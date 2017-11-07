Game Preview: Patriots at Broncos

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (6-2) at DENVER BRONCOS (3-5)
Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017 at 8:30 p.m. ET. Sports Authority Field at Mile High (65,878)
The New England Patriots return from the Bye Week and will play five of their next six games on the road. It is the longest road trip stretch for the Patriots since 1967 when the team opened the season with five straight road games. The stretch will begin this week when the team travels to face the Denver Broncos. The Patriots and Broncos will meet for the seventh straight year in the regular season. The Patriots are 5-1 in those games. This week's game will be the third straight meeting played in Denver.
The Patriots enter this week with a streak of 11 straight road wins after finishing a perfect 8-0 on the road in 2016 and adding three more road wins so far in 2017. The Patriots can match the 12-game road win streak they had from Dec. 24, 2006, through Oct. 5, 2008. The Patriots 12-game road win streak is second in NFL history to the 18-game road win streak by the San Francisco 49ers (1988-90).
STRONG SECOND HALF
Since Robert Kraft purchased the franchise in 1994, the New England Patriots own the NFL's best record in the second half of the season. The Patriots are the only team with a winning percentage over .700 over that span.
SERIES HISTORY
The New England Patriots and Denver Broncos will meet for the seventh straight year in the regular season this week when the Patriots travel to Denver. The Patriots are 5-1 in the previous six meetings. This week's game will be the third straight played in Denver.
Last season, the Patriots clinched the AFC East and became the first team with eight straight division titles following a 16-3 win at Denver on Dec. 18, 2016. Denver leads the overall series by a 26-21 margin in the regular season and a 4-1 margin in the postseason.
The Patriots and Broncos have played in three divisional playoff games and two AFC Championship Games.
The Patriots are 10-21 overall in games played in Denver, including 0-4 in postseason games.
The Patriots have played more games against the Broncos than any other team that has never been in New England's division.
The history between the teams dates back to the first days of the American Football League in 1960. The Patriots played the Broncos in the inaugural game of each franchise, a 13-10 Denver win on Sept. 9, 1960 at BU Field. The teams squared off twice a year in the decade prior to the AFL-NFL merger, except for 1967 and 1969.
SERIES BREAKDOWN
(Including Playoffs)
Overall Record, 22-30 (Including 1-4 in playoffs)
- Record in New England, 12-9
- Record in Denver, 10-21 (Including 0-4 in playoffs)
Total Points in the Series,Denver 1,182, Patriots 1,132
Bill Belichick vs. Denver,9-13 (9-9 with New England)
TALE OF THE TAPE
|2017 REGULAR SEASON
|NEW ENGLAND
|DENVER
|Record
|6-2
|3-5
|Divisional Standings
|1st
|3rd(T)
|Total Yards Gained
|3,289
|2,618
|Total Offense (Rank)
|411.1 (1)
|327.3 (18)
|Rush Offense
|109.0 (16)
|112.4 (14)
|Pass Offense
|302.1 (1)
|214.9 (19)
|Points Per Game
|27.0 (7)
|18.8 (22T)
|Touchdowns Scored
|22
|16
|Third Down Conversion Pct.
|45.9
|37.6
|Team Passer Rating
|106.5
|73.5
|Total Yards Allowed
|3,336
|2,246
|Total Defense (Rank)
|417.0 (32)
|280.8 (2)
|Rush Defense
|121.5 (25)
|88.4 (5)
|Pass Defense
|295.5 (32)
|192.4 (4)
|Points Allowed/Game
|22.4 (16T)
|24.8 (25T)
|Touchdowns Allowed
|22
|22
|Third Down Defense (Pct.)
|40.0
|26.7
|Field Goals Made/Attempted
|20/23
|13/18
|Possession Avg.
|31:19
|31:34
|Sacks Allowed/Yards Lost
|21/124
|28/176
|Sacks Made/Yards
|16/110
|19/100
|Passing TD/Int. (Off.)
|16/2
|10/12
|Passing TD/Int. (Def.)
|16/6
|16/5
|Penalties Against/Yards
|59/543
|63/514
|Punts/Avg.
|31/43.2
|36/45.4
|Takeaway/Giveaway Ratio
|+4 (8T)
|-12 (31T)
QUICK HITS
In Belichick's first two wins at Denver (10/1/00 and 11/3/03), he took intentional safeties in the second half to help secure the win.
BRADY VS. DENVER
Tom Brady is 6-6 against the Broncos in the regular season and 1-3 against Denver in the postseason following a 2005 AFC Divisional playoff loss in Denver in 2006, the 2011 AFC Divisional victory at Gillette Stadium and the 2013 and 2015 AFC Championship Game losses in Denver.
PATRIOTS ON SUNDAY NIGHT
The Patriots own a 27-18 record overall on Sunday Night Football. The Patriots were 1-1 on Sunday night in 2016.
BRADY ON SUNDAY NIGHT
QB Tom Brady owns a 18-10 record in 28 games playing on Sunday Night Football.
His best statistical performance on Sunday Night Football came in Week 10 of the 2007 season when he completed 31-of-39 pass attempts for 373 yards and five touchdowns, including four to wide receiver Randy Moss, in a 56-10 rout of the Buffalo Bills at Ralph Wilson Stadium (11/18).
Brady has thrown for over 300 yards 13 times in Sunday Night Football games.
BROADCAST INFORMATION
TELEVISION:This week's game will be broadcast by NBC *and can be seen on *NBC Boston - 10. Al Michaels will handle play-by-play duties with Cris Collinsworth as the color analyst. Michele Tafoya will work from the sidelines. The game will be produced by Fred Gaudelli and directed by Drew Esocoff.
NATIONAL RADIO: This week's game will be broadcast to a national audience on Westwood One. Kevin Kugler and Jason Taylor will call the game.
RADIO:98.5 FM, The Sports Hub, is the flagship station for the Patriots Radio Network. A complete listing of the network's 40 stations can be found here. Play-by-play broadcaster Bob Socci will call the action along with former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak, who will provide color analysis. The games are produced by Marc Cappello.