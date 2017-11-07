Game Preview: Patriots at Broncos

SERIES HISTORY

The New England Patriots and Denver Broncos will meet for the seventh straight year in the regular season this week when the Patriots travel to Denver. The Patriots are 5-1 in the previous six meetings. This week's game will be the third straight played in Denver.

Last season, the Patriots clinched the AFC East and became the first team with eight straight division titles following a 16-3 win at Denver on Dec. 18, 2016. Denver leads the overall series by a 26-21 margin in the regular season and a 4-1 margin in the postseason.

The Patriots and Broncos have played in three divisional playoff games and two AFC Championship Games.

The Patriots are 10-21 overall in games played in Denver, including 0-4 in postseason games.

The Patriots have played more games against the Broncos than any other team that has never been in New England's division.

The history between the teams dates back to the first days of the American Football League in 1960. The Patriots played the Broncos in the inaugural game of each franchise, a 13-10 Denver win on Sept. 9, 1960 at BU Field. The teams squared off twice a year in the decade prior to the AFL-NFL merger, except for 1967 and 1969.

SERIES BREAKDOWN

(Including Playoffs)

Overall Record, 22-30 (Including 1-4 in playoffs)

Record in New England, 12-9

Record in Denver, 10-21 (Including 0-4 in playoffs)

Total Points in the Series,Denver 1,182, Patriots 1,132

Bill Belichick vs. Denver,9-13 (9-9 with New England)

TALE OF THE TAPE

2017 REGULAR SEASON NEW ENGLAND DENVER Record 6-2 3-5 Divisional Standings 1st 3rd(T) Total Yards Gained 3,289 2,618 Total Offense (Rank) 411.1 (1) 327.3 (18) Rush Offense 109.0 (16) 112.4 (14) Pass Offense 302.1 (1) 214.9 (19) Points Per Game 27.0 (7) 18.8 (22T) Touchdowns Scored 22 16 Third Down Conversion Pct. 45.9 37.6 Team Passer Rating 106.5 73.5 Total Yards Allowed 3,336 2,246 Total Defense (Rank) 417.0 (32) 280.8 (2) Rush Defense 121.5 (25) 88.4 (5) Pass Defense 295.5 (32) 192.4 (4) Points Allowed/Game 22.4 (16T) 24.8 (25T) Touchdowns Allowed 22 22 Third Down Defense (Pct.) 40.0 26.7 Field Goals Made/Attempted 20/23 13/18 Possession Avg. 31:19 31:34 Sacks Allowed/Yards Lost 21/124 28/176 Sacks Made/Yards 16/110 19/100 Passing TD/Int. (Off.) 16/2 10/12 Passing TD/Int. (Def.) 16/6 16/5 Penalties Against/Yards 59/543 63/514 Punts/Avg. 31/43.2 36/45.4 Takeaway/Giveaway Ratio +4 (8T) -12 (31T)

QUICK HITS

In Belichick's first two wins at Denver (10/1/00 and 11/3/03), he took intentional safeties in the second half to help secure the win.

BRADY VS. DENVER

Tom Brady is 6-6 against the Broncos in the regular season and 1-3 against Denver in the postseason following a 2005 AFC Divisional playoff loss in Denver in 2006, the 2011 AFC Divisional victory at Gillette Stadium and the 2013 and 2015 AFC Championship Game losses in Denver.

PATRIOTS ON SUNDAY NIGHT

The Patriots own a 27-18 record overall on Sunday Night Football. The Patriots were 1-1 on Sunday night in 2016.

BRADY ON SUNDAY NIGHT

QB Tom Brady owns a 18-10 record in 28 games playing on Sunday Night Football.

His best statistical performance on Sunday Night Football came in Week 10 of the 2007 season when he completed 31-of-39 pass attempts for 373 yards and five touchdowns, including four to wide receiver Randy Moss, in a 56-10 rout of the Buffalo Bills at Ralph Wilson Stadium (11/18).

Brady has thrown for over 300 yards 13 times in Sunday Night Football games.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TELEVISION:This week's game will be broadcast by NBC *and can be seen on *NBC Boston - 10. Al Michaels will handle play-by-play duties with Cris Collinsworth as the color analyst. Michele Tafoya will work from the sidelines. The game will be produced by Fred Gaudelli and directed by Drew Esocoff.

NATIONAL RADIO: This week's game will be broadcast to a national audience on Westwood One. Kevin Kugler and Jason Taylor will call the game.