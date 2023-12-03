Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Sun Dec 03 - 05:55 PM | Mon Dec 04 - 07:30 AM

5 Keys from Patriots shutout loss to Chargers

Head Coach Bill Belichick 12/3: "We couldn't play the complementary game we needed to play"

Bailey Zappe 12/3: "I've got to throw the ball better"

Chargers vs. Patriots Highlights | NFL Week 13

Hunter Henry 12/3: "We weren't able to move the ball effectively"

David Andrews 12/3: "You've got to generate points to win"

Jahlani Tavai 12/3: "We gave our all"

Tyquan Thornton goes downtown for 39-yard gain

J.C. Jackson's blanket coverage vs. Johnston sparks PBU

Josh Uche brings the boom on Ekeler for major backfield stop

Jalen Mills bats away Herbert's potential TD strike to Everett

Elliott unleashes variety of moves on 23-yard pickup

Week 13 Inactives: Patriots vs. Chargers

Inactive Analysis: Patriots Quarterbacks Bailey Zappe, Mac Jones, and Malik Cunningham Officially Active vs. Chargers 

How to Watch/Listen: Chargers at Patriots

Analysis: Patriots Elevate QB Malik Cunningham From Practice Squad for Sunday's Game vs. Chargers

Analysis: Coach Belichick on Bailey Zappe's Progress, Patriots Rule Two Players Out in Final Injury Report vs. Chargers

Game Preview: Chargers at Patriots

Patriots Gameplan: What Will the Pats Offense Look Like if Bailey Zappe Starts at Quarterback vs. the Chargers?

Patriots vs. Chargers: 10 Deciding Factors to Watch

Gamebook: Patriots vs. Chargers Week 13

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 13 game against the Los Angele Chargers on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

Dec 03, 2023 at 04:13 PM
NFL-Gamebook-Thumbnail-Shield

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 13 game against the Los Angele Chargers on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

Download the Week 13 Gamebook [PDF]

Related Content

news

Gamebook: Patriots vs. Giants Week 12

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 12 game against the New York Giants on Sunday, November 26, 2023.
news

Gamebook: Patriots vs. Colts Week 10

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 10 game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, November 12, 2023.
news

Gamebook: Patriots vs. Commanders Week 9

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 9 game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 5, 2023.
news

Gamebook: Patriots vs. Dolphins Week 8

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 8 game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 29, 2023.
news

Gamebook: Patriots vs. Bills Week 7

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 7 game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, October 22, 2023.
news

Gamebook: Patriots vs. Raiders Week 6

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 6 game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 15, 2023.
news

Gamebook: Patriots vs. Saints Week 5

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 5 game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, October 8, 2023.
news

Gamebook: Patriots at Cowboys Week 4

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 4 game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, October 1, 2023.
news

Gamebook: Patriots at Jets Week 3

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 3 game against the New York Jets on Sunday, September 24, 2023.
news

Gamebook: Patriots vs Dolphins Week 2

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 2 game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, September 17, 2023.
news

Gamebook: Patriots vs Eagles Week 1

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 1 game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 10, 2023.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Game Notes: Patriots defense allows just 29 yards rushing for a 1.2-yard average

5 Keys from Patriots shutout loss to Chargers

Gamebook: Patriots vs. Chargers Week 13

Week 13 Inactives: Patriots vs. Chargers

Inactive Analysis: Patriots Quarterbacks Bailey Zappe, Mac Jones, and Malik Cunningham Officially Active vs. Chargers 

How to Watch/Listen: Chargers at Patriots

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Head Coach Bill Belichick 12/3: "We couldn't play the complementary game we needed to play"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 6-0 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

Hunter Henry 12/3: "We weren't able to move the ball effectively"

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 6-0 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

Bailey Zappe 12/3: "I've got to throw the ball better"

Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 6-0 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

Jahlani Tavai 12/3: "We gave our all"

Patriots linebacker Jahlani Tavai addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 6-0 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

David Andrews 12/3: "You've got to generate points to win"

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 6-0 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

Chargers vs. Patriots Highlights | NFL Week 13

Watch the Week 13 matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and the New England Patriots.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023/24 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023 and 2024.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 
Advertising