Gillette Stadium to Host Girls Flag Football Championships

Celebrate the accomplishments of the Ayer-Shirley Panthers, Chelsea Red Devils, Fitchburg Red Raiders, Leominster Blue Devils, Needham Rockets, Peabody Tanners, St. Mary's Spartans and Woburn Tanners.
- 4:00 PM: PARKING LOTS AND GATES OPEN
- 5:00 PM: OPENING CEREMONIES
- 5:30 PM: QUARTERFINAL 1
- 6:15 PM: QUARTERFINAL 2
- 7:15 PM: SEMIFINALS
- 8:15 PM: CHAMPIONSHIPS
FREE PARKING • FREE ADMISSION • FOOD FOR PURCHASE AT CONCESSIONS
Please park in lot 22 and enter the CVS Health Gate.
Reach out to CharitableEvents@Patriots.com with questions.
Leading the efforts in girls flag football in Massachusetts, the New England Patriots Foundation launched a girls high school flag football league consisting of eight Massachusetts high schools. On Friday, June 16, those eight teams will wrap up the inaugural 2023 season by competing in a tournament-style bracket at Gillette Stadium to ultimately crown the first Patriots girls high school flag football champion. These schools and athletes have the opportunity to expand women's flag football in New England and across the United States and blaze a trail for others to follow.
In support of the inaugural season, the New England Patriots Foundation provided a $5,000 grant to each school to facilitate the emerging sport. Flag football equipment was donated to each school by USA Football and custom uniforms were donated by Nike.
Teams that competed in this inaugural league include Ayer-Shirley Regional High School, Chelsea High School, Fitchburg High School, Leominster High School, St. Mary's Lynn, Needham High School, Peabody Veterans Memorial High School and Woburn Memorial High School.