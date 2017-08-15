Game Preview: Patriots at Texans

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (0-1) at HOUSTON TEXANS (0-1)

Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017 at 8:00 p.m. ET. NRG Stadium (71,795)

New England and Houston will square off in a preseason game for the first time since the Texans' inaugural season in 2002. Houston is the only team in the NFL that the Patriots have never played in a preseason game.

The Patriots will return to Houston for the first time since their 34-28 overtime victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI on Feb. 5, 2017. New England and Houston met twice last year and are scheduled to play each other twice again this year. New England scored a decisive 27-0 victory over Houston in a Week 3 Thursday Night matchup at Gillette Stadium on Sept. 27, 2017, and a 34-16 Divisional Playoff win over the Texans at Gillette on Jan. 14, 2017. In addition to their game on Saturday, the Patriots and Texans will also square off in the regular season on Sunday, Sept. 24 in Foxborough.

SERIES HISTORY

The Patriots and Texans will meet in the preseason for the first time. The teams will play in Week 3 when the Texans travel to face the Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sept. 24.

Last season, the Patriots and Texans played two times with New England taking a 27-0 victory on Sept. 22 and then a 34-16 win in the Divisional Playoffs. Both of those games were played at Gillette Stadium. QB Jacoby Brissett made his first NFL start in the 2016 regular season meeting.

Overall, the Patriots have met Houston nine times and hold an 8-1 advantage since Houston entered the NFL in 2002.

The Patriots are 5-0 overall against the Texans when playing at home.

New England's only loss against Houston was in the final game of the 2009 regular-season when Houston defeated the Patriots 34-27. The Patriots had already clinched the division prior to that game and Tom Brady was relieved for portions of that game by then backup QB Brian Hoyer.

Before the Texans joined the league, the Patriots and the Houston Oilers were foes dating back to the days of the American Football League, playing twice a year from 1960-69 and 33 times overall before the Oilers moved to Tennessee following the 1996 season.

Tale of the Tape

**2016 Regular Season** **New England** **Houston** Record 14-2 9-7 Divisional Standings 1st 1st Total Yards Gained 6,180 5,035 Total Offense (Rank) 386.3.0 (4) 314.7 (29) Rush Offense 117.0 (7) 116.2 (8) Pass Offense 269.3 (4) 198.5.5 (29) Points per Game 27.6 (3) 17.4 (28t) Total Yards Allowed 5,223 4,821 Total Defense (Rank) 326.4 (8) 301.3 (1) Rush Defense 88.6 (3t) 99.7 (12) Pass Defense 237.9 (12) 201.6 (2) Points Allowed/Game 15.6 (1) 20.5 (11) Possession Avg. 31:13 31:20 Sacks Allowed/Yards Lost 24/148 32/242 Sacks Made/Yards 34/227 31/198 Total Touchdowns Scored 51 25 Penalties Against/Yards 93/819 87/868 Punts/Avg. 72/44.7 72/47.5 Turnover Differential +12 (3) -7 (26t)

BRADY VS. HOUSTON

Tom Brady is 5-1 against Houston in the regular season and 2-0 in the postseason.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TELEVISION:This week's game will be broadcast by the Patriots Preseason Television Network and can be seen in every New England state, as well as Alaska and Hawaii. The preseason network's flagship station is WBZ-TV CBS in Boston. WBZ-TV's Dan Roche provides play-by-play and is joined by former Patriots tight end Christian Fauria in the broadcast booth. Former Patriots linebacker Matt Chatham will provide sideline analysis along with WBZ-TV's Steve Burton. Patriots Football Weekly's beat writers Paul Perillo and Andy Hart will also provide insight and analysis.

PATRIOTS PRESEASON TELEVISION NETWORK

Massachusetts

Boston, Mass. WBZ-TV Ch. 4

Springfield, Mass. WWLP-TV Ch. 22

Connecticut

Hartford, Conn. WTNH-TV Ch. 8

Maine

Portland, Maine WMTW-TV Ch. 8

Bangor, Maine WVII-TV Ch. 7

New Hampshire

Manchester, N.H. WMUR-TV Ch. 9

Rhode Island

Providence, R.I. myRITV Ch. 64.2

Vermont

Burlington, Vt. WCAX-TV Ch. 3

Alaska

Anchorage, Alaska KYUR-TV Ch. 13

Fairbanks, Alaska KATN-TV Ch. 2

Juneau, Alaska KJUD-TV Ch. 8

Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii KFVE-TV Ch. 5