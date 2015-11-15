Game Notes: Patriots set NFL record by scoring in 35 straight quarters

TEAM NOTES

ANNUAL ACHEIVEMENT

PATRIOTS SECURE 15TH STRAIGHT WINNING SEASON

The Patriots improved to a 9-0 record and have secured their 15th straight winning season. They are the first team to win more than half of their games in 15 straight seasons since free agency began in 1993. The Patriots have now had a winning record in 19 of the 22 seasons that Roberts Kraft as owned the team.

MOST CONSECUTIVE WINNING SEASONS (since 1970 merger)

San Francisco (1983-98) 16

Dallas (1970-85) 16

New England (2001-14) 15

Oakland (1970-80) 11

MOST CONSECUTIVE WINNING SEASONS ALL-TIME

Dallas (1966-85) 20

San Francisco (1983-98) 16

Oakland (1965-80) 16

New England (2001-14) 15

Chicago (1930-44) 15

Green Bay (1934-47) 14

Cleveland (1957-69) 13

PATRIOTS HAVE THE MOST 9-WIN SEASON SINCE 2001

The Patriots are the only team in the NFL to have recorded nine or more wins in each of the last 15 seasons.

MOST SEASONS OF 9+ WINS SINCE 2001

New England 15

Indianapolis 12

Green Bay 10

Philadelphia 10

Baltimore 10

Pittsburgh 10

PATRIOTS EARNED THEIR 30TH WINNING SEASON SINCE 1970

The Patriots now have 30 winning seasons since the 1970 merger, tied with Dallas for second behind only Pittsburgh with 32.

MOST WINNING SEASONS SINCE THE 1970 MERGER

1. Pittsburgh 32

2. New England 30

2. Dallas 30

3. Miami 29

5. Minnesota 27

5. Denver 27

7. San Francisco 26

PATRIOTS SET NFL RECORD BY SCORING IN 35 STRAIGHT QUARTERS;HAVE SCORED IN EVERY QUARTER BUT THE FIRST OF THE 2015 SEASON

The Patriots set an NFL by scoring in 32 straight quarters on Tom Brady's 1-yard touchdown pass to TE Scott Chandler in the first quarter and then extended the record to 35 by scoring in the second, third and fourth quarters. The only quarter in which the Patriots failed to score a point in 2015 was the first quarter of the 2015 season opener vs. Pittsburgh on Sept. 10.

PATS ARE THE THIRD DEFENDING SUPER BOWL CHAMPION TO START 9-0

The Patriots are the third defending Super Bowl champion to start 9-0, joining Green Bay (2011-13-0), Denver (1998 – 13-0) and San Francisco (1990 – 10-0).

PATRIOTS HAVE THE BEST RECORD AGAINST THE NFC SINCE REALIGNMENT

The Patriots improved to 44-10 against NFC teams since 2002, improving on the best inter-conference record in the NFL since realignment in 2002.

PATRIOTS WIN 12th STRAIGHT GAME (INCLUDING PLAYOFFS)

The Patriots have now won 12 consecutive games, dating back to the 2014 playoffs. The Patriots won three straight playoff games to end the 2014 season and have won their first nine games of the 2015 regular season. The overall win streak is tied for the third longest in team history.

LONGEST PATRIOTS WINNING STREAKS (INCLUDING PLAYOFFS)Wins Dates

21 Oct. 5, 2003 to Oct. 24, 2004

18 Sept. 9, 2007 to Jan. 20, 2008

12 Jan. 10, 2015 to Present

12 Nov. 25, 2001 to Sept. 22, 2002

PATRIOTS HAVE BEST WINNING PERCENTAGE IN NOVEMBER SINCE 2001

The Patriots improved to 42-15 (.737) in November since 2001, for the best winning percentage in November since that time. Indianapolis is second (41-20, .672).

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

BILL BELICHICK LEADS THE PATRIOTS TO 15 STRAIGHT WINNING SEASONS

Bill Belichick has led the Patriots to a winning record for 15 consecutive seasons (2001-2015). The only other NFL coach to have at least 10 consecutive winning seasons with one team since the 1970 merger was Tom Landry, who led the Dallas Cowboys to 16 consecutive winning seasons (1970-1985).Belichick's 15 straight winning seasons are second all-time in NFL history, behind 20 by Tom Landry (1966-85).

MOST CONSECUTIVE SEASONS WITH A WINNING RECORDHEAD COACH TEAM YEARS

Tom Landry Dallas 20 – 1966-1985

Bill Belichick New England 15 – 2001-2015

Curly Lambeau Green Bay 14 – 1934-1947

Curly Lambeau Green Bay 12 – 1921-1932

George Halas Chicago 10 – 1933-1942

John Madden Oakland 10 – 1969-1978

GOSTKOWSKI SETS RECORD FOR MOST FIELD GOALS IN TEAM HISTORY

Stephen Gostkowski set the team record for most field goals in team history with two field goals to surpass Adam Vinatieri (263) with 264 career field goals. Gostkowski's 31-yard field goal in the second quarter tied Vinatieri for the most field goals in team history with 263 and then his 54-yard game-winning field goal gave him the team record.

MOST FIELD GOALS IN PATRIOTS HISTORY

Stephen Gostkowski 264

Adam Vinatieri 263

Gino Cappelletti 176

John Smith 128

GOSTKOWSKI IS GOOD FROM 50

Gostkowski is the first to reach 80 percent from 50 yards or more. Gostkowski has made 81 percent of his field goals (17-for-21) from 50 yards or more, and is the first NFL player to reach 80 percent from the 50-yard range. Gostkowksi is 4-for-4 from 50 yards in 2015. His 17 50-yard field goals are the most in team history.

Highest Field Goal Percentage from 50 Yards.

Player FM FA Pct.

Stephen Gostkowski 17 21 81.0

Matt Prater 25 33 75.8

Robbie Gould 20 27 74.1

GOSTKOWSKI HAS SEVENTH GAME-WINNING FIELD GOAL

Gostkowski's 54-yard field goal with one second to play was his seventh game-winning field goal.

GOSTKOWSKI REMAINS PERFECT

Stephen Gostkowski hit both of his field goal attempts against the Giants, upping his season total to 21-for-21 on field goals.

Highest Field Goal Pct. Season

100.0 Tony Zendejas, LA Rams, 1991 (17-17)

100.0 Gary Anderson, Minneosta, 1998 (35-35)

100.0 Jeff Wilkins, St. Louis, 2000 (17-17)

100.0 Mike Vanderjagt, Indianapolis, 2003 (37-37)

GOSTKOWSKI EXTENDS TEAM RECORD FOR MOST CONSECUTIVE FG

Stephen Gostkowski has now connected on 30 consecutive field goals dating back to last season, improving on his franchise record for most consecutive field goals. Gostkowski is a perfect 21-for-21 on field goals in 2015. The NFL record for most consecutive field goals is 42 by Mike Vanderjagt (2002-04). Gostkowski's current streak of 445 consecutive extra points is an NFL record, and he has not missed an extra point since Dec. 31, 2006 at Tennessee.

Most Consecutive Field Goals/Patriots History

30 Stephen Gostkowski (12/07/14- present)

25 Adam Vinatieri (11/24/96-11/09/97)

23 Adam Vinatieri (10/17/04-12/26/04)

21 Stephen Gostkowski (9/22/13-11/24/13)

20 Stephen Gostkowski (12/15/13-10/05/14)

DL CHANDLER JONES REACHES DOUBLE DIGIT SACKS FOR SECOND TIME

Chandler Jones reached double digit sacks in 2015 when he forced a fumble on a second quarter sack of Eli Manning to increase his total to 10 ½ sacks. It is his second season with double-digit sacks. He had 11 ½ sacks in 2013. Tony McGee (3), Andre Tippett (3) and Garin Veris (2) are the only other Patriots players with at least two 10-plus sack seasons.

JONES RECORDS A SACK IN FIFTH STRAIGHT GAME

Chandler Jones has recorded a sack in five straight games and is the first Patriots player to accomplish such a streak since Rosevelt Colvin had a streak of five straight games with at least a half a sack in 2005. The Patriots record for most consecutive games with at least a half a sack is seven by Andre Tippett in 1984.

DANNY AMENDOLA SETS CAREER HIGH WITH 82-YARD PUNT RETURN

Danny Amendola set a career best with an 82-yard punt return in the third quarter. His previous best was a 56-yard punt return vs. San Francisco on Jan. 3, 2010 when he played for St. Louis. It is the Patriots seventh punt return of at least 80 yards and the first since Julian Edelman had an 84-yard touchdown return vs. Denver on Nov. 2, 104.

AMENDOLA HAS SIXTH 10-CATCH GAME

Amendola finished with 10 receptions for 79 yards. It his sixth 10-catch game and his third with the Patriots.

GRONKOWSKI SETS CAREER HIGH WITH 76-YARD TOUCHDOWN;LONGEST PLAY OF 2015 FOR THE PATRIOTS

Rob Gronkowski 's 76-yard touchdown pass from Tom Brady in the fourth quarter is the longest reception of his career. His previous long was a 52-yard touchdown pass vs. Kansas City on Nov. 21, 2011. It is the longest play of the season for the Patriots. Julian Edelman had a 59-yard touchdown at Dallas on Oct. 11.

GRONKOWSKI IS NOW TIED FOR THIRD FOR MOST TDS CTAHES BY A TE

Gronkowski now has 62 career touchdown receptions, tied for third all-time by a tight end.

MOST TOUCHDOWN RECEPTIONS BY AN NFL TIGHT END Player Career Touchdown Receptions

Tony Gonzalez 111

Antonio Gates 101

Rob Gronkowski 62

Shannon Sharpe 62

Jerry Smith 60

Jason Witten 59

Vernon Davis 55

GRONKOWSKI HAD HIS 20TH 100-YARD DAY;TIES JASON WITTEN FOR FIFTH AMONG ALL NFL TIGHT ENDS

Ron Gronkowski finished with his 20th 100-yard game and his fifth 100-yard game of the 2015 season after gaining 113 yards on five receptions. Gronkowski's 20 career 100-yard games are tied with Jason Witten for fifth all-time by a tight end. Gronkowski matched his personal best for most 100-yard games in a season with his fifth in 2015. He also had five in 2011. The Patriots record for most 100-yard games in a season is nine by Randy Moss (2007) and Stanley Morgan (1986). The NFL record for most 100-yard games in a season by a tight end is six by Tony Gonzalez (2004 and 2000) and Jimmy Graham (2013).

*BRADY IS GOOD AGAINST THE NFC EAST – IMPROVES TO 13-2 RECORD *

Tom Brady improved his career record as a starter against NFC East opposition to 13-2. It is the best mark of any quarterback in the past 15 seasons with at least 10 starts against the division.

BRADY HAS 49TH FOURTH QUARTER COMEBACK

Tom Brady engineered his 49th career game-winning performance to lead his team to a victory from a fourth quarter deficit and second of the 2015 season. The Patriots entered the fourth quarter down 23-17. The Patriots were losing 17-16 in the fourth quarter vs. the New York Jets on Oct. 25 before winning, 30-23.

BRADY ON RECORD FOR PASSING YARDS

Tom Brady passed for 334 yards against the Giants and has 3,043 passing yards through nine games this season. Brady is on pace to finish the season with 5,409 passing yards, which would challenge Peyton Manning's NFL-record 5,477 passing yards in 2013.

Most Passing Yards in a SeasonPlayer Yards

Peyton Manning (2013) 5,477

Drew Brees (2011) 5,476

Tom Brady (2011) 5,235

Drew Brees (2012) 5,177

Drew Brees (2013) 5,162

Dan Marino (1984) 5,084

Matthew Stafford (2011) 5,038

BRADY ON PACE FOR 43 TOUCHDOWN PASSES

Tom Brady has 24 touchdown passes through the first nine games of the season, putting him on pace to finish with 43 scoring passes in 2015. If Brady reaches at least 40 touchdown passes in 2015, he will join Peyton Manning (55 in 2013 and 49 in 2004), Dan Marino (48 in 1984 and 44 in 1986) and Drew Brees (46 in 2011 and 43 in 2012) as the only players in NFL history to have multiple seasons of 40+ touchdown passes. Brady threw for 50 touchdown passes in 2007.

Quarterbacks with 40 or more touchdown passes in a seasonPlayer TD Passes

Peyton Manning (2013) 55

Tom Brady (2007) 50

Peyton Manning (2004) 49

Dan Marino (1984) 48

Drew Brees (2011) 46

Aaron Rodgers (2011) 45

Dan Marino (1986) 44

Drew Brees (2012) 43

Matthew Stafford (2011)41

Kurt Warner (1999) 41

Andrew Luck (2014) 40

BRADY HAS NINTH STRAIGHT GAME WITH AT LEAST 2 TDS

Tom Brady has opened the 2015 season with nine straight games with at least two touchdown passes after throwing for two against the Giants. In 2007, Brady started the season by throwing two or more touchdowns in the first ten games of the season. He had a nine-game streak in 2010 and 2011 and a 10-game streak in 2014 with two or more touchdowns.

BRADY HAS 70th CAREER 300-YARD GAME AND FOURTH OF 2015

Tom Brady finished the game with 334 passing yards for his 70th career 300-yard game and the sixth 300-yard game of the 2015 season. Only Peyton Manning (93) and Drew Brees (92) have more 300-yard games than Brady. The Patriots are 59-11 in Brady's 70 career 300-yard games. Brady had five 300-yard games in 2014 and his personal single-season record is 11 300-yard games in 2011. Drew Brees has the league record with 13 300-yard games in 2011. Brady now has seven 300-yard games against Miami, the most 300-yard games against the Dolphins. The only team that Brady has more 300 yard games against is Buffalo with nine.

LINEUP NOTES

BRYAN STORK MAKES FIRST NFL START AT RIGHT TACKLE

Bryan Stork made his first NFL start at right tackle. As a rookie in 2014, Stork started in 11 games at center. It was also Stork's first start of the 2015 season.

CAMRERON FLEMING MAKES FIRST START AT LEFT TACKLE

Cameron Fleming made his sixth NFL start and his first at left tackle. He started three games in 2015 at right tackle.

OL CHRIS BARKER SAW HIS FIRST ACTION

Chris Barker saw his first action of the season on a goal line play in the first quarter.