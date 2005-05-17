Official website of the New England Patriots

Giants release QB Miller after injury settlement

The New York Giants reached an injury settlement with Jim Miller and released the veteran quarterback. The 34-year-old Miller recently had hip surgery and would have missed at least the next three months.

May 17, 2005 at 02:20 AM

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (May 17, 2005) -- The New York Giants reached an injury settlement with Jim Miller and released the veteran quarterback.

The 34-year-old Miller recently had hip surgery and would have missed at least the next three months. He was signed in March to back up Eli Manning, who was the starter for the final seven games last season. Terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

The Giants were awarded former Washington Redskins quarterback Tim Hasselbeck off waivers last week, and he is expected to compete with Jesse Palmer and Jared Lorenzen for the backup job.

Miller, an 11-year veteran, was a member of the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots last season, a year after missing the 2003 season with a shoulder injury. He last played in 2002 for Chicago and has a 15-12 career record as a starter.

In 2001, he started 13 games and led the Bears to a 13-3 record and the NFC Central Division title.

The Giants waived rookie wide receiver Charles Frederick and signed offensive lineman Alex Bell and defensive back Antwain Spain.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

