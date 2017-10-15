Game Preview: Patriots at Jets

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (3-2) at NEW YORK JETS (3-2)
Sunday, October 15, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. ET. MetLife Stadium (82,500)
The New England Patriots will face their first AFC East opponent this week when they travel to face the New York Jets. It is the latest the Patriots have played against a division opponent since the 2005 season when they went the longest in team history by facing a division opponent in Week 8 in a game against Buffalo.
Last season, the Patriots finished with a 7-1 record against division foes and are an NFL-best 76-22 (.776) in regular season AFC East games since the 2001 season, compiling the best intra-division record of any team in the NFL.
The Patriots won all of their road games in 2016 and extended their road streak to 10 straight after winning their first two road games in 2017. The Patriots 10- game road win streak is second in team history to their 12-game road streak (Dec. 24, 2006-Oct. 5, 2008).
SERIES HISTORY
The Patriots and Jets will meet for the 117th time, including three postseason games, since the series between the AFC East rivals began in 1960. It will be the first of two 2017 meetings. The Patriots will host the Jets at Gillette Stadium on Dec. 31 in the regular-season-finale.
Last season, the Patriots swept the annual series with a 22-17 win at the Jets and a 41-3 victory in the rematch at Gillette Stadium. It was the Patriots 17th series sweep of the Jets.
The Patriots lead the series, 61-54-1 overall.
New England is 33-25-1 all-time against the Jets at home, including 1-1 at home in the postseason and 12-3 at Gillette Stadium in the regular season.
The Patriots are 28-29 all-time on the road against the Jets, including 4-3 at MetLife Stadium.
The teams have played in the postseason three times - a 1985 Wild Card game, a 2006 Wild Card game and an AFC Divisional game in 2010. New England beat the Jets, 26-14, in 1985 at the Meadowlands on their way to Super Bowl XX. In 2006, the Patriots defeated the Jets, 37-16, at Gillette Stadium and the Jets beat the Patriots, 28-21, in the 2010 Divisional playoff game.
New England is 32-16 against the Jets since Robert Kraft purchased the team in 1994.
New England's 61 overall victories over the Jets (including two playoff wins) are the second most over any single opponent, trailing only Buffalo with 70 all-time wins.
tale of the tape
|**2017 Regular Seas**on
|New England
|N.Y. Jets
|Record
|3-2
|3-2
|Divisional Standings
|1stT
|1stT
|Total Yards Gained
|2,097
|1,504
|Total Offense (Rank)
|419.4 (1)
|300.8 (26)
|Rush Offense
|99.0 (18)
|111.4 (13)
|Pass Offense
|320.4 (1)
|189.4 (25)
|Points Per Game
|29.6 (3)
|18.4 (23)
|Touchdowns Scored
|16
|9
|Third Down Conversion Pct.
|42.4
|36.8
|Team Passer Rating
|112.0
|91.4
|Total Yards Allowed
|2,236
|1,773
|Total Defense (Rank)
|447.2 (32)
|354.6 (25)
|Rush Defense
|124.2 (24)
|143.0 (30)
|Pass Defense
|323.0 (32)
|211.6 (12)
|Points Allowed/Game
|28.4 (30t)
|21.2 (15)
|Touchdowns Allowed
|17
|14
|Third Down Defense (Pct.)
|40.7
|38.6
|Field Goals Made/Attempted
|12/12
|10/12
|Possession Avg.
|30:38
|29:28
|Sacks Allowed/Yards Lost
|16/100
|15/104
|Sacks Made/Yards
|10/60
|7/37
|Passing TD/Int. (Off.)
|11/1
|5/4
|Passing TD/Int. (Def.)
|12/3
|9/6
|Penalties Against/Yards
|39/353
|39/353
|Punts/Avg.
|22/43.1
|26/47.3
|Takeaway/Giveaway Ratio
|+2 (9t)
|-1 (15t)
SERIES BREAKDOWN
NEW ENGLAND 61, NEW YORK 54, 1 Tie
(Including New England 2, New York 1 in Playoffs)
Home Record, 33-25-1 (incl. 1-1 in playoffs)
- Record in Foxborough, 29-19
- Gillette Stadium,13-4 (incl. 1-1 playoffs)
- Foxboro Stadium,16-15
- Record in Boston, 4-5-1
- Record in Birmingham, Ala., 0-1
Road Record, 28-29 (incl. 1-0 in playoffs)
- MetLife Stadium, 4-3
- Giants Stadium, 17-10 (incl. 1-0 playoffs)
- Shea Stadium, 5-14
- Polo Grounds, 2-2
Seasonal Sweeps, Patriots 17 (most recent '16), Jets 14 ('00),
Bill Belichick vs. N.Y. Jets, 26-12 (25-11 with New England)
BELICHICK AGAINST THE AFC EAST
Bill Belichick has a 78-28 (.736) all-time regular season record against the AFC East as head coach of the Patriots, including a 23-10 record against the Jets.
BRADY AGAINST THE AFC EAST
As a starter against the AFC East, Tom Brady owns a 71-18 (.798) record. He is 26-3 against Buffalo, 23-6 against the New York Jets, 20--9 against Miami and was 2-0 against Indianapolis when they were in the AFC East (2001 season).
PASSING PERFORMANCES
Tom Brady owns a 23-6 record against the Jets as a starting quarterback in regular-season games.
BRADY GOOD VS. JETS
Tom Brady has 23 regular season wins against the New York Jets as a starter and joins Brett Favre as the only quarterbacks with at least 23 wins against two divisional opponents.
BROADCAST INFORMATION
TELEVISION:This week's game will be broadcast by CBS and can be seen on WBZ-TV Channel 4. Ian Eagle will handle play-by-play duties with Dan Foutsas the color analyst. Evan Washburn will work from the sidelines. The game will be produced by Mark Wolff and directed by Bob Fishman.
NATIONAL RADIO: This week's game will be broadcast to a national audience on Sports USA. Larry Kahn and Hank Bauerwill call the game.
RADIO:98.5 FM, The Sports Hub, is the flagship station for the Patriots Radio Network. A complete listing of the network's 40 stations can be found here. Play-by-play broadcaster Bob Socci will call the action along with former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak, who will provide color analysis. The games are produced by Marc Cappello.