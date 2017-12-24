Game Preview: Bills at Patriots

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (11-3) at BUFFALO BILLS (8-6)
Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. ET. Gillette Stadium (65,878)
The New England Patriots claimed the AFC East Division title for the ninth consecutive season and for the 17th time under Robert Kraft's leadership following a 27-24 victory over Pittsburgh last week. The Patriots have now made the playoffs for nine straight seasons (2009-17), tied with Dallas (1975-83) and Indianapolis (2002-10) for the most in NFL history.
After three straight road games, the Patriots return to Gillette Stadium for the final two games of the season. This week, the Patriots will face the Buffalo Bills in a rematch from Week 13. The Patriots took the first meeting, 23-3, in Buffalo on December 3.
SEEKING 8TH STRAIGHT 12-WIN SEASON
The Patriots have won at least 12 games 11 times in team history, including seven straight from 2010-16. San Francisco owns the NFL record with thirteen 12-win seasons since the NFL merger. The Patriots are tied with Indianapolis for the most consecutive 12-win seasons with seven straight.
CONSECUTIVE 12-WIN SEASONS SINCE 1970 MERGER
New England Patriots 7 (2010-16)
Indianapolis Colts 7 (2003-09)
Dallas Cowboys 4 (1992-95)
12-WIN SEASONS SINCE 1970 MERGER
1. San Francisco 13
2. Dallas 12
3t. New England 11
3t. Denver 11
5. Pittsburgh 9
BROADCAST INFORMATION
TELEVISION:This week's game will be broadcast by CBS and can be seen locally on *WBZ-TV Channel 4 *in Boston. Jim Nantz will handle play-by-play duties with Tony Romo as the color analyst. Tracy Wolfson will work the sidelines. The game will be produced by Jim Rikhoffand directed by Mike Arnold.
NATIONAL RADIO:This week's game will be broadcast to a national audience by ESPN Radio. Adam Amin and Bill Polian will call the game. Sal Paolantonio will work the sidelines.
RADIO:98.5 FM, The Sports Hub, is the flagship station for the Patriots Radio Network. A complete listing of the network's 40 stations can be found here. Play-by-play broadcaster Bob Socci will call the action along with former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak, who will provide color analysis. The games are produced by Marc Cappello.
SERIES HISTORY
The Patriots and Bills will meet for the 116th time and for the second time in 2017. The Patriots traveled to Buffalo on Dec. 3 and left with a 23-3 victory at new Era Field.
The Bills beat New England at Gillette Stadium last year on Oct. 2 with a 16-0 win. The Patriots will be looking for their 25th series sweep with a victory.
New England holds a 71-43-1 edge in the series. The Patriots have won 30 of the last 35 games between the clubs, dating back to the 2000 season.
The series between the AFC East rivals began in 1960. The Patriots' 71 wins over the Bills are their highest victory total over any opponent, ten more than they own over the New York Jets (62).
After seven straight series sweeps and 15 straight Patriots wins from 2003-10, Buffalo ended the streak with a 34-31 victory at Ralph Wilson Stadium in the first meeting between the teams in 2011 on Sept. 25. The 15-game win streak is tied for the fourth longest winning streak over a single opponent in NFL history. The Patriots avenged that loss in the 2011 regular season finale on Jan. 1, 2012 by overcoming a 21-0 first quarter deficit and scoring 49 unanswered points en route to a 49-21 victory.
The teams have had many memorable matchups over the years, including a five-game span from 1999 to 2001 where four of the five contests were decided in overtime.
The Patriots first-ever playoff game was a 26-8 win over the Bills at Buffalo on Dec. 28, 1963.
SERIES BREAKDOWN
Home Record, 36-21
- Record in Foxborough, 30-16
- Foxboro Stadium, 17-14
- Gillette Stadium, 13-2
- Record in Boston, 6-5
Away Record, 35-22-1
- War Memorial Stadium, 7-6-1
- Ralph Wilson/Rich Stadium/New Era, 28-16
Largest Margin of Victory: 46 points (2007)
Largest Margin of Defeat: 35 points (1970)
Longest Win Streak: 15 games (2003-2010)
Bill Belichick vs. Buffalo Bills: 30-7 (30-5 with N.E)
Sean McDermott vs. NE: 0-1
TALE OF THE TAPE
|**2017 REGULAR SEASON**
|**NEW ENGLAND**
|**BUFFALO**
|Record
|11-3
|8-6
|Divisional Standings
|1st
|2nd
|Total Yards Gained
|5,566
|4,204
|Total Offense (Rank)
|397.6 (2)
|300.3 (29)
|Rush Offense
|110.6 (16)
|129.1 (6)
|Pass Offense
|286.9 (1)
|171.2 (32)
|Points Per Game
|28.2 (4)
|18.9 (23)
|Touchdowns Scored
|42
|28
|Third Down Conversion Pct.
|41.5
|41.5
|Team Passer Rating
|104.2
|81.0
|Total Yards Allowed
|5,283
|4,915
|Total Defense (Rank)
|377.4 (29)
|351.1 (23)
|Rush Defense
|122.3 (26)
|122.0 (25)
|Pass Defense
|255.1 (29)
|229.1 (17)
|Points Allowed/Game
|19.6 (6)
|21.9 (16)
|Touchdowns Allowed
|32
|32
|Third Down Defense (Pct.)
|41.3
|37.9
|Field Goals Made/Attempted
|33/36
|23/26
|Possession Avg.
|30:14
|27:52
|Sacks Allowed/Yards Lost
|31/183
|37/204
|Sacks Made/Yards
|32/235
|24/142
|Passing TD/Int. (Off.)
|28/7
|15/10
|Passing TD/Int. (Def.)
|24/12
|11/16
|Penalties Against/Yards
|89/776
|88/774
|Punts/Avg.
|49/43.5
|72/44.4
|Takeaway/Giveaway Ratio
|+7 (5t)
|+7 (5t)
QUICK HITS
- The Patriots have recorded 71 wins over the Bills, the most by the Patriots against any one opponent. The Jets are second with 62 wins.
- The Buffalo Bills snapped a streak of 13 straight home wins by the Patriots, including 12 straight wins by the Patriots at Gillette Stadium with their 17-9 win in the 2014 season-finale on Dec. 28, 2014.
- Bill Belichick has a 81-29 (.736) all-time regular season record against the AFC East as head coach of the Patriots.
WE'RE GOING STREAKING
The Patriots won 15 straight games against the Buffalo Bills from 2003 through 2010, tied for the fourth-longest winning streak over a single opponent in NFL history.
Longest Winning Streaks
20 Dolphins over Bills
17 49ers over Rams
16 Redskins over Lions
15 Patriots over Bills
15 Packers over Cardinals
BRADY AND THE BILLS
Tom Brady owns a 27-3 record against the Buffalo Bills. Brady's 27 wins against Buffalo are the most wins by a quarterback against a single opponent.
MOST WINS BY A STARTING QUARTERBACK AGAINST AN OPPONENT
Player | Wins
Tom Brady, 27 wins against Buffalo
Brett Favre, 26 wins against Detroit
Tom Brady, 24 wins against the Jets
Brett Favre, 23 wins against Chicago
Dan Marino, 22 wins against Indianapolis