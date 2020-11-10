Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Tue Nov 10 | 01:10 AM - 09:00 AM

Air Traffic Controlled: Patriots overcome Jets' aerial assault

Newton 11/9: 'This is a game that we can build off of'

Game Observations: Late rally gets Pats back on winning track

Belichick 11/9: 'I don't think the team lacks confidence'

Patriots vs. Jets highlights | Week 9

Game-Day Roster Update: Defense loses three starters

Expert Predictions: Week 9 picks for Patriots at Jets

Unfiltered Notebook 11/6: Newton sees Pats ready to go vs. Jets

Unfiltered Notebook 11/5: Onwenu's surprising versatility

Week 9: Patriots - Jets Injury Report

Unfiltered Notebook 11/4: Reinforcements will have to wait

Patriots Acquire WR Isaiah Ford in a Trade with Miami; Announce Additional Roster Moves

Analysis: Patriots trade for receiver Isaiah Ford

Unfiltered Notebook 11/3: McDaniels finds pieces to build on

Week 9 NFL Notes: Flores makes the right move

Unfiltered Notebook 11/2: Pats will keep fighting

After Further Review: Young guns stand out despite disappointing loss

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/2

Cam Newton on WEEI 11/2: 'We can turn this thing around'

Patriots fans get creative with pumpkins, Halloween costumes

Game Observations: Patriots fumble chance to knock off Bills

Top Bill-ing: New England battles, ultimately succumbs to East-leading Buffalo

What Went Wrong: Ball Security & Run Defense

Cam Newton 11/1: 'It's unacceptable - I have to protect the ball better'

Belichick 11/1: 'We just came up a little bit short'

Game Notes: Patriots extend streak to nine straight wins against the Jets

Nov 10, 2020 at 12:40 AM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

2020-GameNotes-PDC

TEAM NOTES

  • Patriots extend streak to nine straight wins against the Jets.
  • New England defense holds Jets offense to four plays for 3 yards in the fourth quarter.
  • Jets net 1:24 time of possession in final frame.
  • James White becomes second Patriots RB to reach 3,000 receiving yards.
  • J.C. Jackson ties team record – fourth straight game with an interception.
  • Jackson leads the NFL with 13 interceptions since 2018.
  • Jackson now has consecutive seasons with at least five interceptions.
  • Jakobi Meyers sets career high in receptions and receiving yards on 24th birthday; seizes first career 100-yard receiving game.

PATRIOTS PLAY IN SECOND OF THREE MONDAY NIGHT GAMES

The Patriots played in their second of three Monday night games in 2020. The Patriots game at Kansas City on Oct. 5 was moved to Monday. In addition to the Jets game the Patriots will host Buffalo on Dec. 28 on Monday night. It will be the fourth season that the Patriots will play in three Monday night games. They played three Monday night games in 1980, 1997 and 1998.

PATRIOTS HAVE NOW WON NINE STRAIGHT GAMES AGAINST THE NEW YORK JETS

The Patriots have now won nine straight games against the New York Jets, the fourth longest winning streak against an opponent in team history.

LONGEST WINNING STREAKS OVER A SINGLE OPPIONENT IN PATRIOTS HISTORY

Opponent Consecutive Wins

Buffalo 15 (2003-2010)

Buffalo 11 (183-1987)

Chargers 10 (1973-2001)

Jets 9 (2016-present)

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

CAM NEWTON BEGAN THE GAME WITH 11 STRAIGHT COMPLETIONS

Cam Newton began the game by completing his first 11 passes. That is tied for the second-best completion streak to start a game in his career. His best completion streak to start a game was 14-for-14 vs. Seattle on Nov. 25, 2018.

NEWTON MULTIPE RUSHING TD GAMES

Cam Newton scored multiple rushing touchdowns for the third time this season, tying himself, former Patriots QB Steve Grogan and three other players for most multi-rush TD games by a QB in a single season with three. He is the first QB in the Super Bowl era with eight rushing touchdowns in his first seven games played in a season.

NEWTON RUSHED FOR AT LEAST TWO TDS IN A GAME FOR THE NINTH TIME IN HIS CAREER

Newton scored two rushing touchdowns in the win at New York, the ninth time in his career that he has rushed for at least two touchdowns in a single game, extending his NFL record. Newton also has the NFL record for most rushing touchdowns by an NFL quarterback in a single season with 14 in 2011.

CAM NEWTON SCORES 65TH AND 66TH RUSHING TOUCHDOWNS OF HIS CAREER

Cam Newton scored the 65th and 66th rushing touchdowns of his career, extending his record for the most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in NFL history.

NEWTON ON RECORD-SETTING SCORING PACE

Cam Newton set the NFL record for most rushing touchdowns in a season by a quarterback with 14 in 2011 and had 10 in 2015. Newton is the only NFL quarterback with two seasons with double-digit rushing touchdowns in a season.

PATRIOTS HAVE A QB RUN FOR TWO-TDS IN A GAME FOR THE 15TH TIME IN TEAM HISTORY

Cam Newton's two touchdown runs mark the 15th time that a Patriots quarterback as rushed for at least two touchdowns in a single game.

WHITE BECOMES SECOND PATRIOTS RB TO REACH 3,000 RECEIVING YARDS

RB James White joined Kevin Faulk (1999-2011) as the only running backs in team history with 3,000 career receiving yards in the regular season.

J.C. JACKSON TIES TEAM MARK WITH A PICK IN FOURTH STRAIGHT GAME

J.C. Jackson tied a team record with an interception in his fourth consecutive game. Devin McCourty and Mike Haynes also had picks in four straight games. Jackson intercepted Jets QB Joe Flacco in the fourth quarter.

CONSECUTIVE GAMES WITH AN INTERCEPTION IN PATRIOTS HISTORY

4 - J.C. Jackson (10/18/20 – 11/9/20)

4- Devin McCourty (9/8/19 – 9/29/19)

4 - Mike Haynes (11/07/76-11/28/76)

JACKSON BECOMES FIFTH PATS PLAYER TO NET AT LEAST FIVE PICKS IN CONSEUTIVE SEASONS

Jackson becomes the first Patriot (fifth overall) since Asante Samuel (2006-07) to net at least five interceptions in consecutive seasons. Jackson totaled five interceptions last year and now has five in 2020.

JACKSON LEADS THE NFL WITH 13 INTERCEPTIONS SINCE 2018

Jackson now has the most interception among all NFL player since entering the NFL in 2018.

JAKOBI MEYERS SET CAREER HIGHS; REGISTERS FIRST 100-YARD GAME

WR Jakobi Meyers set career highs with 12 receptions and 169 yards receiving. His previous best was 74 yards receiving vs. Dallas on Nov. 24, 2019, and six receptions last week at Buffalo.

It was the Patriots second 100-yard game of the season. WR Julian Edelman had 179 yards receiving at Seattle on Sept. 20. Meyers is the first Patriots player with 10 receptions for the Patriots since Edelman and Mohamed Sanu Sr. each had 10 receptions at Baltimore on Nov. 3, 2019.

LINEUP NOTES

DB KYLE DUGGER RETURNED TO ACTION

DB Kyle Dugger returned to action after missing two games due to injury.

WR KRISTIAN WILKERSON MAKES NFL DEBUT

Rookie WR Kristian Wilkerson was elevated to the 53-man roster from the practice squad prior to the game and made his NFL debut.

LB TEREZ HALL MAKES NFL DEBUT AND FIRST NFL START

LB Terez Hall was elevated to the 53-man roster from the practice squad prior to the game and made his NFL debut as part of the starting lineup.

TASHAWN BOWER MAKES FIRST NFL START

DL Tashawn Bower was signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad prior to the game and made his first NFL start.

DL NICK THURMAN MAKES FIRST NFL START

DL Nick Thurman made his first NFL start against the Jets due to the injury to DL Lawrence Guy.

NEWLY ACQUIRED DL CARL DAVIS MAKES PATRIOTS DEBUT

Newly acquired DL Carl Davis played in his first game with the Patriots.

Related Content

news

Game Notes: Damien Harris scores first NFL touchdown

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
news

Game Notes: Cam Newton becomes first NFL player with 30,000 passing yards and 5,000 rushing yards

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
news

Game Notes: Cam Newton becomes second NFL quarterback to reach 5,000 career rushing yards

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
news

Game Notes: James White moves into ninth place on Patriots all-time receptions list

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
news

Game Notes: Bill Belichick reaches 275 regular season victories

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
news

Game Notes: Cam Newton throws first touchdown pass as a Patriot

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
news

Game Notes: Patriots earn 35th Kickoff Weekend victory 

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
news

Game Notes: Patriots extend NFL record for most consecutive seasons to play in the postseason 

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
news

Game Notes: Patriots set franchise record for fewest points allowed in a season

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
news

Game Notes: Patriots win 11th straight AFC East title

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
news

Game Notes: Patriots clinch playoff spot for 21st time in Kraft's 26 years of ownership

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.

Latest News

Game Observations: Late rally gets Pats back on winning track

Air Traffic Controlled: Patriots overcome Jets' aerial assault

LeBron James shows Cam Newton love after comeback Monday Night Football win 

Game Notes: Patriots extend streak to nine straight wins against the Jets

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Jets Stats from Week 9

Inactive Analysis: TE an issue once again

Week 9 Inactives: Patriots at Jets

Patriots announce a series of roster moves

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Jets

Game Preview: Patriots at Jets

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Pats look to break winless streak vs. winless Jets

Expert Predictions: Week 9 picks for Patriots at Jets

No Fans at Gillette Stadium Through 2020 Season

Week 9: Patriots - Jets Injury Report

In honor of Alex Trebek's legacy, a look back at Patriots moments on Jeopardy! over the years. 

Patriots News Blitz 11/9: Pats ready for Jets, 'MNF'

Game-Day Roster Update: Defense loses three starters

Unfiltered Notebook 11/7: O-line must lead the way vs. physical Jets front

Unfiltered Notebook 11/6: Newton sees Pats ready to go vs. Jets

Patriots, Revolution and Gulf Oil to host special Food4Vets distribution at Gillette Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 7

Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to Donna Fessler from Wellesley, Mass.

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/6

Patriots News Blitz 11/6: Getting the Pats on track

Unfiltered Notebook 11/5: Onwenu's surprising versatility

What They're Saying: New York Jets

Advertising