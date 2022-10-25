Game Observations: Nine Takeaways From the Patriots Disappointing Loss to the Bears

Zappe entered the game and made two aggressive-minded decisions to complete passes downfield, including a well-placed jump ball to DeVante Parker down the left sideline. With the defense in man coverage with a single-high safety, the rookie gave Parker a chance to elevate above the defender and make a terrific contested catch.

However, as the game got away from the Patriots, the training wheels needed to come off for Zappe to lead a comeback. When you fall behind, play-action becomes a non-factor since defenses are willing to concede the run. Once it became a traditional drop-back passing game, we saw four tipped passes at the line, two interceptions, and a few tighter-window opportunities downfield that Zappe didn't have the velocity to fit the ball into open receivers by NFL standards.

To make a case for the first-year QB as the long-term starter, Zappe didn't make the same head-scratching decisions as Jones and had the right idea on most throws. But when the coaching staff can't hide his warts with play-calling, you see his limitations emerge.

5. Bears QB Justin Fields's Scrambling Ability Disrupts Patriots Pass Defense

Another takeaway from speaking to players after the game was that Fields's scrambling ability caused breakdowns in New England's pass-rush plan and made the pass-rush timid.

"A guy like that just destroyed the whole third-down defense. Some guys had a good rush but are almost scared to rush now because this guy is going to break down and run the ball to get a first down," Godchaux said.

Patriots top pass-rusher Matthew Judon also described the Pats pass rush as "timid" because of Fields's athleticism's effect on the game.

As we see too often in matchups against mobile quarterbacks, the Patriots played most of the game in zone coverage to keep all 11 defenders' eyes on the quarterback in case Fields took off running. However, with the four-man pass rush afraid to pin their ears back, it leads to too many instances where Fields and other running QBs have all day to throw.

Even limited downfield passers such as Fields can complete passes from clean pockets, and that's what the Bears quarterback did in his best game of the 2022 season.

6. Patriots Offensive Line, Run Game Struggles in Monday Night's Loss

We'll get a better look at the issues up front in After Further Review. But, stating the obvious, the offensive line didn't do its part in opening up rushing lanes for the Pats RB duo, while left tackle Trent Brown's four penalties were backbreakers. Speaking after the game, right guard Mike Onwenu said the Pats are seeing more loaded boxes, and teams are game-planning to stop the run more frequently as of late. Although that's opened up play-action passes, New England's rushing attack is too important to their overall team success to generate a 33% success rate (33rd percentile). Whether it's passing teams out of stacked boxes or finding ways to run the ball while teams are attacking the line of scrimmage, the Patriots need to find answers. Shifting to Marcus Cannon as the starting right tackle over an injured Isaiah Wynn was the least of the worries, which might be a silver lining moving forward.

7. What is Wrong With Patriots P Jake Baily as Struggles Continues

After signing a three-year extension in training camp, the Pats need the All-Pro version of their punter back. Although we aren't punting experts here, punter Jake Bailey's issues are going on for two years now. The weather conditions played a factor with both teams on punts and kickoffs. But Bailey's net average of 40 yards and line drive punts make it difficult for the Patriots punt coverage unit to flip field position.

8. Patriots LB Anfernee Jennings a Bright Spot in Disappointing Loss

If you're looking for positives, the third-year linebacker made a noticeable impact in the pass rush and set a firm edge against the run. Jennings started to come on in training camp and has been solid for New England's defense this season. In his season debut, veteran LB Jamie Collins had a role in the Pats base defense as an edge rusher, which didn't have Pro Bowler Matthew Judon in the base package. Although the Pats might like the edge discipline from Collins and Jennings, they don't have the luxury of making Judon a more situational player. They need their best playmakers on the field, and he's arguably their best overall player.

9. Patriots Lose S Kyle Dugger (ankle) & C David Andrews (head) to Injuries