Game Notes: Tom Brady reaches 3,000 passing yards for 17th time

Dec 02, 2019 at 01:07 AM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

TEAM NOTES

  • Tom Brady reached 3,000 passing yards for 17th time, second-most in NFL history 
  • Brady moves past Brett Favre into second place on the all-time completion list
  • James White reaches 300 receptions in 74th game; 6th fastest by a running back 
  • White has highest total yardage of his career with 177 (98 rec. and 79 rush)
  • White has highest rushing total of his career
  • White has career long 32-yard run in the third quarter

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

BRADY REACHES 3,000 PASSING YARDS FOR 17TH TIME

Tom Brady reached the 3,000-yard mark on the season for the 17th time in his career, second-most in NFL history. Brett Favre holds the NFL record for most 3,000-yard seasons with 18. Brady entered the game needing 58 yards to reach 3,000. He now has 3,268 yards passing in 2019.

MOST 3,000-YARD SEASONS

Brett Favre.......................... 18

Tom Brady........................... 17

Drew Brees.......................... 16

Peyton Manning................. 16

Eli Manning......................... 14

Philip Rivers........................ 14

Dan Marino......................... 13

Ben Roethlisberger............. 13

BRADY MOVES PAST BRETT FAVE INTO SECOND PLACE FOR MOST COMPLETIONS

Brady moved past Brett Favre (6,300) into second place on the all-time completion list after completing 24 passes against Houston for 6,301 career completions. Drew Brees is the all-time leader with 6,763 career completions.

MOST PASS COMPLETIONS IN NFL HISTORY

(REGULAR SEASON)

Drew Brees...................................... 6,763

Brett Favre...................................... 6,300

Tom Brady...................................... 6,277

Peyton Manning............................. 6,125

Dan Marino..................................... 4,967

BRADY HAS 92nd 300-YARD GAME

Brady threw for 326 yards for his 92nd career 300-yard game and his fifth 300-yard game of the 2019 season.

Most 300-yard Games in NFL History

Drew Brees 118

Peyton Manning 93

Tom Brady 92

Philip Rivers 67

Dan Marino 63

Brett Favre 62

JULIAN EDELMAN INCHES CLOSER TO PASSING TROY BROWN FOR FOURTH ON PATS LIST

WR Julian Edelman finished with 106 yards receiving and now needs 62 yards to move past Troy Brown into fourth place all-time on the Patriots receiving yards list.

MOST Receiving yards IN PATRIOTS HISTORY

(REGULAR SEASON)

Player Receiving Yards

Stanley Morgan.......................... 10,352

Rob Gronkowski .......................... 7,861

Wes Welker.................................. 7,459

Troy Brown................................... 6,366

Julian Edelman............................. 6,305

EDELMAN HAS HIS LONGEST RECEPTION OF THE SEASON

Edelman caught a 44-yard reception from Tom Brady in the third quarter for his longest reception of the season. His previous long was a 36-yard reception vs. the New York Giants on Oct. 10.

EDELMAN GOES OVER 100 FOR THIRD TIME IN 2019

Edelman went over 100 yards receiving for the third time in 2019.

EDELMAN ON PACE FOR CAREER YEAR;

Through the first 12 games of the 2019 season, WR Julian Edelman has 82 receptions for 915 yards and is on pace for 109 receptions for 1,220 yards, which would be a career best. He posted career highs with 105 receptions in 2013 and 1,106 yards receiving in 2016.

EDELMAN MOVING UP ON THE BRADY-TD CONNECTION LIST

Edelman and Brady connected on their 35th career touchdown on a 20-yard pass in the fourth quarter to move past Brady-Wes Welker for the third-most touchdown connections.

Most Touchdown Receptions from Tom Brady

(regular season)

Player TD Receptions

Rob Gronkowski 78

Randy Moss 39

Julian Edelman 35

Wes Welker 34

Deion Branch 24

James White 20

JAMES WHITE REACHES 300 RECEPTIONS IN 74TH NFL GAME;

SIXTH FASTEST RUNNING BACK TO REACH 300 RECEPTIONS

RB James White reached 300 receptions in his 74th NFL game, and is tied for the sixth fasted running back to reach 300 receptions. He entered the game needing three receptions to reach 300. He reached 300 reception on his 12-yard touchdown pass from Brady in the third quarter.

FEWEST GAMES TO REACH 300 RECEPTIONS / RUNNING BACKS

Player Games to Reach 300 Receptions

Le'Veon Bell 60

Reggie Bush 61

Roger Craig 65

LaDainian Tomlinson 67

James Wilder 68

James White 74

Ray Rice 74

Marcus Allen 75

Tiki Barber 77

Chuck Foreman 77

Brian Westbrook 77

WHITE HAS HIGHEST OFFENSIVE YARDAGE TOTAL OF CAREER WITH 177

White had the highest offensive yardage total of his career with 177 yards (79 rushing and 98 receiving). His previous best was 119 yards vs. Philadelphia on Dec. 6, 2015 (4 rushing and 115 receiving).

WHITE HAS HIGHRST RUSHING OUTPUT

White finished with a career-high of 79 yards rushing. His previous high was 73 yards rushing at the New York Jets on Nov. 25, 2018.

WHITE HAS CAREER LONG 32-YARD RUN

White had a career long run of 32 yards in the third quarter. His previous best was 27-yard touchdown run vs. Buffalo on Dec. 24, 2018 and a 27-yard run at the New York Jets on Nov. 25, 2018.

WHITE HAS SECOND BEST RECEIVING TOTAL

White finished with 98 yards receiving on 8 catches. It is his second highest receiving total. He had a career-high 115 yards vs. Philadelphia on Dec. 6, 2015.

WHITE HAD TWO RUSHING TOUCHDOWNS

White scored on a 12-yard pass in the third quarter and an 11-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter. It is his third career game with two receiving touchdowns. He had two vs. Cincinnati on Oct. 16, 2016 and two at Chicago on Oct. 21, 2018. Overall it is his fifth two-touchdown game. He had two rushing touchdowns vs. Green Bay on Nov. 4, 2018 and two vs. Buffalo on Dec. 23, 2018.

LB KYLE VAN NOY SETS SINGLE SEASON HIGH IN SACKS

LB Kyle Van Noy registered a 6-yard sack in the first quarter and now has a single-season career high of 6 ½ sacks. His previous single-season high was the 5 ½ sacks he had in 2017.

LINEUP NOTES

NEWLY ACQUIRED K KAI FORBATH MAKES PATRIOTS DEBUT

Newly acquired K Kai Forbath made his Patriots debut. He scored his first points as a Patriots on a 23-yard field goal in the first quarter.

PHILLIP DORSETT AND MOHAMED SANU RETURN TO ACTION

WR Phillip Dorsett and Mohamed Sanu returned to action after missing one game due to injury. Sanu was in the starting lineup.

J.C. JACKSON MAKES SECOND START IN PLACEOF JASON MCCOURTY

J.C. Jackson made his second straight start in place of an injured Jason McCourty.

