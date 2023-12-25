Official website of the New England Patriots

Gesicki's first TD since Week 7 extends Pats' lead to 15-7 vs. Broncos

Christian Barmore looks like Aaron Donald on 9-yard sack vs. Wilson

DeVante Parker is gold at end of Zappe's 30-yard rainbow

Can't-Miss Play: Ezekiel Elliott's epic hurdle sparks 15-yard TD

Christian Barmore boosts his 2023 sack total to 6.5 via Wilson takedown

Can't-Miss Play: 41-yard launch! Zappe goes way downtown to Douglas for leaping grab

Zappe slings 20-yard pass to Pharaoh Brown up the seam

Mack Wilson's strip-sack of Wilson nearly results in another Broncos turnover

Demario Douglas' 13-yard catch and run halted by Locke's hit-stick tackle

Alex Singleton's hit-stick tackle halts Parker quickly after catch

Jahlani Tavai forces Broncos turnover after jarring ball loose from McLaughlin

Photos: Patriots vs. Broncos Week 16

Chad Ryland's 33-yard FG gets Patriots on the board vs. Broncos

Zappe lofts 28-yard sideline dime to Reagor in first quarter

Myles Bryant's blanket coverage vs. Sutton prevents deep catch

Patriots stonewall Broncos on fourth-and-goal to re-gain possession

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Broncos

Game Preview: Patriots at Broncos | NFL Week 16

Analysis: Patriots Rule Out Three Players, List Nine as Questionable for Sunday's Game vs. Broncos

Patriots All Access: Broncos Preview, Adam Vinatieri's Best Kicks

Gamebook: Patriots vs. Broncos Week 16

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 16 game against the Denver Broncos on Saturday, December 24, 2023.

Dec 24, 2023 at 11:39 PM
Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 16 game against the Denver Broncos on Saturday, December 24, 2023.

Download the Week 16 Gamebook [PDF]

Gamebook: Patriots vs. Broncos Week 16

6 Keys from Patriots last-second win over Broncos

Week 16 Inactives: Patriots vs. Broncos

Inactive Analysis: Matthew Slater Inactive, Trent Brown Returns to the Lineup for Sunday Night Football in Denver

Game Preview: Patriots at Broncos | NFL Week 16

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Broncos

David Andrews 12/24: "We showed a lot of mental toughness against a good football team"

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 26-23 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 24, 2023.

Patriots at Broncos Full Highlights | NFL Week 16

Watch full highlights from the New England Patriots game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 24, 2023.

Can't-Miss Play: Ryland channels Vinatieri on 57-yard, go-ahead FG in final seconds

Can't-Miss Play: New England Patriots kicker Chad Ryland channels legendary Patriots Vinatieri on 57-yard, go-ahead field goal in final seconds

Zappe dimes up Parker for 27-yard back-shoulder catch in crunch time

New England Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe dimes up Patriots wide receiver Devante Parker for a 27-yard back-shoulder catch in crunch time.

Christian Barmore's third sack of game sets personal career high in single game

New England Patriots defensive lineman Christian Barmore's third sack against the Denver Broncos sets a personal career high in a single game for the young defensive tackle.

Can't-Miss Play: Special teams TD! Pats stun Mile High with scoop and score on kick return

New England Patriots stun Denver Broncos fans at Mile High with a scoop and score on a kick return.
Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023/24 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023 and 2024.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 
