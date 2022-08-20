Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Panthers Preseason Week 2 

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Preseason Week 2 game against the Carolina Panthers on Friday, August 19, 2022.
Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Giants Preseason Week 1
Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Preseason Week 1 game against the New York Giants on Thursday, August 11, 2022.
Gamebook: Full Patriots at Bills Wild Card Playoff
Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Wild Card Playoff game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, January 15, 2022.
Gamebook: Full Patriots at Dolphins Week 18
Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 18 game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, January 9, 2022.
Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Jaguars Week 17
Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 17 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, January 2, 2022.
Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Bills Week 16
Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 16 game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, December 26, 2021.
Gamebook: Full Patriots at Colts Week 15
Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 15 game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, December 18, 2021.
Gamebook: Full Patriots at Bills Week 13
Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 13 game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, December 6, 2021.
Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Titans Week 12
Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 12 game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 28, 2021.
Gamebook: Full Patriots at Falcons Week 11
Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 11 game against the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday, November 18, 2021.
Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Browns Week 10
Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 10 game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 14, 2021.
