Gamebook: Patriots vs. Chargers Week 13

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 13 game against the Los Angele Chargers on Sunday, December 3, 2023.
Official website of the New England Patriots
Inactive Analysis: Patriots Quarterbacks Bailey Zappe, Mac Jones, and Malik Cunningham Officially Active vs. Chargers
Analysis: Coach Belichick on Bailey Zappe's Progress, Patriots Rule Two Players Out in Final Injury Report vs. Chargers
Patriots Gameplan: What Will the Pats Offense Look Like if Bailey Zappe Starts at Quarterback vs. the Chargers?
Gamebook: Patriots vs. Giants Week 12
Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 12 game against the New York Giants on Sunday, November 26, 2023.
Gamebook: Patriots vs. Colts Week 10
Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 10 game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, November 12, 2023.
Gamebook: Patriots vs. Commanders Week 9
Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 9 game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 5, 2023.
Gamebook: Patriots vs. Dolphins Week 8
Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 8 game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 29, 2023.
Gamebook: Patriots vs. Bills Week 7
Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 7 game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, October 22, 2023.
Gamebook: Patriots vs. Raiders Week 6
Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 6 game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 15, 2023.
Gamebook: Patriots vs. Saints Week 5
Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 5 game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, October 8, 2023.
Gamebook: Patriots at Cowboys Week 4
Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 4 game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, October 1, 2023.
Gamebook: Patriots at Jets Week 3
Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 3 game against the New York Jets on Sunday, September 24, 2023.
Gamebook: Patriots vs Dolphins Week 2
Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 2 game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, September 17, 2023.