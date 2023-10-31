Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots Place WR Kendrick Bourne on Injured Reserve

With a Next-Man-Up Mentality, the Patriots Young Wide Receivers Look to Step Up on Offense

NFL Notes: Sifting through some potential Patriots free agents

Unfiltered Mailbag: Trade deadline possibilities, Bourne's impact and Mac outlook

Sights and Sounds: Week 8 vs. Miami Dolphins 

After Further Review: Why Couldn't the Patriots Offense Carry Over Recent Success in Sunday's Loss vs. the Dolphins?

New Patriots Contributors Needed as Injuries Continue to Strike

Coach Belichick on WEEI 10/30: "We couldn't make enough plays in critical situations"

Mac Jones on WEEI: "We have to try to put ourselves in a better position"

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Dolphins in Week 8

6 Keys from Patriots 31-17 loss in Miami

Patriots at Dolphins Highlights | NFL Week 8

Fourth-down TD! Mac Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster combine for critical score

Chad Ryland's 38-yard FG trims Dolphins' lead to seven points in third quarter

Tua Tagovailoa Fumble is Recovered by Anfernee Jennings

Mac Jones couldn't be more accurate on 14-yard dart to DeVante Parker

Keion White engulfs Ahmed for authoritative 8-yard TFL

Kyle Dugger sacks Tagovailoa for 6-yard loss via blitz

Mac Jones' 24-yard TD strike to Bourne opens scoring in Patriots-Dolphins

Kyle Dugger intercepts Tua Tagovailoa

O'Bryant High School's Head Coach Kevin Gadson Named the New England Patriots Coach of the Week

After O'Bryant High School's victory over Minuteman Regional last Friday night, the New England Patriots are pleased to announce Coach Kevin Gadson as the recipient of this week's New England Patriots Coach of the Week Award.

Oct 31, 2023 at 04:57 PM

Oct 31, 2023 at 04:57 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

EJA4




Coach Gadson assumed the role of head coach for O'Bryant in 2008, and since then, he has served as a positive role model for numerous young athletes who have passed through his program. Last Friday against the Minuteman, the Tigers emerged victorious with a final score of 21-8. Improving their record to 6-1 on the season.

This victory was primarily achieved through a stellar defensive performance and the exceptional contributions of senior running back Montavious Zollarcoffer. Zollarcoffer played a pivotal role by securing two touchdowns, which included an 80-yard rushing touchdown and a 75-yard receiving touchdown from quarterback Keyshaun Wright.

Andre Tippett, NFL Hall of Fame linebacker who currently serves as the Executive Director of Community Affairs for the New England Patriots, met with the O'Bryant team on Tuesday. In the meeting, he extended a generous donation of $1,000 to the football program on behalf of the Kraft family and the New England Patriots Charitable Foundation. This contribution served as a tribute to Coach Gadson's dedication and hard work.

"The O' Bryant Tigers have been grinding all season and living by a very familiar motto 'Do your job'," said Tippett. "It's been a reminder to focus on individual responsibilities to achieve collective success."

The visit and donation presentation will be showcased on the Patriots' weekly television program, "Patriots All Access." You can catch the episode on Friday night at 7 p.m. on WBZ-TV in Boston, and it will also be available for immediate viewing on Patriots.com. This recognition and support highlight the Patriots' commitment to community involvement and celebrating individuals like Coach Gadson.

This is the 28th year in which the Patriots have joined the National Football League in conducting the High School Coach of the Week program, which recognizes outstanding high school coaches and promotes youth football throughout New England. The 2023 season marks the 12th year that Tippett has taken the award on the road to visit the schools that benefit from the program. At the conclusion of the fall, one of the weekly winners will be named the New England Patriots High School Coach of the Year and will receive an additional $2,000 contribution towards the school's football program.

For the 13th straight year, the Patriots will also be accepting nominations for High School Coach of the Week honors. Those who wish to nominate a high school football coach in New England who leads a team to an exceptional weekly performance or reaches a personal career milestone are encouraged to send submissions to nominatecoach@patriots.com. All nominations must be submitted following a team's Friday night or Saturday afternoon game to be considered for that week's Coach of the Week award. 

The Patriots Foundation is the non-profit through which the Patriots support charitable and philanthropic organizations throughout New England. This support comes in the form of direct grants, in-kind donations and player appearances. The foundation assists a variety of charitable organizations and programs throughout New England by supporting their educational, family and health initiatives.

