive seasons. Jackson totaled five interceptions last year and now has five in 2020.
JACKSON LEADS THE NFL WITH 13 INTERCEPTIONS SINCE 2018
Jackson now has the most interception among all NFL player since entering the NFL in 2018.
JAKOBI MEYERS SET CAREER HIGHS; REGISTERS FIRST 100-YARD GAME
WR Jakobi Meyers set career highs with 12 receptions and 169 yards receiving. His previous best was 74 yards receiving vs. Dallas on Nov. 24, 2019, and six receptions last week at Buffalo.
It was the Patriots second 100-yard game of the season. WR Julian Edelman had 179 yards receiving at Seattle on Sept. 20. Meyers is the first Patriots player with 10 receptions for the Patriots since Edelman and Mohamed Sanu Sr. each had 10 receptions at Baltimore on Nov. 3, 2019.
LINEUP NOTES
DB KYLE DUGGER RETURNED TO ACTION
DB Kyle Dugger returned to action after missing two games due to injury.
WR KRISTIAN WILKERSON MAKES NFL DEBUT
Rookie WR Kristian Wilkerson was elevated to the 53-man roster from the practice squad prior to the game and made his NFL debut.
LB TEREZ HALL MAKES NFL DEBUT AND FIRST NFL START
LB Terez Hall was elevated to the 53-man roster from the practice squad prior to the game and made his NFL debut as part of the starting lineup.
TASHAWN BOWER MAKES FIRST NFL START
DL Tashawn Bower was signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad prior to the game and made his first NFL start.
DL NICK THURMAN MAKES FIRST NFL START
DL Nick Thurman made his first NFL start against the Jets due to the injury to DL Lawrence Guy.
NEWLY ACQUIRED DL CARL DAVIS MAKES PATRIOTS DEBUT
Newly acquired DL Carl Davis played in his first game with the Patriots.