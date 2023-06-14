Gillette Stadium to Host Girls Flag Football Championships

Leading the efforts in girls flag football in Massachusetts, the New England Patriots Foundation launched a girls high school flag football league consisting of eight Massachusetts high schools. On Friday, June 16, those eight teams will wrap up the inaugural 2023 season by competing in a tournament-style bracket at Gillette Stadium to ultimately crown the first Patriots girls high school flag football champion. These schools and athletes have the opportunity to expand women's flag football in New England and across the United States and blaze a trail for others to follow.