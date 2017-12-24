Game Preview: Bills at Patriots

SEEKING 8TH STRAIGHT 12-WIN SEASON

The Patriots have won at least 12 games 11 times in team history, including seven straight from 2010-16. San Francisco owns the NFL record with thirteen 12-win seasons since the NFL merger. The Patriots are tied with Indianapolis for the most consecutive 12-win seasons with seven straight.

CONSECUTIVE 12-WIN SEASONS SINCE 1970 MERGER

New England Patriots 7 (2010-16)

Indianapolis Colts 7 (2003-09)

Dallas Cowboys 4 (1992-95)

12-WIN SEASONS SINCE 1970 MERGER

1. San Francisco 13

2. Dallas 12

3t. New England 11

3t. Denver 11

5. Pittsburgh 9

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TELEVISION:This week's game will be broadcast by CBS and can be seen locally on *WBZ-TV Channel 4 *in Boston. Jim Nantz will handle play-by-play duties with Tony Romo as the color analyst. Tracy Wolfson will work the sidelines. The game will be produced by Jim Rikhoffand directed by Mike Arnold.

NATIONAL RADIO:This week's game will be broadcast to a national audience by ESPN Radio. Adam Amin and Bill Polian will call the game. Sal Paolantonio will work the sidelines.

RADIO:98.5 FM, The Sports Hub, is the flagship station for the Patriots Radio Network. A complete listing of the network's 40 stations can be found here. Play-by-play broadcaster Bob Socci will call the action along with former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak, who will provide color analysis. The games are produced by Marc Cappello.

SERIES HISTORY

The Patriots and Bills will meet for the 116th time and for the second time in 2017. The Patriots traveled to Buffalo on Dec. 3 and left with a 23-3 victory at new Era Field.

The Bills beat New England at Gillette Stadium last year on Oct. 2 with a 16-0 win. The Patriots will be looking for their 25th series sweep with a victory.

New England holds a 71-43-1 edge in the series. The Patriots have won 30 of the last 35 games between the clubs, dating back to the 2000 season.

The series between the AFC East rivals began in 1960. The Patriots' 71 wins over the Bills are their highest victory total over any opponent, ten more than they own over the New York Jets (62).

After seven straight series sweeps and 15 straight Patriots wins from 2003-10, Buffalo ended the streak with a 34-31 victory at Ralph Wilson Stadium in the first meeting between the teams in 2011 on Sept. 25. The 15-game win streak is tied for the fourth longest winning streak over a single opponent in NFL history. The Patriots avenged that loss in the 2011 regular season finale on Jan. 1, 2012 by overcoming a 21-0 first quarter deficit and scoring 49 unanswered points en route to a 49-21 victory.

The teams have had many memorable matchups over the years, including a five-game span from 1999 to 2001 where four of the five contests were decided in overtime.