Eagles vs. Patriots Highlights: NFL Week 1

5 Keys from Patriots opening loss to Eagles

Rhamondre Stevenson sprints 32 yards on a stellar screen pass play

Christian Gonzalez bags first career sack on corner blitz

Gesicki sprints down sideline for 17-yard catch and run late in fourth quarter

Can't-Miss Play: Peppers forces game-altering fumble vs. Hurts late in fourth quarter

Bourne's second TD comes thanks to some fancy footwork

Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

Mac Jones pinpoints Kendrick Bourne for 19-yard TD connection

Mac Jones is masterfully accurate on 9-yard TD pass to Henry

JuJu Smith-Schuster gets incredibly open for 15-yard catch and run

Demario Douglas' second NFL catch goes for 23-yard gain

Ty Montgomery rips off a 43-yard kickoff return

Matt Judon comes untouched off the edge for red zone sack of Hurts

Ezekiel Elliott's first carry as a Patriot goes for 11 yards

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Thank you, Tom Brady

Analysis: Patriots Rule Out CB Jack Jones, Five Others Questionable for Opener vs. Eagles 

Pregame Primer: Everything you should know before Eagles-Patriots

Patriots Gameplan: Slowing Down Jalen Hurts and the Eagles Pass Rush

Gamebook: Patriots vs Eagles Week 1

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 1 game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 10, 2023.

Sep 10, 2023 at 08:08 PM
NFL-Gamebook-Thumbnail-Shield

Download Week 1 Gamebook [PDF]

