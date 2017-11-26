Game Notes: Robert Kraft earns 21st winning season as Patriots owner

TEAM NOTES

ROBERT KRAFT HAS 21 WINING SEASONS IN 24 YEARS OF OWNERSHIP Robert Kraft has now earned 21 winning seasons in 24 years of owning the New England Patriots. PATRIOTS EARN 32ND WINNING SEASON SINCE 1970; SECOND-MOST SINCE THE MERGER * The Patriots have 32 winning seasons since the 1970 merger, second only to the Pittsburgh Steelers. MOST WINNING SEASONS SINCE THE 1970 MERGER Pittsburgh 34 New England 32 Dallas 31 Miami 30 Denver 29 Minnesota 29 San Francisco 26 ANNUAL ACHIEVEMENT – PATRIOTS EARN 17TH STRAIGHT WINNING SEASON The win over the Dolphins improved the Patriots record to 9-2. The Patriots have won more than half of their games for 17 consecutive seasons; the first team to win more than half of their games in 17 straight seasons since free agency began in 1993 and the most consecutive winning seasons since the 1970 merger. Additionally, the Patriots are the only team in the NFL to have recorded nine or more wins in each of the last 17 seasons. MOST CONSECUTIVE WINNING SEASONS (SINCE 1970 MERGER) New England (2001-17) 17 San Francisco (1983-98) 16 Dallas (1970-85) 16 Oakland (1970-80) 11 MOST CONSECUTIVE WINNING SEASONS ALL-TIME Dallas (1966-85) 20 New England (2001-17) 17 San Francisco (1983-98) 16 Oakland (1965-80) 16 Chicago (1930-44) 15 Green Bay (1934-47) 14 Cleveland (1957-69) 13 MOST SEASONS OF 9+ WINS SINCE 2001 New England 17 Indianapolis 12 Green Bay 12 Pittsburgh 12 Philadelphia 11 Seattle 11 Baltimore 10 PATRIOTS ADD TO TOP DIVISIONAL RECORD SINCE 2001 The New England Patriots own a 78-22 (.780) record in regular season AFC East games since the beginning of the 2001 season, compiling the best intra-division record of any team in the NFL. PATRIOTS FINISH NOVEMBER UNDEFATED; NOW HAVE 24 UNDEFEATED MONTHS SINCE 2000 The Patriots finished the month of November with a perfect 3-0 record. The Patriots have 24 undefeated months since 2000, the most in the NFL during that time period. Indianapolis is second with 15 undefeated months during that time. PATRIOTS UNDEFEATED MONTHS SINCE THE 2000 SEASON (NOT INCLUDING JANUARY) 2001 – December 2003 – October, November, December 2004 – September, November 2005 – December 2006 – October 2007 – September, October, November, December 2008 – December 2010 – October, December 2011 – December 2012 – November 2013 – September 2014 – October 2015 – September, October 2016 – September, December 2017 – November PATRIOTS GOOD FROM NOVEMBER UNTIL THE END OF THE SEASON VS. AFC EAST The Patriots have the highest winning percentage vs. division opponents from November until the end of the season since 2002. PATRIOTS RUN FIRST FAKE PUNT SINCE 2004 Nate Ebner took a direct snap on a fake punt play in the first quarter that resulted in a first down. It is the first fake punt attempt for the Patriots since the team ran a fake punt vs. Cincinnati on Dec. 12, 2004, in the fourth quarter, when Larry Izzo was stopped for no gain. PATRIOTS HOLD OPPONENT UNDER 20 POINTS FOR SEVENTH STRAIGHT GAME The Patriots defense held Miami to just 17 points, marking the seventh straight game that the Patriots have held their opponent under 20 points. The 2006 Patriots also had a seven game stretch of keeping their opponent under 20 points, the two longest stretches in the Bill Belichick era. In 2016, the Patriots held their opponent under 20 points in 11 games. The 2017, Patriots held Tampa Bay to 14 points, the New York Jets to 17, Atlanta to seven, the Los Angles Chargers to 13, Denver to 16 points and Oakland to eight points. The Patriots have allowed just 13.1 points in those seven games. PATRIOTS DEFENSE RECORDS A SEASON-HIGH SEVEN SACKS The Patriots defense recorded a season high seven sacks, including two sacks each by Trey Flowers and Elandon Roberts. It was the most sacks since the Patriots had eight sacks on Sept. 20, 2015, at Buffalo. PATRIOTS HAVE FIRST 100-YARD RUSHER OF THE SEASON RB Dion Lewis finished with 112 rushing yards, marking the first 100-yard rusher for the Patriots in 2017 and the first since RB LeGarrette Blount had 124 yards rushing at San Francisco on Nov. 20, 2016. Since 2000, New England is 46-1 when a Patriot eclipses 100 yards rushing. The only loss during the Bill Belichick era came at Miami on Dec. 20, 2004, when Corey Dillon rushed for 121 yards on 26 carries and the Patriots lost to the Dolphins, 29-28. Since then, New England is 33-0 with a 100-yard rusher. PATRIOTS GAIN SEASON-HIGH 196 YARDS ON THR GROUND* The Patriots rushed for a season high 196 yards, the highest output since the team had 246 yards rushing at Indianapolis on Nov. 16, 2014.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES