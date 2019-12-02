Game Notes: Tom Brady reaches 3,000 passing yards for 17th time

MOST 3,000-YARD SEASONS

Brett Favre.......................... 18

Tom Brady........................... 17

Drew Brees.......................... 16

Peyton Manning................. 16

Eli Manning......................... 14

Philip Rivers........................ 14

Dan Marino......................... 13

Ben Roethlisberger............. 13

BRADY MOVES PAST BRETT FAVE INTO SECOND PLACE FOR MOST COMPLETIONS

Brady moved past Brett Favre (6,300) into second place on the all-time completion list after completing 24 passes against Houston for 6,301 career completions. Drew Brees is the all-time leader with 6,763 career completions.

MOST PASS COMPLETIONS IN NFL HISTORY

(REGULAR SEASON)

Drew Brees...................................... 6,763

Brett Favre...................................... 6,300

Tom Brady...................................... 6,277

Peyton Manning............................. 6,125

Dan Marino..................................... 4,967

BRADY HAS 92nd 300-YARD GAME

Brady threw for 326 yards for his 92nd career 300-yard game and his fifth 300-yard game of the 2019 season.

Most 300-yard Games in NFL History

Drew Brees 118

Peyton Manning 93

Tom Brady 92

Philip Rivers 67

Dan Marino 63

Brett Favre 62

JULIAN EDELMAN INCHES CLOSER TO PASSING TROY BROWN FOR FOURTH ON PATS LIST

WR Julian Edelman finished with 106 yards receiving and now needs 62 yards to move past Troy Brown into fourth place all-time on the Patriots receiving yards list.

MOST Receiving yards IN PATRIOTS HISTORY

(REGULAR SEASON)

Player Receiving Yards

Stanley Morgan.......................... 10,352

Rob Gronkowski .......................... 7,861

Wes Welker.................................. 7,459

Troy Brown................................... 6,366

Julian Edelman............................. 6,305

EDELMAN HAS HIS LONGEST RECEPTION OF THE SEASON

Edelman caught a 44-yard reception from Tom Brady in the third quarter for his longest reception of the season. His previous long was a 36-yard reception vs. the New York Giants on Oct. 10.

EDELMAN GOES OVER 100 FOR THIRD TIME IN 2019

Edelman went over 100 yards receiving for the third time in 2019.

EDELMAN ON PACE FOR CAREER YEAR;

Through the first 12 games of the 2019 season, WR Julian Edelman has 82 receptions for 915 yards and is on pace for 109 receptions for 1,220 yards, which would be a career best. He posted career highs with 105 receptions in 2013 and 1,106 yards receiving in 2016.

EDELMAN MOVING UP ON THE BRADY-TD CONNECTION LIST

Edelman and Brady connected on their 35th career touchdown on a 20-yard pass in the fourth quarter to move past Brady-Wes Welker for the third-most touchdown connections.

Most Touchdown Receptions from Tom Brady

(regular season)

Player TD Receptions

Rob Gronkowski 78

Randy Moss 39

Julian Edelman 35

Wes Welker 34

Deion Branch 24

James White 20

JAMES WHITE REACHES 300 RECEPTIONS IN 74TH NFL GAME;

SIXTH FASTEST RUNNING BACK TO REACH 300 RECEPTIONS