Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Thu Jan 12 - 04:00 PM | Tue Jan 17 - 11:55 AM

Analysis: Patriots to Extend Jerod Mayo, Begin Interviewing for an Offensive Coordinator Next Week

Patriots to extend Jerod Mayo; Will begin interviewing for an offensive coordinator

Patriots Sign Former CFL DB Rodney Randle to a Future Contract

5 Takeaways from James Develin's appearance on the "Pats from the Past" podcast

Season Review: Evaluating Mac Jones's Second Season and How the Patriots Move Forward at Quarterback

Patriots sign 11 players to future contracts

Patriots set 2023 opponents

Patriots Mailbag: What changes are in store for Patriots 2023 offseason?

NFL Notes: With Pats season over, are changes on the way?

After Further Review: Grading the Patriots in Their Final Exam Against the Bills in Week 18

Bill Belichick 1/9: "In the end I have to do a better job, and we have to get better results"

Patriots chart 2023 offseason course

Patriots set 2023 first-round draft slot

Press Pass: Patriots fall short in Buffalo

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Season-Ending Loss to the Bills on Sunday

7 Keys from Patriots season-ending loss to Buffalo

Game Notes: Devin McCourty has two takeaways with an interception and a fumble recovery

Patriots vs. Bills Highlights | NFL Week 18

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Bills Week 18

Photos: Patriots at Bills Week 18

Game Preview: Bills at Patriots

After three straight road games, the Patriots return to Gillette Stadium to face the Buffalo Bills.

Dec 23, 2017 at 10:22 PM
New England Patriots

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (11-3) at BUFFALO BILLS (8-6)
Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. ET. Gillette Stadium (65,878)

PATRIOTS: Download Release | Roster | Depth Chart | Watch Games
BILLS: Opponent Release| Roster | Depth Chart

The New England Patriots claimed the AFC East Division title for the ninth consecutive season and for the 17th time under Robert Kraft's leadership following a 27-24 victory over Pittsburgh last week. The Patriots have now made the playoffs for nine straight seasons (2009-17), tied with Dallas (1975-83) and Indianapolis (2002-10) for the most in NFL history.

After three straight road games, the Patriots return to Gillette Stadium for the final two games of the season. This week, the Patriots will face the Buffalo Bills in a rematch from Week 13. The Patriots took the first meeting, 23-3, in Buffalo on December 3.

SEEKING 8TH STRAIGHT 12-WIN SEASON

The Patriots have won at least 12 games 11 times in team history, including seven straight from 2010-16. San Francisco owns the NFL record with thirteen 12-win seasons since the NFL merger. The Patriots are tied with Indianapolis for the most consecutive 12-win seasons with seven straight.

CONSECUTIVE 12-WIN SEASONS SINCE 1970 MERGER
New England Patriots 7 (2010-16)
Indianapolis Colts 7 (2003-09)
Dallas Cowboys 4 (1992-95)

12-WIN SEASONS SINCE 1970 MERGER
1. San Francisco 13
2. Dallas 12
3t. New England 11
3t. Denver 11
5. Pittsburgh 9

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TELEVISION:This week's game will be broadcast by CBS and can be seen locally on *WBZ-TV Channel 4 *in Boston. Jim Nantz will handle play-by-play duties with Tony Romo as the color analyst. Tracy Wolfson will work the sidelines. The game will be produced by Jim Rikhoffand directed by Mike Arnold.

NATIONAL RADIO:This week's game will be broadcast to a national audience by ESPN Radio. Adam Amin and Bill Polian will call the game. Sal Paolantonio will work the sidelines.

RADIO:98.5 FM, The Sports Hub, is the flagship station for the Patriots Radio Network. A complete listing of the network's 40 stations can be found here. Play-by-play broadcaster Bob Socci will call the action along with former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak, who will provide color analysis. The games are produced by Marc Cappello.

SERIES HISTORY

The Patriots and Bills will meet for the 116th time and for the second time in 2017. The Patriots traveled to Buffalo on Dec. 3 and left with a 23-3 victory at new Era Field.

The Bills beat New England at Gillette Stadium last year on Oct. 2 with a 16-0 win. The Patriots will be looking for their 25th series sweep with a victory.

New England holds a 71-43-1 edge in the series. The Patriots have won 30 of the last 35 games between the clubs, dating back to the 2000 season.

The series between the AFC East rivals began in 1960. The Patriots' 71 wins over the Bills are their highest victory total over any opponent, ten more than they own over the New York Jets (62).

After seven straight series sweeps and 15 straight Patriots wins from 2003-10, Buffalo ended the streak with a 34-31 victory at Ralph Wilson Stadium in the first meeting between the teams in 2011 on Sept. 25. The 15-game win streak is tied for the fourth longest winning streak over a single opponent in NFL history. The Patriots avenged that loss in the 2011 regular season finale on Jan. 1, 2012 by overcoming a 21-0 first quarter deficit and scoring 49 unanswered points en route to a 49-21 victory.

The teams have had many memorable matchups over the years, including a five-game span from 1999 to 2001 where four of the five contests were decided in overtime.

The Patriots first-ever playoff game was a 26-8 win over the Bills at Buffalo on Dec. 28, 1963.

SERIES BREAKDOWN

Home Record, 36-21

  • Record in Foxborough, 30-16
  • Foxboro Stadium, 17-14
  • Gillette Stadium, 13-2
  • Record in Boston, 6-5

Away Record, 35-22-1

  • War Memorial Stadium, 7-6-1
  • Ralph Wilson/Rich Stadium/New Era, 28-16

Largest Margin of Victory: 46 points (2007)

Largest Margin of Defeat: 35 points (1970)

Longest Win Streak: 15 games (2003-2010)

Bill Belichick vs. Buffalo Bills: 30-7 (30-5 with N.E)

Sean McDermott vs. NE: 0-1

TALE OF THE TAPE

**2017 REGULAR SEASON****NEW ENGLAND****BUFFALO**
Record11-38-6
Divisional Standings1st2nd
Total Yards Gained5,5664,204
Total Offense (Rank)397.6 (2)300.3 (29)
Rush Offense110.6 (16)129.1 (6)
Pass Offense286.9 (1)171.2 (32)
Points Per Game28.2 (4)18.9 (23)
Touchdowns Scored4228
Third Down Conversion Pct.41.541.5
Team Passer Rating104.281.0
Total Yards Allowed5,2834,915
Total Defense (Rank)377.4 (29)351.1 (23)
Rush Defense122.3 (26)122.0 (25)
Pass Defense255.1 (29)229.1 (17)
Points Allowed/Game19.6 (6)21.9 (16)
Touchdowns Allowed3232
Third Down Defense (Pct.)41.337.9
Field Goals Made/Attempted33/3623/26
Possession Avg.30:1427:52
Sacks Allowed/Yards Lost31/18337/204
Sacks Made/Yards32/23524/142
Passing TD/Int. (Off.)28/715/10
Passing TD/Int. (Def.)24/1211/16
Penalties Against/Yards89/77688/774
Punts/Avg.49/43.572/44.4
Takeaway/Giveaway Ratio+7 (5t)+7 (5t)

QUICK HITS

  • The Patriots have recorded 71 wins over the Bills, the most by the Patriots against any one opponent. The Jets are second with 62 wins.
  • The Buffalo Bills snapped a streak of 13 straight home wins by the Patriots, including 12 straight wins by the Patriots at Gillette Stadium with their 17-9 win in the 2014 season-finale on Dec. 28, 2014.
  • Bill Belichick has a 81-29 (.736) all-time regular season record against the AFC East as head coach of the Patriots.

WE'RE GOING STREAKING

The Patriots won 15 straight games against the Buffalo Bills from 2003 through 2010, tied for the fourth-longest winning streak over a single opponent in NFL history.

Longest Winning Streaks
20 Dolphins over Bills
17 49ers over Rams
16 Redskins over Lions
15 Patriots over Bills
15 Packers over Cardinals

BRADY AND THE BILLS

Tom Brady owns a 27-3 record against the Buffalo Bills. Brady's 27 wins against Buffalo are the most wins by a quarterback against a single opponent.

MOST WINS BY A STARTING QUARTERBACK AGAINST AN OPPONENT

Player  |  Wins
Tom Brady, 27 wins against Buffalo
Brett Favre, 26 wins against Detroit
Tom Brady, 24 wins against the Jets
Brett Favre, 23 wins against Chicago
Dan Marino, 22 wins against Indianapolis

news

Game Preview: Patriots at Bills

The New England Patriots travel to Buffalo to face the Bills on Sunday, January 8.

news

Game Preview: Dolphins at Patriots

The New England Patriots host the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.

news

Game Preview: Bengals at Patriots

The New England Patriots return home to host the Cincinnati Bengals at Gillette Stadium.

news

Game Preview: Patriots at Raiders

The Patriots travel to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders on Sunday, December 18 at 4:05 PM ET.

news

Game Preview: Patriots at Cardinals

The New England Patriots will travel to Arizona to face the Cardinals on Monday Night Football.

news

Game Preview: Bills at Patriots

The New England Patriots host the Buffalo Bills for a Thursday night divisional matchup at Gillette Stadium.

news

Game Preview: Patriots at Vikings

The New England Patriots will travel to Minnesota to face the Vikings in a Thanksgiving night football game in their first regular season visit to U.S. Bank Stadium.

news

Game Preview: Jets at Patriots

The New England Patriots return from the bye week to host the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium.

news

Game Preview: Colts at Patriots

The New England Patriots return home to Gillette Stadium to host the Indianapolis Colts.

news

Game Preview: Patriots at Jets

The New England Patriots take on the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

news

Game Preview: Bears at Patriots

The New England Patriots host the Chicago Bears on Monday, October 24 at 8:15 PM ET.

news

Game Preview: Patriots at Browns

The New England Patriots travel to face the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, October 16 at 1:00 PM ET.

Latest News

Presented by

Devin McCourty to make return as CBS Sports guest analyst during Super Wild Card Weekend

Marcus Jones named AP First Team All-Pro Punt Returner

Five Potential Candidates for Patriots Offensive Coordinator

Analysis: Patriots to Extend Jerod Mayo, Begin Interviewing for an Offensive Coordinator Next Week

Patriots to extend Jerod Mayo; Will begin interviewing for an offensive coordinator

Patriots Sign Former CFL DB Rodney Randle to a Future Contract

MORE LATEST NEWS
Trending Video

Patriots All Access: Season Recap

On this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, we discuss many of the looming issues for the Patriots heading into the off-season, with the players lamenting the missed opportunity this year.  Plus, learn what the role of a practice squad player is like on the Patriots. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

Looking Back at Marcus Jones' rookie season

We take a look back at rookie defensive back Marcus Jones' season scoring in all three phases. A feat that hasn't been accomplished since 1947.

Patriots Unfiltered Emergency Podcast on Jerod Mayo, Offensive Coordinator Search News

Tune-in for an emergency Unfiltered podcast as Fred Kirsch, Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault discuss the news that the Patriots are working to extend Jerod Mayo's contract and will start interviewing for an offensive coordinator.

Sign up to be receive exclusive breaking news podcasts at: https://www.patriots.com/audio/alert

Top 10 plays from the 2022 Patriots season

Counting down the top 10 plays from the Patriots 2022 season as ranked by Patriots.com.

Zac and Doug receive a surprise invitation from Robert Kraft

After welcoming the team back on Sunday night, Zac and Doug Ventola received an invitation from Robert Kraft for a surprise return to Gillette Stadium.

Patriots Cheerleaders Visit Divi & Tamarijn Aruba All Inclusives for 2023 Calendar Shoot

A behind-the-scenes look at the 2023 Patriots Cheerleaders Shoreline to Sideline Calendar, shot on location at the beautiful Divi & Tamarijn All Inclusives in Aruba.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots set 2023 opponents

With the conclusion of their 2022 season, the Patriots 2023 slate of opponents has been set.

Patriots set 2023 first-round draft slot

The Patriots will pick 14th overall in the first round of the 2023 NFL Entry Draft.

A Guide to Modern Football Analytics for Beginners

Ever get confused about the new stat in an article you read? Here's an explanation of what the metrics mean.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Future Patriots Opponents: 2023 through 2024

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2023 through 2024.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

