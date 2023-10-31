O'Bryant High School's Head Coach Kevin Gadson Named the New England Patriots Coach of the Week

After O'Bryant High School's victory over Minuteman Regional last Friday night, the New England Patriots are pleased to announce Coach Kevin Gadson as the recipient of this week's New England Patriots Coach of the Week Award.

Coach Gadson assumed the role of head coach for O'Bryant in 2008, and since then, he has served as a positive role model for numerous young athletes who have passed through his program. Last Friday against the Minuteman, the Tigers emerged victorious with a final score of 21-8. Improving their record to 6-1 on the season.

This victory was primarily achieved through a stellar defensive performance and the exceptional contributions of senior running back Montavious Zollarcoffer. Zollarcoffer played a pivotal role by securing two touchdowns, which included an 80-yard rushing touchdown and a 75-yard receiving touchdown from quarterback Keyshaun Wright.

Andre Tippett, NFL Hall of Fame linebacker who currently serves as the Executive Director of Community Affairs for the New England Patriots, met with the O'Bryant team on Tuesday. In the meeting, he extended a generous donation of $1,000 to the football program on behalf of the Kraft family and the New England Patriots Charitable Foundation. This contribution served as a tribute to Coach Gadson's dedication and hard work.

"The O' Bryant Tigers have been grinding all season and living by a very familiar motto 'Do your job'," said Tippett. "It's been a reminder to focus on individual responsibilities to achieve collective success."

The visit and donation presentation will be showcased on the Patriots' weekly television program, "Patriots All Access." You can catch the episode on Friday night at 7 p.m. on WBZ-TV in Boston, and it will also be available for immediate viewing on Patriots.com. This recognition and support highlight the Patriots' commitment to community involvement and celebrating individuals like Coach Gadson.

This is the 28th year in which the Patriots have joined the National Football League in conducting the High School Coach of the Week program, which recognizes outstanding high school coaches and promotes youth football throughout New England. The 2023 season marks the 12th year that Tippett has taken the award on the road to visit the schools that benefit from the program. At the conclusion of the fall, one of the weekly winners will be named the New England Patriots High School Coach of the Year and will receive an additional $2,000 contribution towards the school's football program.

For the 13th straight year, the Patriots will also be accepting nominations for High School Coach of the Week honors. Those who wish to nominate a high school football coach in New England who leads a team to an exceptional weekly performance or reaches a personal career milestone are encouraged to send submissions to nominatecoach@patriots.com. All nominations must be submitted following a team's Friday night or Saturday afternoon game to be considered for that week's Coach of the Week award.