Game Observations: Nine Takeaways From the Patriots Disappointing Loss to the Bears

5 Keys from Patriots loss to Bears on Monday Night Football

Game Notes: Patriots defense registers four sacks for third time in 2022 and for second straight week

Bears vs. Patriots Highlights | NFL Week 7

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 10/24

Justin Fields' tipped pass ends up in Myles Bryant's clutches for Patriots INT

Can't-Miss Play: Bailey Zappe, Jakobi Meyers electrify Pats' faithful with 30-yard TD connection

Justin Fields has nowhere to throw, run or hide as Judon closes in for Pats sack

Mac Jones easily pinpoints Hunter Henry for 12-yard gain to close first quarter

Jack Jones diagnoses Bears' toss call perfectly for TFL

How to Watch/Listen: Bears at Patriots

Game Preview: Bears at Patriots

Expert Predictions: Week 7 picks for Patriots vs. Bears

Week 7: Patriots - Bears Injury Report

Analysis: Patriots QB Mac Jones (Ankle) Officially Questionable for Monday Night's Game vs. Bears

Onwenu settling in at guard for Patriots

10 to Watch: Patriots face Bears on Monday Night Football

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 7 vs Bears

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Browns Recap, Bears Preview, Jalen Mills 1-on-1

Belestrator: Chicago Bears Offense

Game Notes: Patriots defense registers four sacks for third time in 2022 and for second straight week

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.

Oct 25, 2022 at 01:05 AM
New England Patriots

Staff

Photo By David Silverman

TEAM NOTES

  • Patriots defense registers four sacks for third time in 2022 and for second straight week.
  • Matthew Slater plays in 213th regular season game, second-most in team history.
  • Matthew Judon has second two-sack game of 2022 after recording 2 ½ in the second quarter.

PATRIOTS HAVE THIRD 4-SACK GAME OF THE 2022 SEASON

The Patriots registered four sacks against Chicago. It was the second straight week and the third time in 2022 that the Patriots had four sacks in game. The Patriots also had four sacks vs. Baltimore (9/25) and at Cleveland (10/16).

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

JUDON HAS SECOND TWO-SACK GAME OF 2022;

HAS NOW HAD TWO SACKS IN THE TWO GAMES THAT HE AS PLAYED AGAINST CHICAGO

LB Matthew Judon had his 10th career game with at least two sacks and second two-sack game of the 2022 season after 2 ½ sacks in the second quarter. He also had a two-sack game vs. Detroit on Oct. 9. It is the third time in his career that he has had two two-sack games in a season. He also accomplished the feat in 2017 with Baltimore and in 2021 with New England. He has had two sacks in the two games that he has played against Chicago. He had two sacks on Oct. 15, 2017 when he played for Baltimore.

JUDON'S TWO-SACK GAMES

3           Oakland             11/25/2018

2 ½       Chicago              10/24/2022

2 ½       New Orleans    09/26/2021

2           at N.Y. Jets        10/23/2016

2           Chicago              10/15/2017

2           at Green Bay     11/19/2017

2           Houston            11/17/2019

2           at Washington 10/04/2020

2           at Houston        10/10/2021

2           Detroit              10/9/2022

RHAMONDRE STEVENSON SETS CAREER HIGHS IN RECEPTIONS AND RECEIVNG YARDS

RB Rhamondre Stevenson finished with a career-best 8 receptions for 59 yards. His previous best was 4 receptions three times in 2022 and once in 2021. His previous high in receiving yards was 44 yards at Carolina on Nov. 7, 2021.

SLATER MOVES INTO SECOND PLACE FOR SECOND-MOST GAMES PLAYED IN TEAM HISTORY

Matthew Slater played in his in 213th career regular season game with New England to move out of a tie with Bruce Armstrong for the second-most games played all-time with the Patriots, behind the 285 games played in a New England uniform by Tom Brady.

Most Games Played in Patriots History

Player                                Games Played

Tom Brady                        285

Matthew Slater               213

Bruce Armstrong             212

Julius Adams                     206

JUDON INCREASES 2022 TOTAL TO 8 ½ SACKS

Judon split a 9-yard sack with Mack Wilson in the second quarter and then had a 0-yard sack and an 8-yard sack in the second quarter to increase his season total to 8 ½ sacks. He is inching closer to his second straight double-digit sack total. He led the team with a career-high 12.5 sacks in 2021 and can become the fourth Patriots player with back-to-back 10-plus sack totals, joining Garin Veris (10 in 1985 and 11 in 1986), Andre Tippett (18 1/2 in 1984 and 16 1/2 in 1985) and Tony McGee (12 in 1977, 11 1/2 in 1978 and 10 1/2 in 1979). Judon can join Tippett (3), McGee (3), Veris (2) and Jones (2) as the only Patriots to register more than one double-digit sack total.

MEYERS HAS LONGEST TOUCHDOWN RECEPTION OF HIS CAREER

WR Jakobi Meyers caught a 30-yard touchdown pass from QB Bailey Zappe in the second quarter, the longest touchdown reception of his career. His previous best was the 24-yard touchdown pass from Zappe vs. Detroit on Oct. 9.

MYLES BRYANT HAS FIRST PICK OF 2022

DB Myles Bryant had his first interception of the season when he picked off a pass that was tipped by LB Matthew Judon in the second quarter. It was Bryant's third career interception after recording one in 2021 and one in 2022.

LB JA'WHAUN BENTLEY HAS SEVENTH 10-TACKLE GAME OF HIS CAREER

LB Ja'Whaun Bentley led the team with 10 total tackles. It is his seventh career 10-tackle game and second of the 2022 season. He had 10 total tackles at Green Bay on Oct. 2

JAMIE COLLINS SR. PLAYS IN FIRST GAME IN 2022

LB Jamie Collins Sr. was elevated to the active roster from the practice squad and played in his first game in 2022. Collins is one of 27 players to have had at least two stints with New England since 2000 (on the active roster with the Patriots for at least one game in each stint; on the active roster with another team for at least one game in between). Collins has had three stints with the team (2013-16, 2019, 2021-22).

ANFERNEE JENNINGS HAS SECOND STRAIGHT GAME WITH A SACK

After registering his first career sack at Cleveland (10/16), Jennings followed with a second sack when he forced a fumble on a 13-yard sack in the second quarter.

LINEUP NOTES

  • QB Mac Jones returned to action and was in the starting lineup after missing three games due to injury.
  • WR Tyquan Thornton made his first NFL start.
  • Carl Davis Jr. started in place of Christian Barmore, who was out with an injury.
  • OL Marcus Cannon made his first start of the season at right tackle. He made two other starts in a two- and three-tight end package.
  • LB Jamie Collins Sr. was elevated to the active roster and was in the starting lineup.
  • OL Bill Murray was elevated to the active roster and dressed but did not play.
  • DL Lawrence Guy returned to play after missing three games due to injury and was in the starting lineup.
  • WR Nelson Agholor, RB Damien Harris and DB Jonathan Jones returned to action after missing the game at Cleveland.
  • WR Raleigh Webb made his debut in a New England uniform after being signed to the 53-man roster from the Baltimore practice squad.
  • OL James Ferentz saw his first action at center on the last series after David Andrews left with an injury.

news

Game Notes: Stevenson scores two touchdowns for second straight year against Cleveland

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.

news

Game Notes: Patriots register 31st shutout, 14th in the Belichick era

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.

news

Game Notes: Parker has first 100-yard game as a Patriot

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.

news

Game Notes: Nelson Agholor has first 100-yard day as a member of the Patriots

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.

news

Game Notes: Belichick enters 23rd season as Patriots head coach

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.

news

Game Notes: Patriots play their first game in Las Vegas

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.

news

Game Notes: Patriots defense forces four turnovers

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.

news

Game Notes: Eight of ten 2022 draft selections made their NFL debuts

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.

news

Game Notes: Patriots and Bills meet for third time in 41 days

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.

news

Game Notes: Brandon Bolden has second two-touchdown day of his career

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.

news

Game Notes: Patriots clinch playoff berth

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.

Latest News

Game Observations: Nine Takeaways From the Patriots Disappointing Loss to the Bears

5 Keys from Patriots loss to Bears on Monday Night Football

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 10/24

Game Notes: Patriots defense registers four sacks for third time in 2022 and for second straight week

Gamebook: Patriots vs Bears Week 7

Chicago Bears Postgame Quotes 10/24

MORE LATEST NEWS
Trending Video

Press Pass: Pats struggle against Chicago

Patriots players Devin McCourty, Bailey Zappe, Matthew Judon and more addresses the media on Monday, October 24, 2022.

Mac Jones 10/24: "I need to be able to play better"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his postgame press conference following their game against the Chicago Bears at Gillette Stadium on Monday, October 24, 2022.

Matthew Judon 10/24: "We had no answers for him [Justin Fields]"

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon addresses the media during his postgame press conference following their game against the Chicago Bears at Gillette Stadium on Monday, October 24, 2022.

Bill Belichick 10/24: "We were outcoached and outplayed"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his postgame press conference following their game against the Chicago Bears at Gillette Stadium on Monday, October 24, 2022.

Devin McCourty 10/24: "It was a poor showing across the board"

Patriots safety Devin McCourty addresses the media during his postgame press conference following their game against the Chicago Bears at Gillette Stadium on Monday, October 24, 2022.

Bailey Zappe 10/24: "This game did not go our way"

Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe addresses the media during his postgame press conference following their game against the Chicago Bears at Gillette Stadium on Monday, October 24, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
In Case You Missed It

Photos: Patriots In Red Throwback Jerseys

View photos of the Patriots wearing red throwback jerseys, which they'll be wearing for their upcoming game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

