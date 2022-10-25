Game Notes: Patriots defense registers four sacks for third time in 2022 and for second straight week

JUDON HAS SECOND TWO-SACK GAME OF 2022;

HAS NOW HAD TWO SACKS IN THE TWO GAMES THAT HE AS PLAYED AGAINST CHICAGO

LB Matthew Judon had his 10th career game with at least two sacks and second two-sack game of the 2022 season after 2 ½ sacks in the second quarter. He also had a two-sack game vs. Detroit on Oct. 9. It is the third time in his career that he has had two two-sack games in a season. He also accomplished the feat in 2017 with Baltimore and in 2021 with New England. He has had two sacks in the two games that he has played against Chicago. He had two sacks on Oct. 15, 2017 when he played for Baltimore.

JUDON'S TWO-SACK GAMES

3 Oakland 11/25/2018

2 ½ Chicago 10/24/2022

2 ½ New Orleans 09/26/2021

2 at N.Y. Jets 10/23/2016

2 Chicago 10/15/2017

2 at Green Bay 11/19/2017

2 Houston 11/17/2019

2 at Washington 10/04/2020

2 at Houston 10/10/2021

2 Detroit 10/9/2022

RHAMONDRE STEVENSON SETS CAREER HIGHS IN RECEPTIONS AND RECEIVNG YARDS

RB Rhamondre Stevenson finished with a career-best 8 receptions for 59 yards. His previous best was 4 receptions three times in 2022 and once in 2021. His previous high in receiving yards was 44 yards at Carolina on Nov. 7, 2021.

SLATER MOVES INTO SECOND PLACE FOR SECOND-MOST GAMES PLAYED IN TEAM HISTORY

Matthew Slater played in his in 213th career regular season game with New England to move out of a tie with Bruce Armstrong for the second-most games played all-time with the Patriots, behind the 285 games played in a New England uniform by Tom Brady.

Most Games Played in Patriots History

Player Games Played

Tom Brady 285

Matthew Slater 213

Bruce Armstrong 212

Julius Adams 206

JUDON INCREASES 2022 TOTAL TO 8 ½ SACKS

Judon split a 9-yard sack with Mack Wilson in the second quarter and then had a 0-yard sack and an 8-yard sack in the second quarter to increase his season total to 8 ½ sacks. He is inching closer to his second straight double-digit sack total. He led the team with a career-high 12.5 sacks in 2021 and can become the fourth Patriots player with back-to-back 10-plus sack totals, joining Garin Veris (10 in 1985 and 11 in 1986), Andre Tippett (18 1/2 in 1984 and 16 1/2 in 1985) and Tony McGee (12 in 1977, 11 1/2 in 1978 and 10 1/2 in 1979). Judon can join Tippett (3), McGee (3), Veris (2) and Jones (2) as the only Patriots to register more than one double-digit sack total.

MEYERS HAS LONGEST TOUCHDOWN RECEPTION OF HIS CAREER

WR Jakobi Meyers caught a 30-yard touchdown pass from QB Bailey Zappe in the second quarter, the longest touchdown reception of his career. His previous best was the 24-yard touchdown pass from Zappe vs. Detroit on Oct. 9.

MYLES BRYANT HAS FIRST PICK OF 2022

DB Myles Bryant had his first interception of the season when he picked off a pass that was tipped by LB Matthew Judon in the second quarter. It was Bryant's third career interception after recording one in 2021 and one in 2022.

LB JA'WHAUN BENTLEY HAS SEVENTH 10-TACKLE GAME OF HIS CAREER

LB Ja'Whaun Bentley led the team with 10 total tackles. It is his seventh career 10-tackle game and second of the 2022 season. He had 10 total tackles at Green Bay on Oct. 2

JAMIE COLLINS SR. PLAYS IN FIRST GAME IN 2022

LB Jamie Collins Sr. was elevated to the active roster from the practice squad and played in his first game in 2022. Collins is one of 27 players to have had at least two stints with New England since 2000 (on the active roster with the Patriots for at least one game in each stint; on the active roster with another team for at least one game in between). Collins has had three stints with the team (2013-16, 2019, 2021-22).

