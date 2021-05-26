Get to know the newest Patriots free agent signings

Gaffney isn't the only player hitting his second stint with the Patriots. Harvey Langi rejoins the team that drafted him in 2017 after spending three seasons with the Jets.

While his first time with the Patriots was short, there was one day in particular that changed his life. Langi and his wife, Cassidy, were rear-ended at a red light and seriously injured in October 2017. His football career could have been over before it truly had a chance to begin, but in an interview with NewYorkJets.com, Langi said it changed him fundamentally.