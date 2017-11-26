Game Notes: Robert Kraft earns 21st winning season as Patriots owner

TEAM NOTES
ROBERT KRAFT HAS 21 WINING SEASONS IN 24 YEARS OF OWNERSHIP
Robert Kraft has now earned 21 winning seasons in 24 years of owning the New England Patriots.
PATRIOTS EARN 32ND WINNING SEASON SINCE 1970;
SECOND-MOST SINCE THE MERGER *
The Patriots have 32 winning seasons since the 1970 merger, second only to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
MOST WINNING SEASONS SINCE THE 1970 MERGER
Pittsburgh 34
New England 32
Dallas 31
Miami 30
Denver 29
Minnesota 29
San Francisco 26
ANNUAL ACHIEVEMENT – PATRIOTS EARN 17TH STRAIGHT WINNING SEASON
The win over the Dolphins improved the Patriots record to 9-2. The Patriots have won more than half of their games for 17 consecutive seasons; the first team to win more than half of their games in 17 straight seasons since free agency began in 1993 and the most consecutive winning seasons since the 1970 merger. Additionally, the Patriots are the only team in the NFL to have recorded nine or more wins in each of the last 17 seasons.
MOST CONSECUTIVE WINNING SEASONS (SINCE 1970 MERGER)
New England (2001-17) 17
San Francisco (1983-98) 16
Dallas (1970-85) 16
Oakland (1970-80) 11
MOST CONSECUTIVE WINNING SEASONS ALL-TIME
Dallas (1966-85) 20
New England (2001-17) 17
San Francisco (1983-98) 16
Oakland (1965-80) 16
Chicago (1930-44) 15
Green Bay (1934-47) 14
Cleveland (1957-69) 13
MOST SEASONS OF 9+ WINS SINCE 2001
New England 17
Indianapolis 12
Green Bay 12
Pittsburgh 12
Philadelphia 11
Seattle 11
Baltimore 10
PATRIOTS ADD TO TOP DIVISIONAL RECORD SINCE 2001
The New England Patriots own a 78-22 (.780) record in regular season AFC East games since the beginning of the 2001 season, compiling the best intra-division record of any team in the NFL.
PATRIOTS FINISH NOVEMBER UNDEFATED;
NOW HAVE 24 UNDEFEATED MONTHS SINCE 2000
The Patriots finished the month of November with a perfect 3-0 record. The Patriots have 24 undefeated months since 2000, the most in the NFL during that time period. Indianapolis is second with 15 undefeated months during that time.
PATRIOTS UNDEFEATED MONTHS SINCE THE 2000 SEASON
(NOT INCLUDING JANUARY)
2001 – December
2003 – October, November, December
2004 – September, November
2005 – December
2006 – October
2007 – September, October, November, December
2008 – December
2010 – October, December
2011 – December
2012 – November
2013 – September
2014 – October
2015 – September, October
2016 – September, December
2017 – November
PATRIOTS GOOD FROM NOVEMBER UNTIL THE END OF THE SEASON VS. AFC EAST
The Patriots have the highest winning percentage vs. division opponents from November until the end of the season since 2002.
PATRIOTS RUN FIRST FAKE PUNT SINCE 2004
Nate Ebner took a direct snap on a fake punt play in the first quarter that resulted in a first down. It is the first fake punt attempt for the Patriots since the team ran a fake punt vs. Cincinnati on Dec. 12, 2004, in the fourth quarter, when Larry Izzo was stopped for no gain.
PATRIOTS HOLD OPPONENT UNDER 20 POINTS FOR SEVENTH STRAIGHT GAME
The Patriots defense held Miami to just 17 points, marking the seventh straight game that the Patriots have held their opponent under 20 points. The 2006 Patriots also had a seven game stretch of keeping their opponent under 20 points, the two longest stretches in the Bill Belichick era. In 2016, the Patriots held their opponent under 20 points in 11 games. The 2017, Patriots held Tampa Bay to 14 points, the New York Jets to 17, Atlanta to seven, the Los Angles Chargers to 13, Denver to 16 points and Oakland to eight points. The Patriots have allowed just 13.1 points in those seven games.
PATRIOTS DEFENSE RECORDS A SEASON-HIGH SEVEN SACKS
The Patriots defense recorded a season high seven sacks, including two sacks each by Trey Flowers and Elandon Roberts. It was the most sacks since the Patriots had eight sacks on Sept. 20, 2015, at Buffalo.
PATRIOTS HAVE FIRST 100-YARD RUSHER OF THE SEASON
RB Dion Lewis finished with 112 rushing yards, marking the first 100-yard rusher for the Patriots in 2017 and the first since RB LeGarrette Blount had 124 yards rushing at San Francisco on Nov. 20, 2016. Since 2000, New England is 46-1 when a Patriot eclipses 100 yards rushing. The only loss during the Bill Belichick era came at Miami on Dec. 20, 2004, when Corey Dillon rushed for 121 yards on 26 carries and the Patriots lost to the Dolphins, 29-28. Since then, New England is 33-0 with a 100-yard rusher.
PATRIOTS GAIN SEASON-HIGH 196 YARDS ON THR GROUND*
The Patriots rushed for a season high 196 yards, the highest output since the team had 246 yards rushing at Indianapolis on Nov. 16, 2014.
INDIVIDUAL NOTES
BELICHICK LEADS PATRIOTS TO 17TH STRAIGHT WINNING SEASON
Bill Belichick has now led the Patriots to 17 straight winning seasons. Belichick (17 straight winning seasons) has the second-most consecutive winning seasons all time, trailing only Tom Landry with 20.
BELICHICK TIES HALAS FOR THE BEST WINNING PERCENTGAE
Belichick now has a winning percentage of .682, tying George Halas for the highest winning percentage all-time.
BELICHICK TIES REEVES AND SCHOTTENHEIMER WITH 95 DIVISION WINS.
The win over the Dolphins is Bill Belichick's 95th win against a division opponent during his head coaching career, tying him with Dan Reeves and Marty Schottenheimer for third all-time, behind Don Shula and Tom Landry.
BELICHICK PASSES LAMBEAU FOR 4TH-MOST WINS WITH ONE TEAM
(regular season)
Bill Belichick now has 210 career regular season wins with the Patriots, moving past Curly Lambeau for fourth among all NFL coaches in wins with one team. Belichick is one of five NFL coaches to reach 200 regular season wins with one team.
NFL HEAD COACHES WITH THE MOST WINS WITH ONE TEAM
George Halas (Chicago) – 318-148
Don Shula (Miami) – 257-133-2
Tom Landry (Dallas) - 250-162
Bill Belichick (Patriots) – 210-73
Curly Lambeau (Green Bay) – 209-104-21
Chuck Noll (Pittsburgh) – 193-148-1
GRONKOWSKI ENTERS THE TOP 10 FOR ALL-TIME YARDS BY A TIGHT END
TE Rob Gronkowski moved into the top 10 for receiving yards by a tight end on a 20-yard pass from Tom Brady in the first quarter. He entered the game in 11th place with 6,715 and added 82 yards to move past Kellen Winslow (6,741) with 6,797 yards.
PLAYER RECEIVING YARDS
1) Tony Gonzalez 15,127
2) Jason Witten 12,273
3) Antonio Gates 11,339
4) Shannon Sharpe 10,060
5) Ozzie Newsome 7,980
6) Jackie Smith 7,918
7) Pete Retzlaff 7,412
8) Greg Olsen 7,393
9) Vernon Davis 6,951
10) Rob Gronkowski 6,797
11) Kellen Winslow 6,741
12) Jimmy Graham 6,693
BRADY AND GRONK CONNECTIONS
Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski connected on a 5-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter for their 73rd touchdown connection, the second-most among all quarterback and tight ends and the fifth-most among connections all-time, moving out of a sixth place tie with Drew Brees and Marques Colston. They connected on a 15-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter for their 74th connection.
GRONKOWSKI SETS PATRIOTS RECORD FOR MOST GAMES WITH TWO OR MORE TDS
Gronkowksi scored on a 5-yard touchdown and a 15-yard touchdown and has now had two or more touchdowns in a game 16 times, setting a Patriots record for most games with two or more touchdowns. His 16 games with two or more touchdowns is third among tight ends, behind Antonio Gates (21) and Tony Gonzalez (18). It is the second two-touchdown game of the 2017 season for the Patriots. He had two touchdowns in the win at the New York Jets on Oct. 15.
Patriots Record for Most Games with two or More TDS
Rob Gronkowski 16
Randy Moss 15
Corey Dillon 13
Stanley Morgan 11
Most Games with two or more Touchdown by an NFL Tight End
Antonio Gates 21
Tony Gonzalez 18
Rob Gronkowski 16
Jimmy Graham 15
BRADY WINS NINTH GAME; MOST EVER BY A 40-YEAR OLD QUARTERBACK
Tom Brady led the Patriots to their ninth win of the season, the most ever by a 40-year old quarterback in the Super Bowl era. Brett Favre in 2009 turned 40 on Oct. 10 and led the Vikings to eight wins in their 12-win season after turning 40.
BRADY SETS RECORD FOR MOST TDS IN A SEASON BY A 40-YEAR OLD
Brady threw four touchdowns to push his 2017 total to 26 touchdowns, the most in a single season by a 40-year old quarterback. He moved past Brett Favre (25 in 2009 after he turned 40 in October of that year with Minnesota) and Warren Moon (25 with Seattle in 1997).
BRADY THROWS FOUR TOUCDOWN PASSES IN A GAME FOR THE 28TH TIME;
SECOND TIME IN 2017 WITH FOUR OR MORE TDS IN A GAME
Brady threw four touchdown passes in a game for the 28th time in his career and for the second time in 2017. He threw five touchdowns in the win vs. Houston on Sept. 24
Most Games with 4+ Touchdown Passes
Player 4+ TD Games
Peyton Manning 35
Drew Brees 31
Tom Brady 28
Brett Favre 23
Dan Marino 21
Aaron Rodgers 21
DION LEWIS SETS CAREER-HIGH WITH 112 YARDS RUSHING
RB Dion Lewis had his first NFL 100-yard game after finishing with 15 carries for 112 yards for a 7.5-yard average. His previous best was 95 yards rushing at Denver on Dec. 18, 2016.
RB REX BURKHEAD SCORES FIRST RUSHING TD OF THE YEAR;
HAS SECOND CAREER TWO-TD GAME
RB Rex Burkhead scored his first rushing touchdown as a member of the Patriots on a 2-yard run in the first quarter. He also caught a 1-yard touchdown in the second quarter. It is the second time in his career that he has had two touchdowns in a game. He had two rushing touchdowns vs. Baltimore on Jan. 1, 2017 while with Cincinnati.
BURKHEAD HAD A CAREER LONG 22-YARD RUN IN THE SECOND QUARTER
Burkhead's 22-yard run in the second quarter is a career long. He had two 17 yard runs in 2016 with Cincinnati.
STEPHON GILMORE INTERCEPTS MOORE IN THE END ZONE AT END OF FIRST HALF
CB Stephon Gilmore intercepted a QB matt Moore pass in the end zone with seven seconds to play to preserve the Patriots 21-10 halftime lead.
ELANDON ROBERTS RECORDS FIRST TWO SACKS OF HIS CAREER
LB Elandon Roberts had the first two sacks of his NFL career with a 3-yard sack in the third quarter and a 10-yard sack in the fourth quarter.
DB JONATHAN JONES RECORDS FIRST NFL SACK
DB Jonathan Jones recorded his first NFL sack when he dropped QB Matt Moore for a 15-yard loss in the fourth quarter. He also led the team with nine solo tackles.
COOKS ON GREAT PACE
WR Brandin Cooks has 869 yards through the first 11 games of the season and is on pace to finish with 1,264 yards. It would be a career-best for Cooks. His previous high was 1,173 yards in 2016 while with New Orleans. It would also be his third straight 1,000-yard season.
DL TREY FLOWERS REGISTERS TWO SACKS
DL Trey Flowers recorded two sacks in the game, marking his fifth regular season game with at least two sacks and his second two-sack game of the 2017 season after a two-sack game in the season-opener vs. Kansas City on Sept. 7. Overall, it marks his six career two-sack game with five two sack games in the regular season and his 2½ sack performance inn Super Bowl LI.
MOST GAMES WITH 2+ SACKS 2016-17
Name Mulit-Sack Games
Joey Bosa (SD/LAC) 5
Calais Campbell (ARI/JAX) 5
Trey Flowers (Patriots) 5
Vic Beasley Jr. (Atlanta) 4
Akiem Hick (Chicago) 4
Von Miller (Denver) 4
LINEUP NOTES
TED KARRAS MAKES SECOND STRAIGHT START AT CENTER
Ted Karras made his second straight start at center in place of David Andrews, who is out with an injury.
LAADRIAN WADDLE MAKES THIRD STRAIGHT START AT RIGHT TACKLE
T LaAdrian Waddle made his third straight start and fourth start of the season at right tackle in place of Marcus Cannon, who was out due to injury. In addition to the starts against Miami, Oakland and Denver, Waddle also started in place of Cannon vs. Houston on Sept. 24.
MALCOM BROWN RETURNS TO THE FIELD
DL Malcom Brown returned to the field after missing the last three games due to injury. He finished with two solo tackles.
NEWLY AQUIRED DL ERIC LEE MAKES HIS NFL DEBUT
Newly acquired DL Eric Lee made his Patriots and NFL debut on a third down play late in the second quarter. He finished with four solo tackles and also sacked QB Matt Moore for aa nine-yard loss in the fourth quarter.