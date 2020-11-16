Game Observations: Patriots get big win over Ravens

- After winning the opening toss and deferring to the second half, the Patriots defense had a good first showing against the Ravens, going to three down lineman with Carl Davis at the nose and Lawrence Guy and Byron Cowart on the ends. The rest of the second level was mostly off the ball, with Kyle Dugger and Adrian Phillips playing off the edges, giving the Pats the kind of speed they lacked last year against Baltimore. Aside from a late throw-and-catch to Mark Ingram that picked up 17 yards on their very first play, the Pats held the Ravens in check, forcing the punt with good third down coverage up the sideline by Jason McCourty. Getting a stop on the first possession was important.

- The Patriots offense opened the game with a heavy dose of Damien Harris, they handed it off to him on the first five-straight plays. Harris, who was on the injury report with two injuries all week, showed the same hard running style we've come to expect and it was effective, leading them past midfield. Newton would convert a 4th-and-1 with a QB sneak to keep the drive going as the offense showed better pace than they've had for much of the year. But the drive would stall out though, with Newton taking a sack on third-and-long as the passing game sputtered. It was an 11-play, 29-yard drive with Harris' two seven-yard runs being the longest plays of the drive.

- The Ravens offense would find their stride on their second offensive possession, sparked in part by targeting the middle seam, with two plays picking up 13 and 21 yards to get them inside the Patriots red zone. Jackson would also have passing plays of 19 and 21 yards as Baltimore picked up some chunk yardage through the air as well. New England would almost get a third-down stop close to their end zone, with Terez Hall just missing a tackle in the backfield on Gus Edwards that allowed him to squirt through for the first down as the first quarter came to an end. The Patriots defense came out playing pretty well, holding the Ravens scoreless in the first frame, a big key to keeping the game manageable.

- Baltimore would get on the board on the first play of the second quarter, with Willie Snead taking a shovel pass from Jackson around the right end for the score. It was a 13-play, 94-yard drive that ate up 8:04 of clock, while facing just two short-yardage third downs.

- New England would quickly respond, with Newton using play action on first down to find Jakobi Meyers for 19 yards, with an extra 15 yards tacked on for a penalty on Baltimore for lowering the helmet to initiate contact. Rex Burkhead would continue his third-down hot streak with a four-yard carry that picked up a new set of downs, before Newton would find Ryan Izzo for a 20-yard completion and the Burkhead would finish it off with a touchdown catch to tie the game. It was one of the Patriots best drives of the season, with two big passing plays and Newton's first passing touchdown since Week 2. After going down 7-0, the team showed some nice bounce back and fight.

- Baltimore would reel off another long drive after New England tied things up, this one going 11 plays, with a 31 catch-and-run up the sideline by Gus Edwards being the highlight play, and then they picked up another 15 yards by yet another lowering the helmet to initiate contact penalty on the ensuing play, this one on the Pats. But New England would hold in the red zone, getting off the field on third-and-six. New England did a pretty good job against the run, but the short third downs were all converted by the Ravens. The Pats got stops on 3rd-and-11 and 3rd-and-6 but gave up three conversions of three yards-or-less. It was the shorter dump-off passes that hurt the Pats in the first half, as they held up well against the run and defended the deep passes pretty well.

- The back-and-forth first half would continue as the Patriots once again looked to Damien Harris to spark things with his hard running and yards-after-contact. He had runs of 12 and 13 yards on the drive, while Jakobi Meyers came through with an important third-down conversion catch that just picked up enough yardage. The offensive line was really leading the way, opening up good holes for Harris, who still picked up yards even when there wasn't a gaping hole. When there was, he was getting double-digit yards. He had 63 yards on 12 carries in the first half, the Pats as a team had 85.

- Meyers would then finish the drive in dramatic fashion, taking a pass behind the line of scrimmage from Newton then throwing it to Burkhead in the end zone with a perfect 24-yard touchdown score. It was a beautifully thrown ball by the former QB and the kind of unexpected play we've come to expect the Patriots to bust out against Baltimore. Despite Nick Folk's missed extra point, it was New England's second excellent offensive drive of the half and one that gave them a 13-10 lead.