Game Preview: Patriots at Jets

SERIES HISTORY

The Patriots and Jets will meet for the 117th time, including three postseason games, since the series between the AFC East rivals began in 1960. It will be the first of two 2017 meetings. The Patriots will host the Jets at Gillette Stadium on Dec. 31 in the regular-season-finale.

Last season, the Patriots swept the annual series with a 22-17 win at the Jets and a 41-3 victory in the rematch at Gillette Stadium. It was the Patriots 17th series sweep of the Jets.

The Patriots lead the series, 61-54-1 overall.

New England is 33-25-1 all-time against the Jets at home, including 1-1 at home in the postseason and 12-3 at Gillette Stadium in the regular season.

The Patriots are 28-29 all-time on the road against the Jets, including 4-3 at MetLife Stadium.

The teams have played in the postseason three times - a 1985 Wild Card game, a 2006 Wild Card game and an AFC Divisional game in 2010. New England beat the Jets, 26-14, in 1985 at the Meadowlands on their way to Super Bowl XX. In 2006, the Patriots defeated the Jets, 37-16, at Gillette Stadium and the Jets beat the Patriots, 28-21, in the 2010 Divisional playoff game.

New England is 32-16 against the Jets since Robert Kraft purchased the team in 1994.

New England's 61 overall victories over the Jets (including two playoff wins) are the second most over any single opponent, trailing only Buffalo with 70 all-time wins.

tale of the tape

**2017 Regular Seas**on New England N.Y. Jets Record 3-2 3-2 Divisional Standings 1stT 1stT Total Yards Gained 2,097 1,504 Total Offense (Rank) 419.4 (1) 300.8 (26) Rush Offense 99.0 (18) 111.4 (13) Pass Offense 320.4 (1) 189.4 (25) Points Per Game 29.6 (3) 18.4 (23) Touchdowns Scored 16 9 Third Down Conversion Pct. 42.4 36.8 Team Passer Rating 112.0 91.4 Total Yards Allowed 2,236 1,773 Total Defense (Rank) 447.2 (32) 354.6 (25) Rush Defense 124.2 (24) 143.0 (30) Pass Defense 323.0 (32) 211.6 (12) Points Allowed/Game 28.4 (30t) 21.2 (15) Touchdowns Allowed 17 14 Third Down Defense (Pct.) 40.7 38.6 Field Goals Made/Attempted 12/12 10/12 Possession Avg. 30:38 29:28 Sacks Allowed/Yards Lost 16/100 15/104 Sacks Made/Yards 10/60 7/37 Passing TD/Int. (Off.) 11/1 5/4 Passing TD/Int. (Def.) 12/3 9/6 Penalties Against/Yards 39/353 39/353 Punts/Avg. 22/43.1 26/47.3 Takeaway/Giveaway Ratio +2 (9t) -1 (15t)

SERIES BREAKDOWN

NEW ENGLAND 61, NEW YORK 54, 1 Tie

(Including New England 2, New York 1 in Playoffs)

Home Record, 33-25-1 (incl. 1-1 in playoffs)

Record in Foxborough, 29-19

Gillette Stadium,13-4 (incl. 1-1 playoffs)

Foxboro Stadium,16-15

Record in Boston, 4-5-1

Record in Birmingham, Ala., 0-1

Road Record, 28-29 (incl. 1-0 in playoffs)

MetLife Stadium, 4-3

Giants Stadium, 17-10 (incl. 1-0 playoffs)

Shea Stadium, 5-14

Polo Grounds, 2-2

Seasonal Sweeps, Patriots 17 (most recent '16), Jets 14 ('00),

Bill Belichick vs. N.Y. Jets, 26-12 (25-11 with New England)

BELICHICK AGAINST THE AFC EAST

Bill Belichick has a 78-28 (.736) all-time regular season record against the AFC East as head coach of the Patriots, including a 23-10 record against the Jets.

BRADY AGAINST THE AFC EAST

As a starter against the AFC East, Tom Brady owns a 71-18 (.798) record. He is 26-3 against Buffalo, 23-6 against the New York Jets, 20--9 against Miami and was 2-0 against Indianapolis when they were in the AFC East (2001 season).

PASSING PERFORMANCES

Tom Brady owns a 23-6 record against the Jets as a starting quarterback in regular-season games.

BRADY GOOD VS. JETS

Tom Brady has 23 regular season wins against the New York Jets as a starter and joins Brett Favre as the only quarterbacks with at least 23 wins against two divisional opponents.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TELEVISION:This week's game will be broadcast by CBS and can be seen on WBZ-TV Channel 4. Ian Eagle will handle play-by-play duties with Dan Foutsas the color analyst. Evan Washburn will work from the sidelines. The game will be produced by Mark Wolff and directed by Bob Fishman.

NATIONAL RADIO: This week's game will be broadcast to a national audience on Sports USA. Larry Kahn and Hank Bauerwill call the game.