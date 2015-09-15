Game Preview: Patriots travel to Buffalo to take on the Bills

New England holds a 67-42-1 edge in the series. The teams split the season series last year with Buffalo winning at Gillette Stadium for the first time in 13 tries.

New England has swept the series 23 times and has won 26 of the last 30 games between the clubs, dating back to the 2000 season.

The Patriots are 35-20 all-time in home games against Buffalo, including 12-1 at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots are 32-22-1 all-time at Buffalo, including 25-16 at Ralph Wilson Stadium.

The series between the AFC East rivals began in 1960. The Patriots' 67 wins over the Bills are their highest victory total over any opponent, nine more than they own over the New York Jets (58).

After seven straight series sweeps and 15 straight Patriots wins, Buffalo ended the streak with a 34-31 victory Ralph Wilson Stadium in the first meeting of the two teams in 2011 on Sept. 25. The 15-game win streak is the third longest winning streak over a single opponent in NFL history. The Patriots avenged that loss in the 2011 regular season finale on Jan. 1, 2012 by overcoming a 21-0 first quarter deficit and scoring 49 unanswered points en route to a 49-21 victory.