Photos: Best Patriots Action Shots of 2021 

2001 Flashback: Special win in Pittsburgh showcased winning team formula

2021 Season In Review: Inside the Numbers

Patriots Mailbag: Crafting an offseason Patriots plan

Two Patriots named to PFWA All-Rookie team

NFL Notes: Have we seen the last of Brady?

Celebrating 28 Years of Kraft Family Ownership of the New England Patriots

6 Forgotten Patriots championship plays

Patriots Unfiltered's 2021 Lighthouse Awards

10 Burning Patriots offseason questions

Patriots Roster Rundown

2001 Flashback: Snow Bowl remains an all-time Patriots classic

Mac Jones, Patriots teammates share season-ending messages on social media

Patriots Mailbag: On to the '22 offseason

NFL Notes: Pats need to make some speedy decisions

Patriots locked into 21st overall pick

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

Slater Family Foundation Hosts Event To Empower People of Color In Honor of MLK Day

Patriots path forward goes through AFC East

Game Preview: Patriots at Texans

Aug 15, 2017 at 05:34 AM
New England Patriots

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (0-1) at HOUSTON TEXANS (0-1)
Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017 at 8:00 p.m. ET. NRG Stadium (71,795)

PATRIOTS: Download Release | Roster | Depth Chart | Watch Games
TEXANS:Opponent Release| Roster | Depth Chart

New England and Houston will square off in a preseason game for the first time since the Texans' inaugural season in 2002. Houston is the only team in the NFL that the Patriots have never played in a preseason game.

The Patriots will return to Houston for the first time since their 34-28 overtime victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI on Feb. 5, 2017. New England and Houston met twice last year and are scheduled to play each other twice again this year. New England scored a decisive 27-0 victory over Houston in a Week 3 Thursday Night matchup at Gillette Stadium on Sept. 27, 2017, and a 34-16 Divisional Playoff win over the Texans at Gillette on Jan. 14, 2017. In addition to their game on Saturday, the Patriots and Texans will also square off in the regular season on Sunday, Sept. 24 in Foxborough.

SERIES HISTORY

The Patriots and Texans will meet in the preseason for the first time. The teams will play in Week 3 when the Texans travel to face the Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sept. 24.

Last season, the Patriots and Texans played two times with New England taking a 27-0 victory on Sept. 22 and then a 34-16 win in the Divisional Playoffs. Both of those games were played at Gillette Stadium. QB Jacoby Brissett made his first NFL start in the 2016 regular season meeting.

Overall, the Patriots have met Houston nine times and hold an 8-1 advantage since Houston entered the NFL in 2002.

The Patriots are 5-0 overall against the Texans when playing at home.

New England's only loss against Houston was in the final game of the 2009 regular-season when Houston defeated the Patriots 34-27. The Patriots had already clinched the division prior to that game and Tom Brady was relieved for portions of that game by then backup QB Brian Hoyer.

Before the Texans joined the league, the Patriots and the Houston Oilers were foes dating back to the days of the American Football League, playing twice a year from 1960-69 and 33 times overall before the Oilers moved to Tennessee following the 1996 season.

Tale of the Tape

**2016 Regular Season****New England****Houston**
Record14-29-7
Divisional Standings1st1st
Total Yards Gained6,1805,035
Total Offense (Rank)386.3.0 (4)314.7 (29)
Rush Offense117.0 (7)116.2 (8)
Pass Offense269.3 (4)198.5.5 (29)
Points per Game27.6 (3)17.4 (28t)
Total Yards Allowed5,2234,821
Total Defense (Rank)326.4 (8)301.3 (1)
Rush Defense88.6 (3t)99.7 (12)
Pass Defense237.9 (12)201.6 (2)
Points Allowed/Game15.6 (1)20.5 (11)
Possession Avg.31:1331:20
Sacks Allowed/Yards Lost24/14832/242
Sacks Made/Yards34/22731/198
Total Touchdowns Scored5125
Penalties Against/Yards93/81987/868
Punts/Avg.72/44.772/47.5
Turnover Differential+12 (3)-7 (26t)

BRADY VS. HOUSTON

Tom Brady is 5-1 against Houston in the regular season and 2-0 in the postseason.

Connections: Patriots - Texans

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TELEVISION:This week's game will be broadcast by the Patriots Preseason Television Network and can be seen in every New England state, as well as Alaska and Hawaii. The preseason network's flagship station is WBZ-TV CBS in Boston. WBZ-TV's Dan Roche provides play-by-play and is joined by former Patriots tight end Christian Fauria in the broadcast booth. Former Patriots linebacker Matt Chatham will provide sideline analysis along with WBZ-TV's Steve Burton. Patriots Football Weekly's beat writers Paul Perillo and Andy Hart will also provide insight and analysis.

PATRIOTS PRESEASON TELEVISION NETWORK

Massachusetts
Boston, Mass. WBZ-TV Ch. 4
Springfield, Mass. WWLP-TV Ch. 22

Connecticut
Hartford, Conn. WTNH-TV Ch. 8

Maine
Portland, Maine WMTW-TV Ch. 8
Bangor, Maine WVII-TV Ch. 7

New Hampshire
Manchester, N.H. WMUR-TV Ch. 9

Rhode Island
Providence, R.I. myRITV Ch. 64.2

Vermont
Burlington, Vt. WCAX-TV Ch. 3

Alaska
Anchorage, Alaska KYUR-TV Ch. 13
Fairbanks, Alaska KATN-TV Ch. 2
Juneau, Alaska KJUD-TV Ch. 8

Hawaii
Honolulu, Hawaii KFVE-TV Ch. 5

RADIO: 98.5 FM, The Sports Hub, is the flagship station for the Patriots Radio Network. A complete listing of the network's 40 stations can be found here. Play-by-play broadcaster Bob Socci will call the action along with former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak, who will provide color analysis. The games are produced by Marc Cappello.

