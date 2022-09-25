Official website of the New England Patriots

live
LIVE: Patriots Postgame Show Sun Sep 25 | 03:55 PM - 06:00 PM

6 Keys from Patriots loss to Ravens

Photos: Patriots vs. Ravens Week 3

Nick Folks' 50-yard FG before halftime trims Pats' deficit to one

Mac Jones runs it in himself for 3-yard TD

Jonathan Jones intercepts Lamar Jackson pass

Wise takes down Jackson for second time on 8-yard sack

Nick Folk sets NFL record with his 57th straight made field goal under 50 yards

Mac Jones drops dime to DeVante Parker for 41-yards

Patriots' pressure up front results in 3-yard sack vs. Lamar Jackson

Jones finds Parker on crosser for 31-yard catch and run

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

Inactive Analysis: Jakobi Meyers, Kyle Dugger Inactive vs. Ravens on Sunday

How to Watch/Listen: Ravens at Patriots

Game Preview: Ravens at Patriots

Expert Predictions: Week 3 picks for Patriots vs. Ravens

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 3 vs. Ravens

Patriots Betting Breakdown: Week 3 vs. Ravens

Wilfork's lasting legacy remains with Patriots

Week 3: Patriots - Ravens Injury Report

10 to Watch: Patriots look to slow down Lamar Jackson, Ravens

Gamebook: Patriots vs Ravens Week 3

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 3 game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, September 25, 2022.

Sep 25, 2022 at 04:18 PM
NFL-Gamebook-Thumbnail-Shield

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 3 game against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, September 25, 2022.

Gamebook_2022_wk3 [PDF]

Related Content

news

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Steelers Week 2

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 2 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, September 18, 2022.

news

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Dolphins Week 1

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 1 game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, September 11, 2022.

news

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Raiders Preseason Week 3

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Preseason Week 3 game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Friday, August 26, 2022.

news

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Panthers Preseason Week 2

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Preseason Week 2 game against the Carolina Panthers on Friday, August 19, 2022.

news

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Giants Preseason Week 1

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Preseason Week 1 game against the New York Giants on Thursday, August 11, 2022.

news

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Bills Wild Card Playoff

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Wild Card Playoff game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, January 15, 2022.

news

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Dolphins Week 18

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 18 game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, January 9, 2022.

news

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Jaguars Week 17

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 17 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, January 2, 2022.

news

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Bills Week 16

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 16 game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, December 26, 2021.

news

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Colts Week 15

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 15 game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, December 18, 2021.

news

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Bills Week 13

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 13 game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, December 6, 2021.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Gamebook: Patriots vs Ravens Week 3

6 Keys from Patriots loss to Ravens

Inactive Analysis: Jakobi Meyers, Kyle Dugger Inactive vs. Ravens on Sunday

Week 3 Inactives: Patriots vs Ravens

How to Watch/Listen: Ravens at Patriots

Game Preview: Ravens at Patriots

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Bill Belichick 9/25: "We had too many mistakes today"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his postgame press conference following the loss to the Baltimore Ravens at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, September 25, 2022.

Matthew Judon 9/25: "We've got to play better defense"

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon addresses the media during his postgame press conference following the loss to the Baltimore Ravens at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, September 25, 2022.

Ravens vs. Patriots Highlights: NFL Week 3

Watch game highlights from the New England Patriots NFL Week 3 game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, September 25, 2022.

DeVante Parker 9/25: "We just have to keep executing"

Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker addresses the media during his postgame press conference following the loss to the Baltimore Ravens at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, September 25, 2022.

Devin McCourty 9/25: "We had our moments"

Patriots safety Devin McCourty addresses the media during his postgame press conference following the loss to the Baltimore Ravens at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, September 25, 2022.

Rhamondre Stevenson 9/25: "We need to play a complete game"

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson addresses the media during his postgame press conference following the loss to the Baltimore Ravens at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, September 25, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots 2022 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Vince Wilfork to be held Saturday, September 24

The 2022 Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Vince Wilfork will be held on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 4:00 p.m. on the Enel Plaza just outside the Patriots Hall of Fame presented by Raytheon Technologies. Will also be live streamed on Patriots.com and official social accounts.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Photos: Patriots reveal red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022

The New England Patriots unveiled new throwback alternate uniforms to be worn on select games during the 2022 NFL season. Check out photos of Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, David Andrews, Matthew Judon & Matthew Slater wearing the new jerseys, pants and helmet for the first time, and take a close up look at the details, which feature a red jersey with white and blue shoulder stripes, white pants with red and blue stripes and a white helmet with the Pat Patriot logo.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising